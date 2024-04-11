Klangbecken
Über die Sendung

Die Sendung mit Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund. Jeden zweiten Donnerstagabend zwischen 20.00 Uhr und 22.00 Uhr.

Radieschen-Playlist vom 11.04.2024

Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund.

  1. One Sentence. Supervisor – Freeze Fight Flight
  2. Harvey Rushmore & the Octopus – Slime on the Beach
  3. Rislane and the Lovers – How Can I Succeed
  4. Jaylis – Healing Forest
  5. Paquita Maria – Anouk
  6. Laure Betris – Fleuve
  7. Phanee de Pool – Le poids des mots
  8. Lakna – Depuis que t’es plus là
  9. Gaspard Sommer, Meimuna – Les vacances
  10. Billie Bird – Électrique
  11. Baron.e – Un verre d’ego
  12. Melissa Kassab – Crimson and Clover
  13. Soft Loft – Little Less
  14. Deserto Parallax – Quicksilver Daydream
  15. The Wise Fools – Empathy Overflow
  16. Batbait – Dry Plant Friend
  17. Emzyg – Ely / Akari
  18. Moonpools – Someday
  19. Them Fleurs – Open Doors
  20. Mount Jacinto – The Way Out
  21. Kid Simius, Bonaparte – Ask For My Number
  22. Prix Garanti – Hope You Never Go Extinct (Endobliss Megamixx)
  23. Crème Solaire – Chien.ne
  24. Baby Volcano – Gatito Zombie (Warrior Version)
  25. Butterflyca – Lost Lives
  26. Ikan Hyu – Flap
  27. Julia Alexa – Death Row
  28. Elvett – Hey You
  29. Anna Erhard – Botanical Garden
·

Radieschen-Playlist vom 28.03.2024

Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund.

  1. Bonaparte - Not Giving A Fuck
  2. Manic Pixxies - Pissing Outside The Bandroom
  3. _pron0ia_ - This M Body-ed [2]
  4. Sami Galbi - Dakchi Hani
  5. Sento - Impulse Control
  6. Polar Star - UME
  7. Sirens of Lesbos - Bird
  8. Ikan Hyu - x POW ! x
  9. Malummí - There Is No Thing
  10. Evelinn Trouble - Higher Love
  11. Anna Erhard - 170
  12. East ...

·

Radieschen-Playlist vom 29.02.2024

Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Untergrund, das ist Radieschen auf Radio Bern (RaBe), mit einem Blick auf das nächste M4Music, der Anlass fürs Radieschen.

  1. Sirens of Lesbos - Sweet Harmony
  2. Julia Alexa - Side Effects
  3. Leila - Gun to my head
  4. Edb - Gucci Schueh
  5. Nnavy - Stay
  6. Mary Middlefield - Heart's Desire
  7. Noemi Beza - Head Up High
    8. ...

·

Playlist vom 15.02.2024

Ein Radieschen mit Musik aus der mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund-Szene.

  1. Lord Kesseli & the Drums - Aglow with Happiness
  2. Crème solaire - Sguardo
  3. Prix Garanti - Stars
  4. Mamari - Traveller
  5. Biandapid, DANA - From Afar
  6. Psycho Weazel, Curses - Mains d'argile
  7. Fiji - La Bambola
  8. Gabriel Auguste, Valentino Vivace - La notte
  9. Billie Bird - Woolen Sweater
  10. Odd Beholder - Woolen ...

·

Radieschen-Playlist vom 07. Dezember 2023

Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund.

  1. Monsieur Pluspetit - Never Tired
  2. Aries Zaes - Blink
  3. Biandapid - Vieland
  4. Estelle zamme - Pistache
  5. La colère - La roche pleure
  6. Crème solaire - Autobahn/Autobahn
  7. Ikan Hyu - boomerTroll
  8. Buvette - In Real Life
  9. Odd Beholder - Woolen Sweater
  10. Len Sander - Saltlick
  11. East Sister - Wendy the Other Day
  12. Namaka - ...

·

Radieschen-Playlist vom 23.11.2023

Eine Techno-Sendung (aus dem mehr oder weniger Berner Untergrund) mit Monsieur Pluspetit.

  1. Monsieur Pluspetit - Melting Pots
  2. Monsieur Pluspetit - Society of Pills
  3. Monsieur Pluspetit - Dark Times
  4. Monsieur Pluspetit - Never Tired (Techno Edit)
  5. Monsieur Pluspetit - Ghost
  6. Monsieur Pluspetit - Liquid Dream (Weltpremiere!)
  7. Monsieur ...

·

Playlist vom 09.11.2023

Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund.

  1. Diosmos - Read Your Mind
  2. Cloks Tik - Vestigal Drive
  3. Pina Palau - Put It In Reverse
  4. Barany - Dive In
  5. Scratches - Beautiful
  6. Anna Erhard - 170
  7. Evelinn Trouble - Oh Life
  8. Mazin - Etranger
  9. Paquita Maria - Metamorphose
  10. Serafyn - Good Thing
  11. Glasscats -The 60th Visit
  12. Bandit Voyage - Was Ist Das
    13. ...

·

Playlist vom 23.10.2023

Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund. Eine Auswahl von Marius le Russe & Bäschtu.

  1. Emilie Zoë - Tiger Songs
  2. Louis Jucker, Le Nouvel Ensemble Contemporain (NEC) - March of the Fallen Scions
  3. Hyperculte - Jamais Trop
  4. Cyril cyril - Sous la mer c'est calme
  5. Billie Bird - La fin du monde
  6. Black Sea Dahu - Not a Man, Not a Woman
  7. The Cavers - Float
  8. Elio Ricco - Soda
  9. Monument - ...