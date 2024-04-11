Radieschen-Playlist vom 11.04.2024

Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund.
- One Sentence. Supervisor – Freeze Fight Flight
- Harvey Rushmore & the Octopus – Slime on the Beach
- Rislane and the Lovers – How Can I Succeed
- Jaylis – Healing Forest
- Paquita Maria – Anouk
- Laure Betris – Fleuve
- Phanee de Pool – Le poids des mots
- Lakna – Depuis que t’es plus là
- Gaspard Sommer, Meimuna – Les vacances
- Billie Bird – Électrique
- Baron.e – Un verre d’ego
- Melissa Kassab – Crimson and Clover
- Soft Loft – Little Less
- Deserto Parallax – Quicksilver Daydream
- The Wise Fools – Empathy Overflow
- Batbait – Dry Plant Friend
- Emzyg – Ely / Akari
- Moonpools – Someday
- Them Fleurs – Open Doors
- Mount Jacinto – The Way Out
- Kid Simius, Bonaparte – Ask For My Number
- Prix Garanti – Hope You Never Go Extinct (Endobliss Megamixx)
- Crème Solaire – Chien.ne
- Baby Volcano – Gatito Zombie (Warrior Version)
- Butterflyca – Lost Lives
- Ikan Hyu – Flap
- Julia Alexa – Death Row
- Elvett – Hey You
- Anna Erhard – Botanical Garden