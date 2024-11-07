Klangbecken
Radieschen
Über die Sendung

Die Sendung mit Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund. Jeden zweiten Donnerstagabend zwischen 20.00 Uhr und 22.00 Uhr.

Radieschen-Playlist vom 07.11.2024

Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund und einem kleinen Lampenfieber-Interview mit Swatka City, die heute Abend ihre neue Scheibe „The Floating Island“ im ISC taufen. Später noch ein Blick auf die Nomationen des MFB-Awards der Musikförderung Bern.

  1. Alwa Alibi, Simo Saster – Nüt
  2. Swatka City – Alter Ego
  3. Swatka City – Monster
  4. Leoni Leoni – Easyjet
  5. Monsieur Pluspetit, Daniela Rhodes – Dreams
  6. Trans Liberation – Ziska Staubli
  7. Leila – Goodbyes
  8. Sirens of Lesbos – Everything
  9. Prix Garanti – Fireflies
  10. Nikko – Above the Pulse
  11. Migo & Buzz, Midas – Wo faht dr Himu a?
  12. Milena Patagônia, Dashcam*Devi – Sad – Remix
  13. Jessiquoi – Needy
  14. Edb – Deheime
  15. Jella – Assurance
  16. Annie Aries – Abyss
  17. Leech – Alfonso’s Night
  18. Mord Fuzztang- Seen Too Much
  19. Bandit Voyage – Nia Tüa
  20. Oh Telephone – Can’t Ride With Me
  21. Palinstar – Complicated
  22. Frantelin Empire, King Pepe – Ultras
·

Radieschen-Playlist vom 24.10.2024

Radieschen heisst Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund. Voilà.

  1. Adaya - Willow Tree
  2. Ann Nielsen, tumasch è - A Maybe of Course
  3. Chimera Paul - Guilty Pleasure
  4. Two & The Sun - Back to Myself
  5. Softlander - Backseats
  6. Moictani - Il fait chaud
  7. Twenty Two Toads - Mr. Mushroom
  8. Utalo - Friend
  9. Citros Citron - Est-ce que tu dors?
  10. Melting Steine - Sun Puls
    11. ... >

·

Radieschen-Playlist vom 10.10.2024

Radieschen, das ist Musik aus dem mehr oder wengier Schweizer Untergrund. (Heute mit neuem Jingle!)

  1. Mord Fuzztang - Sic
  2. Cyril Cyril, Syndicat du futur - Le monde embêtant
  3. Wolfer - Commonwealth
  4. Emilie Zoé - Tiny Miracles
  5. Miss Kryptonite - Pig's Night Out
  6. Barrio Colette - Coquillage
  7. Anna Erhard - Hot Family
  8. Chauffeur et Parlak - The Outsider
  9. Mount Jacinto - The Reason
  10. Berceuses ... >

·

Radieschen-Playlist vom 26. September 2024

Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund.

  1. Leech - Rotor Heart
  2. Coilguns - Generic Skincare
  3. Wolfer - Desire
  4. Emzyg - Pick It Up
  5. Death By Chocolate - Is It You
  6. Fatigues - Nothing Left
  7. Manic Pixxies - Pissing Outside the Bandroom
  8. Pixxie Dust - Restless Legs
  9. Ikan Hyu - C:K:C
  10. Zeal & Ardor - Clawing out
  11. One Sentence. Supervisor - anomalia
  12. Mount ... >

·

Radieschen-Playlist vom 29. August 2024

Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund, das ist das Radieschen auf Radio RaBe (Bern), dazwischen ein kleiner Hinweis zum MFB-Award 2024 der Musikförderung Bern, bei welchem Berner Musikschaffende tolle Preise absahnen können.

  1. Zeal & Ardor - Hide in Shade
  2. Leech - Starmina
  3. Landing Cliffs - More Than Anything
  4. Swatka City - Taste of ... >

·

Radieschen-Playlist vom 4. Juli 2024

Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund.

  1. Zeal & Ardor - Fend You Off
  2. Andrea Bignasca - In a City by the Water
  3. Evelinn Trouble, Faber - Self-Pity Man
  4. Evelinn Trouble, Dino Brandão - Reconsider
  5. Lost in Lona - Stronger Than You Think
  6. Mnevis - Sparks (Zig Zag)
  7. Silver Birch - How Have You Been?
  8. Obliecht - Heat
  9. HOLM - Long Rides
  10. Biela Winnewisser - My Energy Is My ... >

·

Radieschen-Playlist vom 6. Juni 2024

Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund, heute zu Gast sind die Fatigues ...

  1. Howlong Wolf - Mount Everest
  2. Fatigues - Nothing Left
  3. Fatigues - Wasteland
  4. Fatigues - Fits You
  5. Fatigues - Broken Promises
  6. Fatigues - Pslow
  7. Ella van der Woude - Back Of My Head
  8. The Company of Man - Gwendolyn
  9. Birdman Jäggi - Adidas ... >

·

Radieschen-Playlist vom 23.05.2024

Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund.

  1. Leech - Knock Knock
  2. hubris. - Of Light
  3. E-L-R - Seeds
  4. Pless - Glass Hammer
  5. Lord Kesseli and the Drums - Far Away
  6. Zeal & Ardor - Death to the Holy
  7. Egopusher - Vacuum
  8. Egopusher - Patrol
  9. Holm - Behind Curtains
  10. Shah blah - I See No Money
  11. Emzyg - Ely / Akari
  12. Löwenzahnhonig, Long Tall Jefferson, Fai ... >

·

Radieschen-Playlist vom 09. Mai 2024

Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund, einmal neu und einmal alt oder einmal alt und dann einmal neu. Findest du es heraus?

  1. Deserto Parallax - Cosmic Library
  2. Artlu Bubble & the Dead Animal Gang - Paperboy
  3. Dachs - Es Reimt Sich Uf
  4. Dachs - Büzle
  5. Them Fleurs - Never Mind
  6. Them Fleurs - Back in Dunes
  7. Monte Mai - Japanese Girl
  8. Monte Mai - Blah
  9. Jule X - I mine Haar
    10. ... >

·

Radieschen-Playlist vom 25.04.2024

Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund.

  1. Fanny Polly, KT Gorique - Jour de match
  2. Jule X, Astro Burger - Chämpis
  3. Flèche Love - Amour Quantique
  4. Emilie Zoé, Christian Garcia-Gaucher - Little Hand (Alternate Version)
  5. Mnevis - T.K. Collider
  6. Sven Amadeus - All We Talk
  7. Garvan Shvarts - Traceur
  8. Buvette - Two Sides
  9. Elio Ricca - Forever for a Day (Duck)
  10. Evelinn Trouble - My ... >

·

Radieschen-Playlist vom 11.04.2024

Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund.

  1. One Sentence. Supervisor - Freeze Fight Flight
  2. Harvey Rushmore & the Octopus - Slime on the Beach
  3. Rislane and the Lovers - How Can I Succeed
  4. Jaylis - Healing Forest
  5. Paquita Maria - Anouk
  6. Laure Betris - Fleuve
  7. Phanee de Pool - Le poids des mots
  8. Lakna - Depuis que t'es plus là
  9. Gaspard Sommer, Meimuna - Les vacances
  10. Billie ... >

·

Radieschen-Playlist vom 28.03.2024

Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund.

  1. Bonaparte - Not Giving A Fuck
  2. Manic Pixxies - Pissing Outside The Bandroom
  3. _pron0ia_ - This M Body-ed [2]
  4. Sami Galbi - Dakchi Hani
  5. Sento - Impulse Control
  6. Polar Star - UME
  7. Sirens of Lesbos - Bird
  8. Ikan Hyu - x POW ! x
  9. Malummí - There Is No Thing
  10. Evelinn Trouble - Higher Love
  11. Anna Erhard - 170
  12. East ... >