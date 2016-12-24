Stereo Freeze

1 Peaceful Woman Version (High Note) by The Revolutionarys

2 Butter Cup (High School) by Winston Scotland

3 The World Needs Love (New Beat Records) by Clancy Eccles

4 One Eye Enos (Beverley’s Records) by The Maytals

5 Star Trek (Trojan Records) by The Vulcans

6 Rocking To Ethiopia (Sir J.J.) by Dennis Al Capone with J. J. All-Stars

7 I Care (High School) by Ronald Wilson with Tony All-Stars

8 I Did It (New Beat Records) by The Dynamites

9 He Can’t Spell (Move & Groove) by Dennis Brown

10 Peaceful Woman (High Note) by Marcia Griffiths

11 Version (Beverley’s Records) by Beverley’s All Stars

12 Hailes Selaise (New Beat Records) by Laurel Aitken

13 Guilty (Wimpex) by Ken Parker

14 Concorde (Trojan Records) by The Vulcans

15 Blues Dance (New Beat Records) by Laurel & Girlie

16 Selah Version 4 (Sir J.J.) by J. J. All-Stars

17 Who Are You Gonna Run To (Blank / Techniques-Pre) by The Shades

18 Guilty Version (Wimpex) by The Aggrovators

19 Acid Version (Move & Groove) by Crystalites

20 Look Who’s Back (Blank / Techinques-Pre) by Karl Bryan & The Aces