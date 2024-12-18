Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Spielen und Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit den Moderatoren Beni Hächler und Urs Rihs.

  • Mi, 8.1., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 15.1., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 22.1., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 29.1., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 5.2., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 12.2., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 19.2., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 26.2., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 5.3., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 12.3., 8:00 - 11:00
Der Morgen Mittwoch

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 18.12.24

  1. Maris – Exit
  2. Spiritczualic Enhancement Center – Me And My Students Have Reached Higher Levels
  3. Frankie & The Classicals – What Shall I Do
  4. Mike Pedicin – Burnt Toast And Black Coffee
  5. The Generationals – When They Fight They Fight
  6. R. D. Burman With Asha Bhosle And Kishore Kumore – Aa Dekhen Jara (Edit)
  7. Claude Vasori – Accroche-toi Caroline!
  8. Andrea Laszlo De Simone – Dal Gionro In Cui Sei Nato Tu
  9. Intimate Strangers – Love Sounds
  10. Annie Anxiety – Third Gear
  11. Perry Como – Magic Moments
  12. Carleen & The Groovers – Right On
  13. The Apostles – Tomorrow
  14. 옥희 – 어쩌면 좋아
  15. Homowo – African Soul Power
  16. Alain Péters – La Rosée Si Feuilles Songes
  17. Starcrost – Grandfather Clock
  18. Kendrick Lamar – Gloria
  19. Wu-Lu – Daylight Song
  20. Walter Frosch – Broken Wings (I Don’t Feel A Thing)
  21. Headache – The Beginning Of The End
  22. pigbaby – I don’t believe in jesus but 3 grams of these mushrooms is making me feel some kinda way
  23. Mica Levi – Slob Air
  24. Pet Shop Boys – Party in the Blitz
  25. Bufiman – Langsam Aber Slowly / I Think I Got It Under Control Now / Well, Traumhaft
  26. Seeing Red – Ice
  27. Les Yeux Orange – Drôle De Drague
  28. Donna Goldn (돈나 골든) – Mashiketta (맛있겠다)
  29. Tribade – Sagrada Familia
  30. Eva Gina – Mandinga
  31. Gavsborg – Domestic Termites Love Rock Music
  32. Hye, Hun E (혜은이) – 추억
  33. Dj Nigga Fox – 5 Violinos
  34. O.R.E.A. – Désintegration-France
  35. Vis A Vis – Obi Agye Me Dofo