Über die Sendung

Die Sendung mit Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund. Jeden zweiten Donnerstagabend zwischen 20.00 Uhr und 22.00 Uhr.

Playlist vom 15.02.2024

Ein Radieschen mit Musik aus der mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund-Szene.

  1. Lord Kesseli & the Drums – Aglow with Happiness
  2. Crème solaire – Sguardo
  3. Prix Garanti – Stars
  4. Mamari – Traveller
  5. Biandapid, DANA – From Afar
  6. Psycho Weazel, Curses – Mains d’argile
  7. Fiji – La Bambola
  8. Gabriel Auguste, Valentino Vivace – La notte
  9. Billie Bird – Woolen Sweater
  10. Odd Beholder – Woolen Sweater
  11. Osmose TV – Lentement
  12. La colère – La roche pleure
  13. Casanora – Greengate
  14. Orphia – Cernes et maquillage
  15. Leila – Love the game
  16. Coildungs, Birds in Row – Stranding Shelters
  17. /A\ – Fire in My Fingers
  18. Evelinn Trouble – Started A Fire
  19. Evelinn Trouble – Oh Life
  20. Adieu Gary Cooper – La Machine
  21. Gaspard Sommer, Jeans for Jesus – Je t’aime
  22. Klaus Johann Grobe – Highway High
  23. 400Tigers – Down
  24. Malummí – The Universe Is Black
  25. Kate Birch – Welcome To Paradise
·

Radieschen-Playlist vom 07. Dezember 2023

Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund.

  1. Monsieur Pluspetit - Never Tired
  2. Aries Zaes - Blink
  3. Biandapid - Vieland
  4. Estelle zamme - Pistache
  5. La colère - La roche pleure
  6. Crème solaire - Autobahn/Autobahn
  7. Ikan Hyu - boomerTroll
  8. Buvette - In Real Life
  9. Odd Beholder - Woolen Sweater
  10. Len Sander - Saltlick
  11. East Sister - Wendy the Other Day
  12. Namaka - ... >

·

Radieschen-Playlist vom 23.11.2023

Eine Techno-Sendung (aus dem mehr oder weniger Berner Untergrund) mit Monsieur Pluspetit.

  1. Monsieur Pluspetit - Melting Pots
  2. Monsieur Pluspetit - Society of Pills
  3. Monsieur Pluspetit - Dark Times
  4. Monsieur Pluspetit - Never Tired (Techno Edit)
  5. Monsieur Pluspetit - Ghost
  6. Monsieur Pluspetit - Liquid Dream (Weltpremiere!)
  7. Monsieur ... >

·

Playlist vom 09.11.2023

Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund.

  1. Diosmos - Read Your Mind
  2. Cloks Tik - Vestigal Drive
  3. Pina Palau - Put It In Reverse
  4. Barany - Dive In
  5. Scratches - Beautiful
  6. Anna Erhard - 170
  7. Evelinn Trouble - Oh Life
  8. Mazin - Etranger
  9. Paquita Maria - Metamorphose
  10. Serafyn - Good Thing
  11. Glasscats -The 60th Visit
  12. Bandit Voyage - Was Ist Das
    13. ... >

·

Playlist vom 23.10.2023

Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund. Eine Auswahl von Marius le Russe & Bäschtu.

  1. Emilie Zoë - Tiger Songs
  2. Louis Jucker, Le Nouvel Ensemble Contemporain (NEC) - March of the Fallen Scions
  3. Hyperculte - Jamais Trop
  4. Cyril cyril - Sous la mer c'est calme
  5. Billie Bird - La fin du monde
  6. Black Sea Dahu - Not a Man, Not a Woman
  7. The Cavers - Float
  8. Elio Ricco - Soda
  9. Monument - ... >

·

Playlist vom 28.09.2023

Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund.

  1. Anouschka Gwen - Me
  2. Segen - Gual Sheytan
  3. Milla Pluton, Marara Kelly - Cupidonx
  4. Bandit Voyage - Je déplace
  5. Andrina Bollinger - Morning Gleam
  6. Soft Loft - Rose Colored
  7. Cori Nora - Fake Flowers
  8. Haubi Songs - Kafi Togo
  9. Black Sea Dahu - Not a Man, Not a Woman
  10. To Athena - Es Näscht
  11. Gina Eté - Lach Du Nur
    12. ... >

·

Playlist vom 14.09.2023

Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund, viele neue Musik (und auch alte).

  1. Mord Fuzztang - Rigmos (Live-Version)
  2. Pedro Lehmann - Gambler
  3. Mnevis - No Gravity
  4. Evelinn Trouble - Jamais
  5. Glasscats - Wanna Dive
  6. Dirty Sound Magnet - Lonely Bird
  7. The Animen - Mourning Sun
  8. The Rambling Wheels - Stories Upon Your Lips
  9. Ikan Hyu - ꕥ flying V
  10. Mischgewebe - Cornwall
    11. ... >

·

Radieschen-Playlist vom 17.08.2023

Eine Sendung mit verstärkter Live-Musik von Mord Fuzztang (Psych, Kraut, Garage) ...

  1. Evelinn Trouble - Jamais
  2. Löwenzahnhonig - Sunnestore
  3. Mister Milano - Zecchino d'oro
  4. Mord Fuzztang - Jean Fies
  5. Mord Fuzztang - Seen too much (live im Radieschen!)
  6. Mord Fuzztang - Fools (live im Radieschen!)
  7. Mord Fuzztang - Heavy (live im Radieschen!)
    8. ... >