VJ Rhaps kuratiert mit Hilfe künstlicher Intelligenz monatlich die neusten Videoclips aus dem globalen Musikschaffen – sowohl als Radiosendung als auch als Video-Playlist… radio killed the video star…!

VJ Rhaps
  • Mo, 15.3., 16:00 - 18:00
  • Mo, 12.4., 17:00 - 18:00
  • Mo, 10.5., 17:00 - 18:00
  • Mo, 7.6., 17:00 - 18:00
  • Mo, 5.7., 17:00 - 18:00
  • Mo, 2.8., 17:00 - 18:00
  • Mo, 30.8., 17:00 - 18:00
  • Mo, 27.9., 17:00 - 18:00
  • Mo, 25.10., 17:00 - 18:00
  • Mo, 22.11., 17:00 - 18:00
The Vidiot

Rude Boys, Reggae, Roots and Rasta

An Fernweh leidend hat VJ Rhaps - The Vidiot - heute Roland Müller eingeladen... Reggae-Forscher und -Sammler seit den Siebzigerjahren... und heute mit dabei in ... >

Er kandidiert…!!!

Es ist soweit... der Wutbürger und Populist kandidiert... aber für was eigentlich? Und mit welchem Wahlprogramm?  