Radieschen-Playlist vom 01.02.2024

Eine Sendung mit Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund. Und ein Interview mit den Drums von Lord Kesseli and the Drums, welche kürzlich ein neues Album „I Was In Love“ rausgegeben haben und am Freitag, 2. Februar 2024, im Dachstock spielen.

Monte Mai – Fever Rays Ikan Hyu – Fringy Fringy Lord Kesseli and the Drums – Aglow With Happiness Lord Kesseli and the Drums – Bomb The Shit Out Of Them Wolfer – Mondspinner Pless – Warts and All E-L-R – Opiate the Sun The Young Gods – L’Amourir One Sentence. Supervisor – Worth The While Elio Ricca – Soda Catalyst – Muse of the Double Sky Shah Blah – Holy Shelter Harvey Rushmore & The Octopus – Radiation Evelinn Trouble – Walls Soft Loft – Open House Billie Bird – Ton venin Anna Erhard – 170 /A\ – Grain Sand and Mud Stahlberger – Über Nacht isch en Sturm Prix Garanti – Stars