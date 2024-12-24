Roots du monde
Wir gehen den frühen Spuren der heutigen Popmusik nach, wobei der Fokus häufig zwischen der Karibik, Afrika und den Amerikas pendelt. Grundsätzlich alles was groovt, hauptsächlich zwischen den 50er bis 70er Jahren: Exkurse in der ganzen Welt sind möglich, und Neuheiten im «original spirit» lassen wir auch nicht aussen vor.

Funaná, Afrobeat, Calypso, Forró, Cumbia…: Bist du Kenner:in eines bestimmten Stils oder einer Region und möchtest diese bei uns präsentieren, come forward!

Sendungsmachende
Mo Pâlido
  • Di, 24.12., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 21.1., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 18.2., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 18.3., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 15.4., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 13.5., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 10.6., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 8.7., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 5.8., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 2.9., 20:00 - 21:00
Roots du monde # 4

Heute machen wirs uns eher einfach und geben uns den Lovers Tunes hin. Von Liebe zu Polyamorie und Heartbreak und Nächstenliebe ab 20 Uhr!

Delroy Wilson – Can’t You See – 1963
Lord Tanamo – I Love You Truly – 1965
Ethiopians – For You – 1966
Keith & Tex – Stop That Train – 1967
The Gladiators With Tommy McCook And The Supersonics – Lie Low – 1967
Glen Adams – She’s So Fine – 1968
Roy Panton – Endless Memory – 1968
Righteous Flames – I Was Born To Be Loved – 1968
Gaylads – Joy In The Morning – 1968
Paragons – Left With A Broken Heart – 1968
Billy Dice & Tennors – Groovy Lover – ?
Invaders – You Touch My Soul – 1969
Alton Ellis – You Made Me So Happy – 1970
Phillis Dillon – Love The One You With – 1972
Horace Andy – You Are My Angel – 1973
Lizzy – Love Is A Treasure – 1973
Hortense Ellis – I’m In Love – 1974
Freddie McKay – Rock A Bye Woman – 1975
Leroy Smart – Love In My Heart – 1976
Lambert Douglas – It Is Love – 1979

Veranstaltungshinweise:
Sa 28.12.24 Burnee & Mo Pâlido, Barbar Thun
Fr 3.1.25 Golden Roots Sound, Shabbs & Jay, Cafete Bern
Sa 4.1.25 Soul Train Party, Le Deli Bar Tavannes
Sa 1.2.25 Sub Arena: Vibronics, King Original, Sub Sanity Soundsystem, Salzhaus Winterthur
Fr 7.2.25 Mad Professor / Kalabray Soundsystem, Bulle
Sa 8.2.25 Capital Soul Sinners & Mo Pâlido, Turnhalle Bern

