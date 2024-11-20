The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 20.11.24
- Azymuth – Melô da Cuíca
- The Standells – Rari
- The Painted Ship – Frustration
- Les Baxter – Mozambique
- Los Africanos – Together People (Pamoja Watu)
- Tony Lovello – Amore Mio
- Calibro 35 – SuperStudio
- Sons Of Kemet – My Queen Is Harriet Tubman
- Dennis Bovell – Row, Row, Row
- Vaudou Game – Koliko
- Cesária Évora – Sodade
- Stromae – Santé
- Los Geminis – La Lluvia
- Sonio Verde De Moyobamba – La Cervecita
- Pedrinho – Ei Se Vous Dancé
- The Drifters – Under The Boardwalk
- Dope Lemon – Marinade
- 13th Floor Elevator – Nobody To Love
- Warmduscher – Midnight Dipper
- The Undertones – Teenage Kicks
- Lo Zoo Di Berlino – Bella Ciao
- The Legendary Pink Dots – I Love You In Your Tragic Beauty
- G Bri – Non rompere
- The Slits – Typical Girls
- Duralcha – Ghet-To Funk
- R. Stevie Moore – Do You Feel About The Same?
- Joanne Newsom – Have One On Me
- Complesso Between Galdino Jr. – Bidonville
- Reymour – Sleepy Time
- Girl Unit – Wut
- Gil Scott-Heron And Jamie XX – NY Is Killing Me
- Commodo – Scabz
- Melle Brown feat. Annie Mac – Feel About You (Dj Koze Remix)
- Lola – Wax The Van (Kenny’s Club Version)
- Haindling – Achtung Achtung
- Triple Nickel – Movin In Time (Grey With Green Stripes Version)
- A Guy Called Gerald – Voodoo Ray
- Marina Trench – L’orage
- Bookworms – Malfunction