The Hottest Morning Show In Town

RaBes Morgensendung mit Spielen und Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit den Moderatoren Beni Hächler und Urs Rihs.

Playlist vom 20.11.24

  1. Azymuth – Melô da Cuíca
  2. The Standells – Rari
  3. The Painted Ship – Frustration
  4. Les Baxter – Mozambique
  5. Los Africanos – Together People (Pamoja Watu)
  6. Tony Lovello – Amore Mio
  7. Calibro 35 – SuperStudio
  8. Sons Of Kemet – My Queen Is Harriet Tubman
  9. Dennis Bovell – Row, Row, Row
  10. Vaudou Game – Koliko
  11. Cesária Évora – Sodade
  12. Stromae – Santé
  13. Los Geminis – La Lluvia
  14. Sonio Verde De Moyobamba – La Cervecita
  15. Pedrinho – Ei Se Vous Dancé
  16. The Drifters – Under The Boardwalk
  17. Dope Lemon – Marinade
  18. 13th Floor Elevator – Nobody To Love
  19. Warmduscher – Midnight Dipper
  20. The Undertones – Teenage Kicks
  21. Lo Zoo Di Berlino – Bella Ciao
  22. The Legendary Pink Dots – I Love You In Your Tragic Beauty
  23. G Bri – Non rompere
  24. The Slits – Typical Girls
  25. Duralcha – Ghet-To Funk
  26. R. Stevie Moore – Do You Feel About The Same?
  27. Joanne Newsom – Have One On Me
  28. Complesso Between Galdino Jr. – Bidonville
  29. Reymour – Sleepy Time
  30. Girl Unit – Wut
  31. Gil Scott-Heron And Jamie XX – NY Is Killing Me
  32. Commodo – Scabz
  33. Melle Brown feat. Annie Mac – Feel About You (Dj Koze Remix)
  34. Lola – Wax The Van (Kenny’s Club Version)
  35. Haindling – Achtung Achtung
  36. Triple Nickel – Movin In Time (Grey With Green Stripes Version)
  37. A Guy Called Gerald – Voodoo Ray
  38. Marina Trench – L’orage
  39. Bookworms – Malfunction