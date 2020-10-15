Klangbecken
Radieschen
Über die Sendung

Die Sendung mit Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund. Jeden zweiten Donnerstagabend zwischen 20.00 Uhr und 22.00 Uhr.

Andrea
Marius le Russe
Bäschtu vom RaBe
Playlist vom 15.10.2020

Ein unüblich volles Radieschen …

  1. Black Sea Dahu – Thaw
  2. Paquita Maria – Metamorphose
  3. Paquita Maria – Schärischnitt
  4. Mnevis – Moviestar
  5. Gina Éte – Oak Tree
  6. Ja Ja Dickicht – Lights Out
  7. Cyril Cyril – Les Gens
  8. One Sentence. Supervisor – Algo Rhythm
  9. Willibald – The Poet Knows How It Goes
  10. Willibald – Will We Have Rainbows Day After Day
  11. Willibald – Andromeda
  12. Bat Bait – In Fiction
  13. The Next Movement – Sub Bass
  14. The Next Movement – Stab Somebody Else
  15. The Next Movement – Can’t Wait A Day
  16. The Next Movement – Come Together
·

Radieschen-Playlist vom 01.10.2020

  1. Lord Kesseli and the Drums - Robert My Robot
  2. Kurbash Gash - Susurrus
  3. Dagobert - Ich bin zu jung
  4. Frank Powers - Hochwasser
  5. Ellas - Running
  6. Kejnu - Time To Go
  7. Pierre Omer & the Nightcruisers - Who's That Guy
  8. Leoni Leoni - Easyjet
  9. Verveine - Fugitive Vision
  10. Willibald - Andromeda
  11. Kush K - Forever Only
  12. Mount Kōya - Slow
  13. Félicien LiA - ... >

·

Playlist vom 03.09.2020

Musig us dr Schwyz.

  1. Anna Aaron - The Year's People
  2. Quiet Island - Natural
  3. Melissa Kassab - Tougher Than the Rest
  4. Eclecta - No Other Mother
  5. Odd Beholder - Loneliness
  6. Egopusher - Elenor
  7. Jerry Spoon - The Sun
  8. JPTR - Polyamorythm
  9. Big Zis - 4xLovey
  10. Pascl Gamboni - Arva La Mar
  11. Anna Erhard - Shorcut
  12. Tunica Dartos - Porch
  13. Schnelletollermeier - ... >

·

Radieschen-Playlist vom 20.08.2020

Ein musikalisches Ping-Pong zwischen Marius Le Russe und Bäschtu. Schweizer Musik hin, Schweizer Musik her.

  1. Ping: Panda Lux - Freunde Sein
  2. Pong: Long Tall Jefferson - Good Dreamer
  3. Ping: Leoni Leoni - Langsam müed
  4. Pong (Smash): Ester Poly - Slutwalk
  5. Ping (zurückgesmasht): Ottomottor - Der Mann mit der Gitarre
  6. Pong: One Sentence. Supervisor - Oh! What An Empire
  7. Ping (Zeitlupen-Schlag): Lord Kesseli & The Drums ... >

·

Playlist vom 06.08.2020

Viele Neuigkeiten und gute Musik aus der Schweizer Musiklandschaft und viele altbekannte Songs, diesmal wieder live nach der Playlist-Sommerpause.

  1. The Company of Men - Tings That Don't Have A Name
  2. The Opposite - Boys Don't Restrain
  3. Panda Lux - Freunde Sein
  4. Al Pride - If You Go Down
  5. neil.9 - Exit
  6. Pyrit - Another Story
  7. Yaya - Murderer
  8. Eaglewow - Call Me Sunshine
  9. The Clive - Washed ... >

·

Playlist vom 23.07.2020

Édition spéciale de l'été! Wir machen Sommerpause und haben für euch eine bunt gemischte Playlist - ohne Worte - zusammengestellt. Wir erinnern uns in diesem Sommer (leider ohne Festivals) wehmütig an die Festivals und Open-Airs der letzten Jahre und  versuchten in Ping-Pong-Art (einmal Andrea, einmal Bäschtu) jeweils einen Song eines CH-Acts zu spielen, die uns geblieben sind ...

  1. Pyrit - Another Story
  2. Crimer - Brotherlove
  3. Sandor - Bar de nuit
    4. ... >

·

Playlist vom 09.07.2020

Édition spéciale de l'été! Wir machen Sommerpause und haben für euch eine bunt gemischte Playlist - ohne Worte - zusammengestellt. Der Radieschen-Macher Bäschtu präsentiert in der ersten Stunde Frauen und die Radieschen-Macherin präsentiert in der zweiten Stunde Männer aus ihrem persönlichen Fundus. Sie beschränken sich dabei nicht nur auf Musik aus der Schweiz ...

  1. Hundreds - Flume (Bon Iver Cover)
  2. Lola Marsh - She's A Rainbow
  3. Dana and the Wolf - Lie ... >

·

Playlist vom 25.06.2020

Ein Radieschen gespickt mit etlichen Neuentdeckungen und Neuveröffentlichungen.

  1. Adieu Gary Cooper - Il commence à faire noir
  2. Barrio Colette - Façon Façon
  3. Duck Duck Grey Duck - Bing Bang
  4. Melissa Kassab - Ahipara
  5. Black Sea Dahu - White Creatures (Instrumental)
  6. Emilie Zoë, Christian Garcia-Gaucher - We Age (Wars)
  7. Eskimo - Töffli
  8. Jeans for Jesus - Dr letscht Popsong (Gäubi Taxis im Sand)
    9. ... >

·

Playlist vom 11.0.2020

  1. Crème Solaire - Dans Mon Bed
  2. KT Gorique - Ca m'énerve
  3. Baterija - Le chien (feat. Greis)
  4. Félicien Lia - Le chien fatigué
  5. Phanee de Pool - La reine de la provoc
  6. Cyril Cyril - Sayyara
  7. Hyperculte - Le Feu
  8. Orchestre Tout Puissant Marcel Duchamp - Bêtes Féroces
  9. Danitsa - Remember Me
  10. La Nefera - Cuerpo y Alm
  11. Ta'Shan - Tik Tok
  12. Dana - Where Did You Go
    13. ... >

·

Playlist vom 28.05.2020

Ein Radieschen, wie immer.

  1. Deserto Parallax - Japanese Eyes
  2. Pierre Omer, The Nightcruisers - Who's That Guy
  3. Kush K - Forever Only
  4. Namaka - Water on the Sun
  5. Milena Patagonia - Liebe lieber digital
  6. Wolfman - Modern Age
  7. Sinner DC - Palentina
  8. Biandapid - Dew
  9. Us & Sparkles - Quitter
  10. Jerry Spoon - The Sun
  11. Hyperculte - Temps Mort
  12. Pandour - Africoins
    13. ... >