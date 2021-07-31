Über die Sendung

Stereo Freeze – cool wie die Brise, mit Fi und Daddy Noc, die euch jeden Samstag von 18:00-19:00 Uhr soulvolle Vibes servieren. Ein grosser Teil des Programms ist der jamaikanischen Musik und Kultur gewidmet. Wir spielen alle Arten jamaikanischer Musik von den 50er bis zu den späten 90er Jahren und auch ein bisschen moderne Sachen, und geben euch dazu die entsprechenden Hintergrundinformationen. Ebenfalls senden wir Kulturbeiträge zum Land Jamaika. Angereichert werden die Insel-Sounds mit Soul, Funk, Jazz und Hip Hop, und im ‚Brocki Corner‘ präsentieren wir groovige Platten gefunden in Brockenstuben. Auch haben wir immer mal wieder eine Überraschung auf Lager, sei es ein Special, ein live Sound Clash oder betrunkene Brockenstuben Mash Ups.

Das Programm wird in Englisch, Jamaikanischem Patois und Bärndütsch präsentiert. Es geht um Eure Unterhaltung, ohne Ego und ohne Mätzchen. Schaltet Stereo Freeze ein und tanzt zu den Riddims!

Stereo Freeze – cool like the breeze, with hosts Fi and Daddy Noc serving soulful vibes, every saturday from 18:00-19:00. A big portion of the Program is dedicated to Jamaican music and culture. We play all types of Jamaican music from the 50’s to the late 90’s and a bit of modern stuff too and give you the corresponding information to go along with the tunes. To round off the program we incorporate Soul, Funk, Jazz and Hip Hop to go along with the island sounds to make for a tasty mixture of music, and in the ‘Brocki Corner’ section of the program we present groovy vinyl found in charity shops. Every now and again we also have a surprise in store, be it a Special, a live on air Sound Clash or a drunken Charity Shop Mash Up.

The program is presented in English, Jamaican Patois and Bärndütsch. It’s all about your entertainment – no ego and no gimmicks. Tune in to Stereo Freeze and skank to the riddim!