Radieschen-Playlist vom 01.02.2024

Eine Sendung mit Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund. Und ein Interview mit den Drums von Lord Kesseli and the Drums, welche kürzlich ein neues Album „I Was In Love“ rausgegeben haben und am Freitag, 2. Februar 2024, im Dachstock spielen.
- Monte Mai – Fever Rays
- Ikan Hyu – Fringy Fringy
- Lord Kesseli and the Drums – Aglow With Happiness
- Lord Kesseli and the Drums – Bomb The Shit Out Of Them
- Wolfer – Mondspinner
- Pless – Warts and All
- E-L-R – Opiate the Sun
- The Young Gods – L’Amourir
- One Sentence. Supervisor – Worth The While
- Elio Ricca – Soda
- Catalyst – Muse of the Double Sky
- Shah Blah – Holy Shelter
- Harvey Rushmore & The Octopus – Radiation
- Evelinn Trouble – Walls
- Soft Loft – Open House
- Billie Bird – Ton venin
- Anna Erhard – 170
- /A\ – Grain Sand and Mud
- Stahlberger – Über Nacht isch en Sturm
- Prix Garanti – Stars