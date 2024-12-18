The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 18.12.24
- Maris – Exit
- Spiritczualic Enhancement Center – Me And My Students Have Reached Higher Levels
- Frankie & The Classicals – What Shall I Do
- Mike Pedicin – Burnt Toast And Black Coffee
- The Generationals – When They Fight They Fight
- R. D. Burman With Asha Bhosle And Kishore Kumore – Aa Dekhen Jara (Edit)
- Claude Vasori – Accroche-toi Caroline!
- Andrea Laszlo De Simone – Dal Gionro In Cui Sei Nato Tu
- Intimate Strangers – Love Sounds
- Annie Anxiety – Third Gear
- Perry Como – Magic Moments
- Carleen & The Groovers – Right On
- The Apostles – Tomorrow
- 옥희 – 어쩌면 좋아
- Homowo – African Soul Power
- Alain Péters – La Rosée Si Feuilles Songes
- Starcrost – Grandfather Clock
- Kendrick Lamar – Gloria
- Wu-Lu – Daylight Song
- Walter Frosch – Broken Wings (I Don’t Feel A Thing)
- Headache – The Beginning Of The End
- pigbaby – I don’t believe in jesus but 3 grams of these mushrooms is making me feel some kinda way
- Mica Levi – Slob Air
- Pet Shop Boys – Party in the Blitz
- Bufiman – Langsam Aber Slowly / I Think I Got It Under Control Now / Well, Traumhaft
- Seeing Red – Ice
- Les Yeux Orange – Drôle De Drague
- Donna Goldn (돈나 골든) – Mashiketta (맛있겠다)
- Tribade – Sagrada Familia
- Eva Gina – Mandinga
- Gavsborg – Domestic Termites Love Rock Music
- Hye, Hun E (혜은이) – 추억
- Dj Nigga Fox – 5 Violinos
- O.R.E.A. – Désintegration-France
- Vis A Vis – Obi Agye Me Dofo