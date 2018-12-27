Der Morgen Donnerstag

Da ist er also wieder. Der Donnschtimorge. Und der Kevin. Schon traditionellerweise in dieser letzten Woche des Jahres schneit auch er wieder einmal vorbei.

Ein lüpfiger Morgen. Noch ein bisschen lüpfiger als die beiden Moderationsgspändli.

Hier die Playlist:

Kero Kero Bonito – Make believe

Dope Lemon – Marinade

Loyle Carner – Ottolenghi (feat. Jordan Rakei)

Chilly Gonzales – Present Tense

Washed Out – Don’t wanna

Future Islands – Aladdin

Flavien Berger – Brutalisme

Boy Pablo – Losing You

Froth – Lost my mind

Yellow Days – What’s it all for

The Olympians – Stand tall

Feng Suave – Venus Flytrap

Kelly Lee Owens – Bird

RJD2 – Ghostwriter

MorMor – Heavens only wishful

L’imperatrice – Matahari

Klaus Johann Grobe – Out of reach

Shuggie Otis – Aht uh mi hed

Gus Dapperton – Prune, you talk funny

Homeshake – Like Mariah

Rosalía – Malamente

La Dame Blanche – No Da para na

Janelle Monáe – Make Me Feel

Childish Gambino – Redbone

Billie Eilish – When the party’s over

Slowdive – Star Roving

Duck Duck Grey Duck – Meet me in the city

Frutti di Mare – Bey Dir

Ólafur Arnalds – re:member

Phum Viphurit – Lover Boy

Angèle – Tout oublier (feat. Roméo Elvis)

Theopilus London – Only You (feat. Tame Impala)

Grandaddy – Bison on the plains

Ja, Panik – Libertatia