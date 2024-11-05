Gute Musik gegen Stimmungs Tief und November Blues! Abbazappa RaBe bringt am 05. Nov. grossartige Brand neue Songs, zum mit Rocken, von Rock & Blues Ikonen , Slash & Myles Kennedy, Erja Lyytinen, Slash feat. Beth Hart, Beth Hart feat.Eric Gales, MC5. Alien Shamans, Black Sabbath feat Toni Martin. Merci und wir hören uns online rabe.ch oder dab+ copyright: Matilda Lundquist



Gespielte Lieder: gegen den November Blues

01 Slash & Myles Kennedy – Patience (Akustk) 2010

02 Erja Lyytinen – Waiting For The Daylight 2022

03 Slash feat. Beth Hart – Stormy Monday 2024

04 Beth Hart feat. Slash – Savior With A Razor 2024

05 Beth Hart feat. Eric Gales – Suga N My Bowl 2024

05 Mc5 – Kick Out the Jams 1969

06 MC5 feat.Tom Morello – Heavy Lifting 2024

07 MC5 feat. Brad Brooks – Black Boots 2024

08 MC5 feat. Wiliam Duvall & Slash – The Edge of the Switchblade 2024

09 MC5 feat. Dennis Thompson – Blind Eye 2024

10 Alien Shamans – Edge of Time 2024

11 Black Sabbath feat. Toni Martin – The Hand That Rocks the Cradle 2024

12 MC5 feat. The Phoney – I Am the Fun 2024

13 MC5 feat. Vernon Reid & – Can’t Be Found 2024