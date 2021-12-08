The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 08.12.21
Marlena Shaw – Woman Of The Ghetto
Charles Bradley – You Put The Flame On It
Lee Moses – Hey Joe
Roger & The Gypsies – Pass the Hatchet. (Part 1)
Dyke & The Blazers – We Got More Soul
Timmy Thomas – Why Can’t We Live Together
Timmy Thomas – Funky Me
Donald Byrd – Places & Spaces
Shirley Ann Lee – There’s A Light
The Soul Survivors – Mama Soul
Shorty Long – Here Comes The Judge
The Hestitations – Is This The Way To Treat A Girl
Lee Dorsey – Who’s Gonna Help Brother Get Further
Deodato – Also Sprach Zarathustra
LA. Connection – Burn Me Up
Dai San – Sundance
Str4ta – Aspects