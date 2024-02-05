Der Montag Morgen – Playlist 05.02.2024

Nachhören im Rabe Archiv

08:02 Sonny & Cher – I Got You Babe

08:06 The Cranberries – Linger

08:11 boygenius, Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus – True Blue

08:16 The Courtneys – Silver Velvet

08:19 Hole – Celebrity Skin

08:22 Sonic Youth – Kool Thing

08:26 Violent Femmes – Blister In The Sun

08:28 Blondie – Dreaming

08:35 The Stranglers – Always The Sun

08:39 The Psychedelic Furs – Pretty in Pink

08:43 Ezra Furman – Calm Down aka I Should Not Be Alone

08:45 XTC – Making Plans For Nigel

08:50 Abwärts – Computerstaat 2048

08:53 Grauzone – Wütendes Glas

08:56 Acht Eimer Hühnerherzen – Quittenbrause

08:59 Nobelpenner – Fuck The Wörld, Olé!

09:02 The Baboon Show – I Never Say Goodnight

09:07 Mittageisen – Automaten (Radio Edit)

09:11 Kleenex – Die Matrosen

09:16 Jack & The Rippers – No Desire

09:18 Petrol Girls – Bones

09:23 Sour Bitch – I Hate My Hometown

09:26 Press Club – Afraid Of Everything

09:29 The Crack – Don’t You Ever Let Me Down

09:32 Chelsea Deadbeat Combo – Our Legacy

09:38 Motörhead – No Remorse

09:43 Beyond Pink – Statement on Statements

09:50 Bärchen und die Milchbubis – Jung kaputt spart Altersheime

09:53 The Detroit Cobras – Hey Sailor

09:57 Cycle Sluts From Hell – I Wish You Were a Beer (Album Version)

10:00 No Doubt – Ache

10:04 Rancid – Time Bomb

10:07 Operation Ivy – Sound System

10:09 Madness – On the Town

10:14 The Jam – Going Underground

10:17 Rotten Mind – City Rats

10:22 Shapednoise – Know Yourself (feat. Brodinski & Zelooperz)

10:23 Team Scheisse, SFR – Vorratskammer

10:26 The Briefs – Killed by Ants

10:30 Wine Lips – In the Clear

10:32 Cyanide Pills – Teargas

10:35 Batbait – Concrete

10:37 YAENNIVER, Luci van Org – Mädchen Mädchen

10:40 Call Me Clark – Therapy

10:43 L7 – Pretend We’re Dead

10:47 The Undertones – Here Comes The Summer

10:49 The Gits – Second Skin

10:52 The High Times – Sometimes

10:56 Angelic Upstarts – Solidarity