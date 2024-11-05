Klangbecken
Über die Sendung

It’s Time for you… Du bist ein Musikfreak und hörst gerne guten Sound. Dann schalt dein Radio ein, hör „AbbAZappA“ und entdecke gute Musik von Blues, Beat, Rock über Pop, Soul, R’n’B, Folk und vieles mehr. Musik die du noch nie, oder schon lange nicht mehr gehört hast. Du erfährst dabei auch Anekdoten und Randinformationen zu den KünstlerInnen. Die Sendungen behandeln nicht ein einzelnes Thema, sondern bringen dir einen bunten Mix Musikgeschichte näher.

Vergiss für einen Moment den Alltag und sing mit, wenn deine Hammersongs gespielt werden. Radio Bern RaBe bringts! „AbbAZappA“… das ist genau deine Musiksendung, die nicht nur bei AbbA anfängt und bei ZappA (Frank) auch nicht aufhört.

Gotta be good! Die Welt der Musik zum an- und reinhören – moderiert von Hans Mayer.

Let the Music play! Jeden zweiten Dienstag von 20 bis 21 Uhr… yeah!

Sendungsmachende
Hans Mayer
November Blues!

Gute Musik gegen Stimmungs Tief und November Blues! Abbazappa RaBe bringt am 05. Nov. grossartige Brand neue Songs, zum mit Rocken, von Rock & Blues Ikonen , Slash & Myles Kennedy, Erja Lyytinen, Slash feat. Beth Hart, Beth Hart feat.Eric Gales, MC5. Alien Shamans, Black Sabbath feat Toni Martin. Merci und wir hören uns online rabe.ch oder dab+  copyright: Matilda Lundquist

Gespielte Lieder: gegen den November Blues

01 Slash & Myles Kennedy – Patience (Akustk) 2010

02 Erja Lyytinen – Waiting For The Daylight 2022

03 Slash feat. Beth Hart – Stormy Monday 2024

04 Beth Hart feat. Slash – Savior With A Razor 2024

05 Beth Hart feat. Eric Gales – Suga N My Bowl 2024

05 Mc5 – Kick Out the Jams 1969

06 MC5 feat.Tom Morello – Heavy Lifting 2024

07 MC5 feat. Brad Brooks – Black Boots 2024

08 MC5 feat. Wiliam Duvall & Slash – The Edge of the Switchblade 2024

09 MC5 feat. Dennis Thompson – Blind Eye 2024

10 Alien Shamans – Edge of Time 2024

11 Black Sabbath feat. Toni Martin – The Hand That Rocks the Cradle 2024

12 MC5 feat. The Phoney – I Am the Fun 2024

13 MC5 feat. Vernon Reid & – Can’t Be Found 2024

 