Gute Musik gegen Stimmungs Tief und November Blues! Abbazappa RaBe bringt am 05. Nov. grossartige Brand neue Songs, zum mit Rocken, von Rock & Blues Ikonen , Slash & Myles Kennedy, Erja Lyytinen, Slash feat. Beth Hart, Beth Hart feat.Eric Gales, MC5. Alien Shamans, Black Sabbath feat Toni Martin. Merci und wir hören uns online rabe.ch oder dab+ copyright: Matilda Lundquist
Gespielte Lieder: gegen den November Blues
01 Slash & Myles Kennedy – Patience (Akustk) 2010
02 Erja Lyytinen – Waiting For The Daylight 2022
03 Slash feat. Beth Hart – Stormy Monday 2024
04 Beth Hart feat. Slash – Savior With A Razor 2024
05 Beth Hart feat. Eric Gales – Suga N My Bowl 2024
05 Mc5 – Kick Out the Jams 1969
06 MC5 feat.Tom Morello – Heavy Lifting 2024
07 MC5 feat. Brad Brooks – Black Boots 2024
08 MC5 feat. Wiliam Duvall & Slash – The Edge of the Switchblade 2024
09 MC5 feat. Dennis Thompson – Blind Eye 2024
10 Alien Shamans – Edge of Time 2024
11 Black Sabbath feat. Toni Martin – The Hand That Rocks the Cradle 2024
12 MC5 feat. The Phoney – I Am the Fun 2024
13 MC5 feat. Vernon Reid & – Can’t Be Found 2024