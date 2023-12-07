Amplifier
auf Sendung
Radieschen
Über die Sendung

Die Sendung mit Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund. Jeden zweiten Donnerstagabend zwischen 20.00 Uhr und 22.00 Uhr.

Andrea
Marius le Russe
Bäschtu vom RaBe
  • Do, 21.12., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 4.1., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 18.1., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 1.2., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 15.2., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 29.2., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 14.3., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 28.3., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 11.4., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 25.4., 20:00 - 22:00
Radieschen-Playlist vom 07. Dezember 2023

Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund.

  1. Monsieur Pluspetit – Never Tired
  2. Aries Zaes – Blink
  3. Biandapid – Vieland
  4. Estelle zamme – Pistache
  5. La colère – La roche pleure
  6. Crème solaire – Autobahn/Autobahn
  7. Ikan Hyu – boomerTroll
  8. Buvette – In Real Life
  9. Odd Beholder – Woolen Sweater
  10. Len Sander – Saltlick
  11. East Sister – Wendy the Other Day
  12. Namaka – Electric Riot
  13. Dachs – Stabhochspringe
  14. Leila – Gun to my head
  15. Anouchka Gwen – Slow
  16. Quiet Island – By My Side – Alois Remix
  17. Alois – Ghost Town
  18. Löwenzahnhonig (etc) – Löwenzahn
  19. Malummí – Bones
  20. Haubi Songs – Cavaglio
  21. One Sentence. Supervisor – Worth The While
  22. Leech – Pick a Cloud
  23. Pless – Warts and All
  24. Lord Kesseli and the Drums – Far Away
  25. Mamma Jefferson – Antihero
  26. Harvey Rushmore & the Octopus – The Wiper
·

Radieschen-Playlist vom 23.11.2023

Eine Techno-Sendung (aus dem mehr oder weniger Berner Untergrund) mit Monsieur Pluspetit.

  1. Monsieur Pluspetit - Melting Pots
  2. Monsieur Pluspetit - Society of Pills
  3. Monsieur Pluspetit - Dark Times
  4. Monsieur Pluspetit - Never Tired (Techno Edit)
  5. Monsieur Pluspetit - Ghost
  6. Monsieur Pluspetit - Liquid Dream (Weltpremiere!)
·

Playlist vom 09.11.2023

Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund.

  1. Diosmos - Read Your Mind
  2. Cloks Tik - Vestigal Drive
  3. Pina Palau - Put It In Reverse
  4. Barany - Dive In
  5. Scratches - Beautiful
  6. Anna Erhard - 170
  7. Evelinn Trouble - Oh Life
  8. Mazin - Etranger
  9. Paquita Maria - Metamorphose
  10. Serafyn - Good Thing
  11. Glasscats -The 60th Visit
  12. Bandit Voyage - Was Ist Das
·

Playlist vom 23.10.2023

Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund. Eine Auswahl von Marius le Russe & Bäschtu.

  1. Emilie Zoë - Tiger Songs
  2. Louis Jucker, Le Nouvel Ensemble Contemporain (NEC) - March of the Fallen Scions
  3. Hyperculte - Jamais Trop
  4. Cyril cyril - Sous la mer c'est calme
  5. Billie Bird - La fin du monde
  6. Black Sea Dahu - Not a Man, Not a Woman
  7. The Cavers - Float
  8. Elio Ricco - Soda
·

Playlist vom 28.09.2023

Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund.

  1. Anouschka Gwen - Me
  2. Segen - Gual Sheytan
  3. Milla Pluton, Marara Kelly - Cupidonx
  4. Bandit Voyage - Je déplace
  5. Andrina Bollinger - Morning Gleam
  6. Soft Loft - Rose Colored
  7. Cori Nora - Fake Flowers
  8. Haubi Songs - Kafi Togo
  9. Black Sea Dahu - Not a Man, Not a Woman
  10. To Athena - Es Näscht
  11. Gina Eté - Lach Du Nur
·

Playlist vom 14.09.2023

Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund, viele neue Musik (und auch alte).

  1. Mord Fuzztang - Rigmos (Live-Version)
  2. Pedro Lehmann - Gambler
  3. Mnevis - No Gravity
  4. Evelinn Trouble - Jamais
  5. Glasscats - Wanna Dive
  6. Dirty Sound Magnet - Lonely Bird
  7. The Animen - Mourning Sun
  8. The Rambling Wheels - Stories Upon Your Lips
  9. Ikan Hyu - ꕥ flying V
  10. Mischgewebe - Cornwall
·

Radieschen-Playlist vom 17.08.2023

Eine Sendung mit verstärkter Live-Musik von Mord Fuzztang (Psych, Kraut, Garage) ...

  1. Evelinn Trouble - Jamais
  2. Löwenzahnhonig - Sunnestore
  3. Mister Milano - Zecchino d'oro
  4. Mord Fuzztang - Jean Fies
  5. Mord Fuzztang - Seen too much (live im Radieschen!)
  6. Mord Fuzztang - Fools (live im Radieschen!)
  7. Mord Fuzztang - Heavy (live im Radieschen!)
·

Radieschen-Playlist 06.07.2023

Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund.

  1. Nówfrago - Zlangsam
  2. Thelios - Running in Place
  3. Honshu Wolves - White Dress
  4. Film 2 - Fünzigtausend Sterne
  5. I Never Took My Ritalin - On My Knees
  6. FlexFab, Ziller Bas - Mugogo!
  7. Lakiko - Testosterone
  8. Paquita Maria - Es isch Zyt
  9. Obliecht - Power Ranger
  10. Nola Kin - Harvey Rushmore & the Octopus
·

Radieschen-Playlist vom 22.06.2023

Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund mit der Gästin Aviv von der Sendung Subkutan.

  1. Tashan - This Time
  2. Naima - Strong Woman
  3. Emilie Zoe - Hello Future Me
  4. Deserto Parallax - Puppet Factory
  5. Wolfer - Soulcrusher
  6. Crucchi Gang, Steiner Madlaina - La dolce vita
  7. Black Sea Dahu - My Guitar is too Loud
  8. Birdman Jäggi - Schüfeli & Bäseli
·

Radieschen-Playlist vom 08.06.2023

Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund.

  1. Obliecht - Aimée
  2. Anuk Schmelcher - Baby morn chunnts cho regne
  3. Alwa Alibi, Simo Saster - Wach
  4. Taimashoe - Alles Guet
  5. Omni Selassi - Cashew Carry
  6. Baby Volcano - todomeparece RIDÍCULO
  7. Nathalie Froehlich - Gangstaz
  8. Citron Citron - Silence violence
  9. Soft Loft - Summer Sadness
  10. Me and the Magic Horses - It Aint You
