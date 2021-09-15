Blues / Soul / R&B Singer, Curtis Salgado and Alan Hager (Guitar) will be flying on Blues Zeppelin. They are performing in Bern at Marians Jazzroom as part of the 46. Internationalen Jazzfestival Bern 2021.
So 19. September 2021 ab 15:00 CET
„Working hard to make reality a lot less painful“, the Blues Zeppelin airs on Sunday afternoons from 15h00- 17h00 CET on Radio Bern (RaBe), Bern’s alternative radio.
Hosted by Mark Stenzler, the Blues Zeppelin, which has been part of the Swiss radio landscape since 1989, features an eclectic mix of blues, zydeco, folk and world music. In addition, a wide range of musicians, artists and writers have been guests on the program.
Blues Zeppelin can be heard on the following radio stations:
Radio Bern (RaBe) in Berne, Switzerland
Radio LoRa in Zurich, Switzerland
Diis Radio in Canton Valais, Switzerland
WRFI Community Radio in Ithaca, NY / Watkins Glen, NY (USA)
New: CJRO Community Radio in Carlsbad Springs ON / Vars ON (Ottawa CAN)
Mark Stenzler, native NYer and former radio pirate (Radio Free Ithaca), has been an avid radio broadcaster on both sides of the Atlantic since 1978. He came to Switzerland in the 1980s as a physics researcher at CERN.
Blues Zeppelin podcasts can be found HERE.
For current progam and news click Blues Zeppelin – Radio Bern (RaBe) 95.6 MHz | Facebook
Die Sendung Blues Zeppelin läuft jeden Sonntag von 15-17 Uhr auf RaBe.