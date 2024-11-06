The Hottest morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 06.11.24
- Pastor T.L. Barrett & the Youth For Christ Choir – Nobody Knows
- Olinga Gaston – Ngon Engap
- Sharon Jones And The Dap-Kings – Make It Good to Me
- Monk Higgins – Heaven Only Knows
- Cortex – Prélude À Go Round
- Curtis Mayfield – No Thing on Me (Cocaine Song)
- The Equatics – Merry Go Round
- Il Guardiano Del Faro – L’Uomo E Il Mare
- Donald Byrd – Places And Spaces
- Leon Gardner – Farm Song
- Don Cherry – The Creator Has a Master Plan
- Titanic – Schizmatic Mind
- John The Conqueror – Lucille
- Bill Evans – Event V
- The Apples – Killing
- Aït Meslayen – El Fen
- George Benson – Give Me the Night
- Majesty – The Barrel
- Shina Williams & His African Percussionists – Agboju Logun (12″ Mix)
- Sons Of Kemet – Let The Circle Be Unbroken
- Dolores Vargas – A Chi Li Pu
- Mandy B. Jones – 1-2-3-4 (We Ain’t Got Much Time)
- King Tutt – Comin‘ Out
- ROSALÍA – La Fama (feat. The Weeknd)
- Volcano – Vanonyana Lava
- Stimela – Mind Games
- San Giovanni Bassista – Summer Sweat
- Freeez – I.O.U.
- Gerd – Palm Leaves (Mr Fingers Afropsychojungledub Mix)
- Philou Louzolo – Kinshasa Anthem
- William Onyeabor – Anything You Sow
- Jino, Ohno, Mitchell, Mills – Eventide