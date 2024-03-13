·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 13.03.24

E-Z

  • Mar Vista – Her Eyes Are Closed
  • Dot – Deep Dive
  • Songs: Ohia – Hold On Magnolia
  • ad absurdum – sie suchen #2
  • Can – One More Night
  • NEU! – Negativland
  • Dalton – Alech
  • R. D. Burman – Aaj Mera Dil (feat. Asha Bhosle)
  • Bakaka Band – Gobonimada Jira (Choose Freedom)
  • Chilly Gonzales – Il Pleut Sur Notre-Dame (feat. Bonnie Banane)
  • Jacques Dutronc – Paris s’éveille
  • Transit Express – Wanda
  • Georges Rodi – Actual 39
  • Orchestre Tout Puissant Marcel Duchamp – Across The Moor
  • E-Z Rollers – Short Change (GTA 2 NO_VOICE Extended Instrumental [Rework by BriJee])
  • The Pilotwings – Dfc Du Pauvre
  • Sade – Nothing Can Come Between Us
  • Marlena Shaw – Touch Me In The Morning
  • The Durutti Column – Hotel Of The Lake
  • Die Doraus & Die Marinas – Kleines Stubenmädchen
  • Bow Wow Wow – Prince Of Darkness (Sinner, Sinner)
  • ANOHNI And The Johnsons – Rest
  • Madrugada – Sister
  • Ultramarine – The Badger (Richard H. Kirk Remix)
  • Kraftwerk – Ruckzuck
  • Slim Young – Otan Hunu
  • Commy Bassey – We Want Togetherness
  • Saourouba De Louga – Bour Siné
  • Conjunto El Opio – Piratas En El Titicaca
  • Grupo Irakere – Bacalao Con Pan
  • Lady Zu – Amando Você
  • Tom Zé – Papa Francisco, Perdoa
  • Rosana – Alegria No Ar
  • Leroy Palmer – Oboe
  • Nina Dunn – Stay And Dance