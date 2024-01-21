Klangbecken
Blues, Beat, Rock, Soul, Folk und Pop – Jeden vierten Sonntag von 15 bis 17 Uhr.

Kann der Begriff „Best…“, der als CD- oder LP – Titel bei jedem engagierten Musikfreak ein verächtliches Ohrenrümpfen erzeugt, tatsächlich und ausgerechnet im RaBe-Programm auftauchen? Aber sicher, das passt! Voraussetzung ist die kompromisslose Umsetzung des Begriffs: Nur das Beste wird gespielt, alles hand- respektive ohrverlesen. Dazu – nach der naturgemäss völlig subjektiven Meinung des Sendungsmachers – die richtige Musik: Hauptsächlich Blues, durchwoben mit Beat, Rock, Pop, Soul, R’n‘B, Folk und was der liebenswerten Dinge mehr sind in der Welt der Musik! Jede zweite Sendung ist einem besonderen Thema gewidmet.

Dieter Sigrist
Congratulations, Mark!

Dieter Sigrist («BestBlues») will be Guest Pilot on the next flight of the Blues Zeppelin – Radio Bern (RaBe) 95.6 MHz – and the reason for this could not be better:

Mark Stenzler was honoured last Friday in Memphis, Tennessee, by the Blues Foundation with the „Keeping the Blues Alive Award“ for his life’s work in the blues!

Many congratulations at this point!

Sunday, 21. January 2024 at 1500 CET (9am EST, 1am AEDT)

You can find the playlist for this show here: https://dietersigrist.jimdofree.com/bestblues-auf-rabe/