Roots du monde # 4

Heute machen wirs uns eher einfach und geben uns den Lovers Tunes hin. Von Liebe zu Polyamorie und Heartbreak und Nächstenliebe ab 20 Uhr!
Delroy Wilson – Can’t You See – 1963
Lord Tanamo – I Love You Truly – 1965
Ethiopians – For You – 1966
Keith & Tex – Stop That Train – 1967
The Gladiators With Tommy McCook And The Supersonics – Lie Low – 1967
Glen Adams – She’s So Fine – 1968
Roy Panton – Endless Memory – 1968
Righteous Flames – I Was Born To Be Loved – 1968
Gaylads – Joy In The Morning – 1968
Paragons – Left With A Broken Heart – 1968
Billy Dice & Tennors – Groovy Lover – ?
Invaders – You Touch My Soul – 1969
Alton Ellis – You Made Me So Happy – 1970
Phillis Dillon – Love The One You With – 1972
Horace Andy – You Are My Angel – 1973
Lizzy – Love Is A Treasure – 1973
Hortense Ellis – I’m In Love – 1974
Freddie McKay – Rock A Bye Woman – 1975
Leroy Smart – Love In My Heart – 1976
Lambert Douglas – It Is Love – 1979
Veranstaltungshinweise:
Sa 28.12.24 Burnee & Mo Pâlido, Barbar Thun
Fr 3.1.25 Golden Roots Sound, Shabbs & Jay, Cafete Bern
Sa 4.1.25 Soul Train Party, Le Deli Bar Tavannes
Sa 1.2.25 Sub Arena: Vibronics, King Original, Sub Sanity Soundsystem, Salzhaus Winterthur
Fr 7.2.25 Mad Professor / Kalabray Soundsystem, Bulle
Sa 8.2.25 Capital Soul Sinners & Mo Pâlido, Turnhalle Bern
Veranstaltungshinweise gerne an unser ig