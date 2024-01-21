Congratulations, Mark!

Dieter Sigrist («BestBlues») will be Guest Pilot on the next flight of the Blues Zeppelin – Radio Bern (RaBe) 95.6 MHz – and the reason for this could not be better:

Mark Stenzler was honoured last Friday in Memphis, Tennessee, by the Blues Foundation with the „Keeping the Blues Alive Award“ for his life’s work in the blues!

Many congratulations at this point!

Sunday, 21. January 2024 at 1500 CET (9am EST, 1am AEDT)

You can find the playlist for this show here: https://dietersigrist.jimdofree.com/bestblues-auf-rabe/