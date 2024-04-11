Radieschen-Playlist vom 11.04.2024

Eine Sendung mit Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund. Und ein Interview mit den Drums von Lord Kesseli and the Drums, welche kürzlich ein neues Album "I Was In Love" rausgegeben haben und am Freitag, 2. Februar 2024, im Dachstock spielen.

Monte Mai - Fever Rays Ikan Hyu - ... >