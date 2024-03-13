The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 13.03.24
E-Z
- Mar Vista – Her Eyes Are Closed
- Dot – Deep Dive
- Songs: Ohia – Hold On Magnolia
- ad absurdum – sie suchen #2
- Can – One More Night
- NEU! – Negativland
- Dalton – Alech
- R. D. Burman – Aaj Mera Dil (feat. Asha Bhosle)
- Bakaka Band – Gobonimada Jira (Choose Freedom)
- Chilly Gonzales – Il Pleut Sur Notre-Dame (feat. Bonnie Banane)
- Jacques Dutronc – Paris s’éveille
- Transit Express – Wanda
- Georges Rodi – Actual 39
- Orchestre Tout Puissant Marcel Duchamp – Across The Moor
- E-Z Rollers – Short Change (GTA 2 NO_VOICE Extended Instrumental [Rework by BriJee])
- The Pilotwings – Dfc Du Pauvre
- Sade – Nothing Can Come Between Us
- Marlena Shaw – Touch Me In The Morning
- The Durutti Column – Hotel Of The Lake
- Die Doraus & Die Marinas – Kleines Stubenmädchen
- Bow Wow Wow – Prince Of Darkness (Sinner, Sinner)
- ANOHNI And The Johnsons – Rest
- Madrugada – Sister
- Ultramarine – The Badger (Richard H. Kirk Remix)
- Kraftwerk – Ruckzuck
- Slim Young – Otan Hunu
- Commy Bassey – We Want Togetherness
- Saourouba De Louga – Bour Siné
- Conjunto El Opio – Piratas En El Titicaca
- Grupo Irakere – Bacalao Con Pan
- Lady Zu – Amando Você
- Tom Zé – Papa Francisco, Perdoa
- Rosana – Alegria No Ar
- Leroy Palmer – Oboe
- Nina Dunn – Stay And Dance