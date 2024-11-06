Klangbecken
Untitled Visions - Monophonics
Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Spielen und Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit den Moderatoren Beni Hächler und Urs Rihs.

Links
Sendungsmachende
beni
beni
Nächste Sendungen
  • Mi, 13.11., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 20.11., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 27.11., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 4.12., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 11.12., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 18.12., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 25.12., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 1.1., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 8.1., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 15.1., 8:00 - 11:00
Sendungsportrait
Sendung

Der Morgen Mittwoch

·

The Hottest morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 06.11.24

  1. Pastor T.L. Barrett & the Youth For Christ Choir – Nobody Knows
  2. Olinga Gaston – Ngon Engap
  3. Sharon Jones And The Dap-Kings – Make It Good to Me
  4. Monk Higgins – Heaven Only Knows
  5. Cortex – Prélude À Go Round
  6. Curtis Mayfield – No Thing on Me (Cocaine Song)
  7. The Equatics – Merry Go Round
  8. Il Guardiano Del Faro – L’Uomo E Il Mare
  9. Donald Byrd – Places And Spaces
  10. Leon Gardner – Farm Song
  11. Don Cherry – The Creator Has a Master Plan
  12. Titanic – Schizmatic Mind
  13. John The Conqueror – Lucille
  14. Bill Evans – Event V
  15. The Apples – Killing
  16. Aït Meslayen – El Fen
  17. George Benson – Give Me the Night
  18. Majesty – The Barrel
  19. Shina Williams & His African Percussionists – Agboju Logun (12″ Mix)
  20. Sons Of Kemet – Let The Circle Be Unbroken
  21. Dolores Vargas – A Chi Li Pu
  22. Mandy B. Jones – 1-2-3-4 (We Ain’t Got Much Time)
  23. King Tutt – Comin‘ Out
  24. ROSALÍA – La Fama (feat. The Weeknd)
  25.  Volcano – Vanonyana Lava
  26. Stimela – Mind Games
  27. San Giovanni Bassista – Summer Sweat
  28. Freeez – I.O.U.
  29. Gerd – Palm Leaves (Mr Fingers Afropsychojungledub Mix)
  30. Philou Louzolo – Kinshasa Anthem
  31. William Onyeabor – Anything You Sow
  32. Jino, Ohno, Mitchell, Mills – Eventide

 