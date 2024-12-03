AbbAZappA
Über die Sendung

It’s Time for you… Du bist ein Musikfreak und hörst gerne guten Sound. Dann schalt dein Radio ein, hör „AbbAZappA“ und entdecke gute Musik von Blues, Beat, Rock über Pop, Soul, R’n’B, Folk und vieles mehr. Musik die du noch nie, oder schon lange nicht mehr gehört hast. Du erfährst dabei auch Anekdoten und Randinformationen zu den KünstlerInnen. Die Sendungen behandeln nicht ein einzelnes Thema, sondern bringen dir einen bunten Mix Musikgeschichte näher.

Vergiss für einen Moment den Alltag und sing mit, wenn deine Hammersongs gespielt werden. Radio Bern RaBe bringts! „AbbAZappA“… das ist genau deine Musiksendung, die nicht nur bei AbbA anfängt und bei ZappA (Frank) auch nicht aufhört.

Gotta be good! Die Welt der Musik zum an- und reinhören – moderiert von Hans Mayer.

Let the Music play! Jeden zweiten Dienstag von 20 bis 21 Uhr… yeah!

Links
Sendungsmachende
Hans Mayer
Nächste Sendungen
  • Di, 17.12., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 31.12., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 14.1., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 28.1., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 11.2., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 25.2., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 11.3., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 25.3., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 8.4., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 22.4., 20:00 - 21:00
Sendungsportrait
Sendung

AbbAZappA

·

#womaninrock

Musik von Starken Frauen, Abbazappa-RaBe, bringt am 03 Dezember *20Uhr* grossartige Live Session`s mit Karla Chubb feat Sprints, Melodic Super Gitarristin Irene Ketikidi und Songs, aus dem Brand neue Album von Aussis Band Amyl and the Sniffers.

Merci und wir hören uns online rabe.ch oder dab+

copyright: pinterest.com

280 Sendung 03 Dez 2024 *20 Uhr*

Gespielte Lieder: Live Session und neue Songs

01 SPRINTS – Feast 2021

02 SPRINTS – Heavy 2021

03 SPRINTS – Cathedral 2021

04 SPRINTS – Up And Comer 2021

05 SPRINTS – Literary Mind 2021

06 Amyl and The Sniffers – Jerkin‘ 2024

07 Amyl and the Sniffers – Big Dreams 2024

08 Irene Ketikidi – Distance (live) 2021

09 Irene Ketikidi – Stardust (live) 2021

10 Irene Ketikid – Maggots (live) 2021

11 Irene Ketikidi – A Church For All (live)i – Maggots (live) 2021

12 Irene Ketikidi – Snake Eyes (live) 2021