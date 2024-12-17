Über die Sendung

„Working hard to make reality a lot less painful“, the Blues Zeppelin airs on Sunday afternoons from 15h00- 17h00 CET on Radio Bern (RaBe), Bern's alternative radio.

Hosted by Mark Stenzler, the Blues Zeppelin, which has been part of the Swiss radio landscape since 1989, features an eclectic mix of blues, zydeco, soul, folk and world music. In addition, a wide range of musicians, artists and writers have been guests on the program.

In January 2024, Mark was honored as a recipient of the Memphis-based Blues Foundation lifetime-achievement award, Keeping The Blues Alive, for hosting Blues Zeppelin for more than three decades on Swiss Radio and promoting blues music to a global audience.

Blues Zeppelin can be heard on the following radio stations:

Radio Bern (RaBe) in Bern (CH)

Radio LoRa in Zurich (CH)

Diis Radio in Canton Valais (CH)

CJRO Community Radio in Ottawa ON (CA)

WRFI Community Radio in Ithaca NY / Odessa NY (USA)

Mark Stenzler, native NYer and former radio pirate (Radio Free Ithaca), has been an avid radio broadcaster on both sides of the Atlantic since 1978. He came to Switzerland in the 1980s as a physics researcher at CERN.

Blues Zeppelin podcasts can be found HERE.

For current progam and news click Blues Zeppelin – Radio Bern (RaBe) 95.6 MHz | Facebook