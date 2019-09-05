…von Septembermusik und sozialem Kino

Der Herbst hält Einzug. Wir lassen uns mitreissen in die Herbststimmung. Um Stimmungen, wenn auch cinéastische, gehts dann auch in der letzten Stunde. Das Ciné Social ist zu Besuch. Vom Donnerstag bis am Samstag zeigen sie in der Friedenskirche Filme, die zum Nachdenken anregen.
Die Playlist:
- Evelyn Künneke – Ich freu mich schon auf Donnerstag
- Yeek – Shake
- Delicate Steve – Peaches
- Spooky Mansion – I’m the Moon
- Wooden Shjips – Staring at the Sun
- Digable Planets – Where I’m From
- Allah-Las – Rasperry Jam
- The O’My’s – Niña Fresa
- Hot Sugar – Coffin in the Clouds
- Monster Rally – Flight to the Jungle (Take Off)
- Vetiver – Strictly Rule
- Good Morning – Garden
- Drug Cabin – Steely Dad
- Jim James – Hide in Plain Sight
- Shintaro Sakamoto – Titel leider in japanisch, kann das hier nicht eintragen 🙁
- The Cactus Channel – Stay a While
- Haruomi Hosono – dito Shintaro Sakamoto….
- Richard Swift – Broken Finger Blues
- Bakar – Hell n‘ Back
- Mndsgn feat. Sofie – Abeja
- Fat Night – Things You Do
- Cosmo Pyke – Great Dane
- Steve Monite – Only You
- Elements of Music feat. Anderson Paak & Blu – Get Along
- White Denim – Take it Easy
- Mocky – Birds of a Feather
- Fine Young Cannibals – Good Thing (Studiogast: Ciné Social / Soundtrack Ray & Liz)
- Musical Youth – Pass the Dutchie (Studiogast: Ciné Social / Soundtrack Ray & Liz)
- Siouxsie and the Banshees – Happy House (Studiogast: Ciné Social / Soundtrack Ray & Liz)
- Richard Houghton – Moving Pictures
- Gizmo Varillas – Paraiso
- Maribou State – Beginner’s Luck
- Gaussian Curve – Impossible Island
- Minami Deutsch – Tangled Yarn