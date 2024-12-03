womaninrock

Musik von Starken Frauen, Abbazappa-RaBe, bringt am 03 Dezember *20Uhr* grossartige Live Session`s mit Karla Chubb feat Sprints, Melodic Super Gitarristin Irene Ketikidi und Songs, aus dem Brand neue Album von Aussis Band Amyl and the Sniffers.

280 Sendung 03 Dez 2024 *20 Uhr*

Gespielte Lieder: Live Session und neue Songs

01 SPRINTS – Feast 2021

02 SPRINTS – Heavy 2021

03 SPRINTS – Cathedral 2021

04 SPRINTS – Up And Comer 2021

05 SPRINTS – Literary Mind 2021

06 Amyl and The Sniffers – Jerkin‘ 2024

07 Amyl and the Sniffers – Big Dreams 2024

08 Irene Ketikidi – Distance (live) 2021

09 Irene Ketikidi – Stardust (live) 2021

10 Irene Ketikid – Maggots (live) 2021

11 Irene Ketikidi – A Church For All (live)i – Maggots (live) 2021

12 Irene Ketikidi – Snake Eyes (live) 2021