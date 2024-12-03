womaninrock

Musik von Starken Frauen, Abbazappa-RaBe, bringt am 03 Dezember *20Uhr* grossartige Live Session`s mit Karla Chubb feat Sprints, Melodic Super Gitarristin Irene Ketikidi und Songs, aus dem Brand neue Album von Aussis Band Amyl and the Sniffers.
280 Sendung 03 Dez 2024 *20 Uhr*
Gespielte Lieder: Live Session und neue Songs
01 SPRINTS – Feast 2021
02 SPRINTS – Heavy 2021
03 SPRINTS – Cathedral 2021
04 SPRINTS – Up And Comer 2021
05 SPRINTS – Literary Mind 2021
06 Amyl and The Sniffers – Jerkin‘ 2024
07 Amyl and the Sniffers – Big Dreams 2024
08 Irene Ketikidi – Distance (live) 2021
09 Irene Ketikidi – Stardust (live) 2021
10 Irene Ketikid – Maggots (live) 2021
11 Irene Ketikidi – A Church For All (live)i – Maggots (live) 2021
12 Irene Ketikidi – Snake Eyes (live) 2021