Roots du monde # 4

Heute machen wirs uns eher einfach und geben uns den Lovers Tunes hin. Von Liebe zu Polyamorie und Heartbreak und Nächstenliebe ab 20 Uhr!

Delroy Wilson – Can’t You See – 1963

Lord Tanamo – I Love You Truly – 1965

Ethiopians – For You – 1966

Keith & Tex – Stop That Train – 1967

The Gladiators With Tommy McCook And The Supersonics – Lie Low – 1967

Glen Adams – She’s So Fine – 1968

Roy Panton – Endless Memory – 1968

Righteous Flames – I Was Born To Be Loved – 1968

Gaylads – Joy In The Morning – 1968

Paragons – Left With A Broken Heart – 1968

Billy Dice & Tennors – Groovy Lover – ?

Invaders – You Touch My Soul – 1969

Alton Ellis – You Made Me So Happy – 1970

Phillis Dillon – Love The One You With – 1972

Horace Andy – You Are My Angel – 1973

Lizzy – Love Is A Treasure – 1973

Hortense Ellis – I’m In Love – 1974

Freddie McKay – Rock A Bye Woman – 1975

Leroy Smart – Love In My Heart – 1976

Lambert Douglas – It Is Love – 1979

Veranstaltungshinweise:

Sa 28.12.24 Burnee & Mo Pâlido, Barbar Thun

Fr 3.1.25 Golden Roots Sound, Shabbs & Jay, Cafete Bern

Sa 4.1.25 Soul Train Party, Le Deli Bar Tavannes

Sa 1.2.25 Sub Arena: Vibronics, King Original, Sub Sanity Soundsystem, Salzhaus Winterthur

Fr 7.2.25 Mad Professor / Kalabray Soundsystem, Bulle

Sa 8.2.25 Capital Soul Sinners & Mo Pâlido, Turnhalle Bern

