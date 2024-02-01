Amplifier
auf Sendung
Radieschen
Über die Sendung

Die Sendung mit Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund. Jeden zweiten Donnerstagabend zwischen 20.00 Uhr und 22.00 Uhr.

Links
Sendungsmachende
Andrea
Marius le Russe
Bäschtu vom RaBe
Nächste Sendungen
  • Do, 15.2., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 29.2., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 14.3., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 28.3., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 11.4., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 25.4., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 9.5., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 23.5., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 6.6., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 20.6., 20:00 - 22:00
Sendungsportrait
Sendung

Radieschen

·

Radieschen-Playlist vom 01.02.2024

Eine Sendung mit Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund. Und ein Interview mit den Drums von Lord Kesseli and the Drums, welche kürzlich ein neues Album „I Was In Love“ rausgegeben haben und am Freitag, 2. Februar 2024, im Dachstock spielen.

  1. Monte Mai – Fever Rays
  2. Ikan Hyu – Fringy Fringy
  3. Lord Kesseli  and the Drums – Aglow With Happiness
  4. Lord Kesseli and the Drums – Bomb The Shit Out Of Them
  5. Wolfer – Mondspinner
  6. Pless – Warts and All
  7. E-L-R – Opiate the Sun
  8. The Young Gods – L’Amourir
  9. One Sentence. Supervisor – Worth The While
  10. Elio Ricca – Soda
  11. Catalyst – Muse of the Double Sky
  12. Shah Blah – Holy Shelter
  13. Harvey Rushmore & The Octopus – Radiation
  14. Evelinn Trouble – Walls
  15. Soft Loft – Open House
  16. Billie Bird – Ton venin
  17. Anna Erhard – 170
  18. /A\ – Grain Sand and Mud
  19. Stahlberger – Über Nacht isch en Sturm
  20. Prix Garanti – Stars
·

Radieschen-Playlist vom 07. Dezember 2023

Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund.

  1. Monsieur Pluspetit - Never Tired
  2. Aries Zaes - Blink
  3. Biandapid - Vieland
  4. Estelle zamme - Pistache
  5. La colère - La roche pleure
  6. Crème solaire - Autobahn/Autobahn
  7. Ikan Hyu - boomerTroll
  8. Buvette - In Real Life
  9. Odd Beholder - Woolen Sweater
  10. Len Sander - Saltlick
  11. East Sister - Wendy the Other Day
  12. Namaka - ... >

·

Radieschen-Playlist vom 23.11.2023

Eine Techno-Sendung (aus dem mehr oder weniger Berner Untergrund) mit Monsieur Pluspetit.

  1. Monsieur Pluspetit - Melting Pots
  2. Monsieur Pluspetit - Society of Pills
  3. Monsieur Pluspetit - Dark Times
  4. Monsieur Pluspetit - Never Tired (Techno Edit)
  5. Monsieur Pluspetit - Ghost
  6. Monsieur Pluspetit - Liquid Dream (Weltpremiere!)
  7. Monsieur ... >

·

Playlist vom 09.11.2023

Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund.

  1. Diosmos - Read Your Mind
  2. Cloks Tik - Vestigal Drive
  3. Pina Palau - Put It In Reverse
  4. Barany - Dive In
  5. Scratches - Beautiful
  6. Anna Erhard - 170
  7. Evelinn Trouble - Oh Life
  8. Mazin - Etranger
  9. Paquita Maria - Metamorphose
  10. Serafyn - Good Thing
  11. Glasscats -The 60th Visit
  12. Bandit Voyage - Was Ist Das
    13. ... >

·

Playlist vom 23.10.2023

Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund. Eine Auswahl von Marius le Russe & Bäschtu.

  1. Emilie Zoë - Tiger Songs
  2. Louis Jucker, Le Nouvel Ensemble Contemporain (NEC) - March of the Fallen Scions
  3. Hyperculte - Jamais Trop
  4. Cyril cyril - Sous la mer c'est calme
  5. Billie Bird - La fin du monde
  6. Black Sea Dahu - Not a Man, Not a Woman
  7. The Cavers - Float
  8. Elio Ricco - Soda
  9. Monument - ... >

·

Playlist vom 28.09.2023

Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund.

  1. Anouschka Gwen - Me
  2. Segen - Gual Sheytan
  3. Milla Pluton, Marara Kelly - Cupidonx
  4. Bandit Voyage - Je déplace
  5. Andrina Bollinger - Morning Gleam
  6. Soft Loft - Rose Colored
  7. Cori Nora - Fake Flowers
  8. Haubi Songs - Kafi Togo
  9. Black Sea Dahu - Not a Man, Not a Woman
  10. To Athena - Es Näscht
  11. Gina Eté - Lach Du Nur
    12. ... >

·

Playlist vom 14.09.2023

Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund, viele neue Musik (und auch alte).

  1. Mord Fuzztang - Rigmos (Live-Version)
  2. Pedro Lehmann - Gambler
  3. Mnevis - No Gravity
  4. Evelinn Trouble - Jamais
  5. Glasscats - Wanna Dive
  6. Dirty Sound Magnet - Lonely Bird
  7. The Animen - Mourning Sun
  8. The Rambling Wheels - Stories Upon Your Lips
  9. Ikan Hyu - ꕥ flying V
  10. Mischgewebe - Cornwall
    11. ... >

·

Radieschen-Playlist vom 17.08.2023

Eine Sendung mit verstärkter Live-Musik von Mord Fuzztang (Psych, Kraut, Garage) ...

  1. Evelinn Trouble - Jamais
  2. Löwenzahnhonig - Sunnestore
  3. Mister Milano - Zecchino d'oro
  4. Mord Fuzztang - Jean Fies
  5. Mord Fuzztang - Seen too much (live im Radieschen!)
  6. Mord Fuzztang - Fools (live im Radieschen!)
  7. Mord Fuzztang - Heavy (live im Radieschen!)
    8. ... >