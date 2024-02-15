Playlist vom 15.02.2024

Ein Radieschen mit Musik aus der mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund-Szene.
- Lord Kesseli & the Drums – Aglow with Happiness
- Crème solaire – Sguardo
- Prix Garanti – Stars
- Mamari – Traveller
- Biandapid, DANA – From Afar
- Psycho Weazel, Curses – Mains d’argile
- Fiji – La Bambola
- Gabriel Auguste, Valentino Vivace – La notte
- Billie Bird – Woolen Sweater
- Odd Beholder – Woolen Sweater
- Osmose TV – Lentement
- La colère – La roche pleure
- Casanora – Greengate
- Orphia – Cernes et maquillage
- Leila – Love the game
- Coildungs, Birds in Row – Stranding Shelters
- /A\ – Fire in My Fingers
- Evelinn Trouble – Started A Fire
- Evelinn Trouble – Oh Life
- Adieu Gary Cooper – La Machine
- Gaspard Sommer, Jeans for Jesus – Je t’aime
- Klaus Johann Grobe – Highway High
- 400Tigers – Down
- Malummí – The Universe Is Black
- Kate Birch – Welcome To Paradise