SCHÜTZ SOMMERBÜHNE 2023

Die Kulturgruppe Schützenmatte und RaBe organisieren im Sommer 2023 erneut die Schütz Sommerbühne! Das Ziel ist, auf der Schützenmatte den Wunsch nach Freiräumen zu behalten und den Platz gleichzeitig für ein möglichst breites Publikum, mit Kultur zu beleben. Ein radiotauglicher Teil der Konzerte wird auf RaBe übertragen.

Le groupe culturel Schützenmatte et RaBe organisent à nouveau la scène d’été Schütz en été 2023 ! Le but est de maintenir le désir d’espaces libres sur la Schützenmatte tout en animant la place avec de la culture pour un public aussi large que possible. Une partie des concerts pouvant être diffusée à la radio sera retransmise sur RaBe.

The Schützenmatte cultural group and RaBe are organising the Schütz Summer Stage again in summer 2023! The aim is to retain the desire for open spaces on the Schützenmatte and at the same time to enliven the square with culture for the widest possible audience. A radio-ready part of the concerts will be broadcast on RaBe.

Wir freuen uns, wenn Du Teil davon bist!

Das detaillierte Programm gibt es unter www.schuetzenmatte.be

Live-Übertragungen auf RaBe jeweils von 20 bis 23 Uhr am:

12. August: Fusion Dance // The Klaxon | la alegría de la cultura latina | Kolumbien

21. August: WE STAND UP! | lucify.ch | Stand Up

31. August: The Talk! | populäre Hip Hop Beats und intensive Grooves

Danke für die Unterstützung

Die Schützenmatte wird im Sommer 2023 vom 11. August bis 16. September mit einer offenen Bühne belebt! Dort sind Konzerte, Theater-Try Outs, offene Tanz-Trainings, Spoken Word, Märli-Stunden, öffentliche Podiumsdiskussionen, Nouveau Cirque uvm. möglich. Wir stellen Dir die Infrastruktur einer kleinen Bühne unter freiem Himmel zur Verfügung und Du wirst Teil eines bunten und vielseitigen Programms. Hast du Ideen für eine Veranstaltung? Wir freuen uns über ALLE Eingaben, insbesondere aus BIPoC-, FLINTA-, oder migrantischen Netzwerken. Melde dich bis Ende Mai mit einer kurzen Beschreibung deines Projekts (max. 1 A4-Seite: Wer? Was? Wunschdatum?) auf kulturgruppe@schuetzenmatte.be Bitte keine Anfragen für Partys oder DJ-Anlässe!

The Schützenmatte will come alive with an open stage in the summer of 2023 from August 11th to September 16th! Concerts, theatre try outs, open dance trainings, spoken word, fairy tales, public panel discussions, Nouveau Cirque and much more are possible there. We offer you the infrastructure of a small outdoor stage and you become part of a colourful and diverse programme. Do you have any ideas for an event? ALL proposals are welcome, especially from BIPoC, FLINTA or migrant networks. Contact us till the end of may with a short description of your project (max. 1 A4 page: Who? What? Desired date?) at kulturgruppe@schuetzenmatte.be. Please no requests for parties or DJ events!