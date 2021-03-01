VJ Rhaps kuratiert mit Hilfe künstlicher Intelligenz monatlich die neusten Videoclips aus dem globalen Musikschaffen – sowohl als Radiosendung als auch als Video-Playlist… radio killed the video star…!
- Mo, 15.3., 16:00 - 18:00
- Mo, 12.4., 17:00 - 18:00
- Mo, 10.5., 17:00 - 18:00
- Mo, 7.6., 17:00 - 18:00
- Mo, 5.7., 17:00 - 18:00
- Mo, 2.8., 17:00 - 18:00
- Mo, 30.8., 17:00 - 18:00
- Mo, 27.9., 17:00 - 18:00
- Mo, 25.10., 17:00 - 18:00
- Mo, 22.11., 17:00 - 18:00
The Vidiot
Global Madness in Pictures… Vidiot no.1 2021
Happy New ... >
The Vidiot vs The Vinylist – ca. Vol. III
Ungefähr zum dritten Mal lädt der Vidiot seinen Kumpel Vinylist zum Ping-Pong ein... ... >
Vidiotic Tripping in Pandemonic Times
VJ Rhaps The Vidot takes you along for a ride throuhg Europa before the pandemonic age started: ...und ... >
Rude Boys, Reggae, Roots and Rasta
An Fernweh leidend hat VJ Rhaps - The Vidiot - heute Roland Müller eingeladen... Reggae-Forscher und -Sammler seit den Siebzigerjahren... und heute mit dabei in ... >
Er kandidiert…!!!
Es ist soweit... der Wutbürger und Populist kandidiert... aber für was eigentlich? Und mit welchem Wahlprogramm?
F*ck Racism… We Are All Antifa.
The Vidiot presents his monthly video clip collection... some of them dealing with the current events... and some of them ... >
Home Office, Home School, Home Studio… is it really over?
Der Vidiot präsentiert a mix from da homey studio... bonne santé...!