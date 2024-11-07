Radieschen-Playlist vom 07.11.2024

Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund und einem kleinen Lampenfieber-Interview mit Swatka City, die heute Abend ihre neue Scheibe „The Floating Island“ im ISC taufen. Später noch ein Blick auf die Nomationen des MFB-Awards der Musikförderung Bern.
- Alwa Alibi, Simo Saster – Nüt
- Swatka City – Alter Ego
- Swatka City – Monster
- Leoni Leoni – Easyjet
- Monsieur Pluspetit, Daniela Rhodes – Dreams
- Trans Liberation – Ziska Staubli
- Leila – Goodbyes
- Sirens of Lesbos – Everything
- Prix Garanti – Fireflies
- Nikko – Above the Pulse
- Migo & Buzz, Midas – Wo faht dr Himu a?
- Milena Patagônia, Dashcam*Devi – Sad – Remix
- Jessiquoi – Needy
- Edb – Deheime
- Jella – Assurance
- Annie Aries – Abyss
- Leech – Alfonso’s Night
- Mord Fuzztang- Seen Too Much
- Bandit Voyage – Nia Tüa
- Oh Telephone – Can’t Ride With Me
- Palinstar – Complicated
- Frantelin Empire, King Pepe – Ultras