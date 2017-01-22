Gibsy Rufina – live acoustic Set – beim Swamp Digger
Dienstag 24.01.2017 ab 16:00 Uhr
The Dad Horse Experience – WTC in Heaven Curtis Eller's American Circus – Busby Berkeley Funeral The Legendary Kid Combo – A Hole in the Bottle Zeno Tornado & the Boney Google Brothers – High Bob ... >
Scott H Biram - Blood Sweat & Murder Filthy Still - The Last Six Feet Carrie Nation & the Speakeasy - Tower Hill Carrie Nation & the Speakeasy - Trying Times The Goddamn Gallows - 7 ... >
Mr. Marble's Buddle Stompers spielen am 20.12.2016 ab 16:00Uhr ein live-Set beim Swamp Digger!!
Die Folk-Sendung Swamp Digger läuft jeden zweiten Dienstag von 16 - 17 Uhr auf RaBe.
Trixie Trainwreck (no-man Band) – No Good Town The Calamity Cubes – Ivan The Calamity Cubes – Delia Rose Black Eye Vermillion – don’t’ feed me Goddamn Gallows – Helping Hand .357 String Band – up jump the devil Gallows Bound - Black Widow Woman The Legendary Shack Shakers – ... >
Scott H Birham – Sinkin' Down Eilen Jewell – Home To Me The Inbread Brothers – CC Rider the Turpentine Treacle Traveling Medicine Show - Things Like This the Builder and the Butchers – Barcelona Agnostic Mountain Gospel Choir – Buried Them In Water Jesse Young’s Tennessee Band – ... >
DI 11.10.2016 ab 16:00 live im RABE Studio The Inbread Brothers (Cyjoe Stephen und Linus)
Acoustic Blues/Volk vom >
Hazil Adkins – She said Hank Williams III - Gotta buy paw a truck Tremendous ... >
Swamp Digger vom 13. September mit einem ... >