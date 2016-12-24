Stereo Freeze

1 Peaceful Woman Version (High Note) by The Revolutionarys
2 Butter Cup (High School) by Winston Scotland
3 The World Needs Love (New Beat Records) by Clancy Eccles
4 One Eye Enos (Beverley’s Records) by The Maytals
5 Star Trek (Trojan Records) by The Vulcans
6 Rocking To Ethiopia (Sir J.J.) by Dennis Al Capone with J. J. All-Stars
7 I Care (High School) by Ronald Wilson with Tony All-Stars
8 I Did It (New Beat Records) by The Dynamites
9 He Can’t Spell (Move & Groove) by Dennis Brown
10 Peaceful Woman (High Note) by Marcia Griffiths
11 Version (Beverley’s Records) by Beverley’s All Stars
12 Hailes Selaise (New Beat Records) by Laurel Aitken
13 Guilty (Wimpex) by Ken Parker
14 Concorde (Trojan Records) by The Vulcans
15 Blues Dance (New Beat Records) by Laurel & Girlie
16 Selah Version 4 (Sir J.J.) by J. J. All-Stars
17 Who Are You Gonna Run To (Blank / Techniques-Pre) by The Shades
18 Guilty Version (Wimpex) by The Aggrovators
19 Acid Version (Move & Groove) by Crystalites
20 Look Who’s Back (Blank / Techinques-Pre) by Karl Bryan & The Aces
Radio Show #375 Daddy Noc plays a selection of original press 45’s.
