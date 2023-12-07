Radieschen-Playlist vom 07. Dezember 2023

Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund.
- Monsieur Pluspetit – Never Tired
- Aries Zaes – Blink
- Biandapid – Vieland
- Estelle zamme – Pistache
- La colère – La roche pleure
- Crème solaire – Autobahn/Autobahn
- Ikan Hyu – boomerTroll
- Buvette – In Real Life
- Odd Beholder – Woolen Sweater
- Len Sander – Saltlick
- East Sister – Wendy the Other Day
- Namaka – Electric Riot
- Dachs – Stabhochspringe
- Leila – Gun to my head
- Anouchka Gwen – Slow
- Quiet Island – By My Side – Alois Remix
- Alois – Ghost Town
- Löwenzahnhonig (etc) – Löwenzahn
- Malummí – Bones
- Haubi Songs – Cavaglio
- One Sentence. Supervisor – Worth The While
- Leech – Pick a Cloud
- Pless – Warts and All
- Lord Kesseli and the Drums – Far Away
- Mamma Jefferson – Antihero
- Harvey Rushmore & the Octopus – The Wiper