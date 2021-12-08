The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 08.12.21

Marlena Shaw – Woman Of The Ghetto

Charles Bradley – You Put The Flame On It

Lee Moses – Hey Joe

Roger & The Gypsies – Pass the Hatchet. (Part 1)

Dyke & The Blazers – We Got More Soul

Timmy Thomas – Why Can’t We Live Together

Timmy Thomas – Funky Me

Donald Byrd – Places & Spaces

Shirley Ann Lee – There’s A Light

The Soul Survivors – Mama Soul

Shorty Long – Here Comes The Judge

The Hestitations – Is This The Way To Treat A Girl

Lee Dorsey – Who’s Gonna Help Brother Get Further

Deodato – Also Sprach Zarathustra

LA. Connection – Burn Me Up

Dai San – Sundance

Str4ta – Aspects