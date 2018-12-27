Der Morgen Donnerstag

Da ist er also wieder. Der Donnschtimorge. Und der Kevin. Schon traditionellerweise in dieser letzten Woche des Jahres schneit auch er wieder einmal vorbei.
Ein lüpfiger Morgen. Noch ein bisschen lüpfiger als die beiden Moderationsgspändli.
Hier die Playlist:
Kero Kero Bonito – Make believe
Dope Lemon – Marinade
Loyle Carner – Ottolenghi (feat. Jordan Rakei)
Chilly Gonzales – Present Tense
Washed Out – Don’t wanna
Future Islands – Aladdin
Flavien Berger – Brutalisme
Boy Pablo – Losing You
Froth – Lost my mind
Yellow Days – What’s it all for
The Olympians – Stand tall
Feng Suave – Venus Flytrap
Kelly Lee Owens – Bird
RJD2 – Ghostwriter
MorMor – Heavens only wishful
L’imperatrice – Matahari
Klaus Johann Grobe – Out of reach
Shuggie Otis – Aht uh mi hed
Gus Dapperton – Prune, you talk funny
Homeshake – Like Mariah
Rosalía – Malamente
La Dame Blanche – No Da para na
Janelle Monáe – Make Me Feel
Childish Gambino – Redbone
Billie Eilish – When the party’s over
Slowdive – Star Roving
Duck Duck Grey Duck – Meet me in the city
Frutti di Mare – Bey Dir
Ólafur Arnalds – re:member
Phum Viphurit – Lover Boy
Angèle – Tout oublier (feat. Roméo Elvis)
Theopilus London – Only You (feat. Tame Impala)
Grandaddy – Bison on the plains
Ja, Panik – Libertatia