Der Montag Morgen – Playlist 05.02.2024

Nachhören im Rabe Archiv
08:02 Sonny & Cher – I Got You Babe
08:06 The Cranberries – Linger
08:11 boygenius, Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus – True Blue
08:16 The Courtneys – Silver Velvet
08:19 Hole – Celebrity Skin
08:22 Sonic Youth – Kool Thing
08:26 Violent Femmes – Blister In The Sun
08:28 Blondie – Dreaming
08:35 The Stranglers – Always The Sun
08:39 The Psychedelic Furs – Pretty in Pink
08:43 Ezra Furman – Calm Down aka I Should Not Be Alone
08:45 XTC – Making Plans For Nigel
08:50 Abwärts – Computerstaat 2048
08:53 Grauzone – Wütendes Glas
08:56 Acht Eimer Hühnerherzen – Quittenbrause
08:59 Nobelpenner – Fuck The Wörld, Olé!
09:02 The Baboon Show – I Never Say Goodnight
09:07 Mittageisen – Automaten (Radio Edit)
09:11 Kleenex – Die Matrosen
09:16 Jack & The Rippers – No Desire
09:18 Petrol Girls – Bones
09:23 Sour Bitch – I Hate My Hometown
09:26 Press Club – Afraid Of Everything
09:29 The Crack – Don’t You Ever Let Me Down
09:32 Chelsea Deadbeat Combo – Our Legacy
09:38 Motörhead – No Remorse
09:43 Beyond Pink – Statement on Statements
09:50 Bärchen und die Milchbubis – Jung kaputt spart Altersheime
09:53 The Detroit Cobras – Hey Sailor
09:57 Cycle Sluts From Hell – I Wish You Were a Beer (Album Version)
10:00 No Doubt – Ache
10:04 Rancid – Time Bomb
10:07 Operation Ivy – Sound System
10:09 Madness – On the Town
10:14 The Jam – Going Underground
10:17 Rotten Mind – City Rats
10:22 Shapednoise – Know Yourself (feat. Brodinski & Zelooperz)
10:23 Team Scheisse, SFR – Vorratskammer
10:26 The Briefs – Killed by Ants
10:30 Wine Lips – In the Clear
10:32 Cyanide Pills – Teargas
10:35 Batbait – Concrete
10:37 YAENNIVER, Luci van Org – Mädchen Mädchen
10:40 Call Me Clark – Therapy
10:43 L7 – Pretend We’re Dead
10:47 The Undertones – Here Comes The Summer
10:49 The Gits – Second Skin
10:52 The High Times – Sometimes
10:56 Angelic Upstarts – Solidarity