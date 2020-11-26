Amplifier
auf Sendung
Radieschen
Über die Sendung

Die Sendung mit Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund. Jeden zweiten Donnerstagabend zwischen 20.00 Uhr und 22.00 Uhr.

Andrea
Marius le Russe
Bäschtu vom RaBe
·

Playlist vom 26.11.2020

Musig us dr Schwyz.

  1. Mischgewebe – Come Down
  2. Black Sea Dahu – Rhizome
  3. Sirens Of Lesbos – Cobra
  4. Sirens Of Lesbos – How Many Miles
  5. Long Tall Jefferson – Wild Imagination
  6. Scalatrax, Amoa – Con’t Wanna Try No More
  7. Amoa – Back
  8. Acid Amazonias – Handlebar (Sweat Edit)
  9. Elvett – Infinite Lives
  10. Jon Hood – Body Semantics
  11. Me & The Magic Horses – It Ain’t You
  12. Juan Blanco – 10 Días de Luz
  13. Los Orioles – Le Loup
  14. Magic & Naked – Bring Me The Moon
  15. Harvey Rushmore & the Octopus – Octopus Ride
  16. Cyril Cyril – Sous la mer c’est calme
  17. Puts Marie – Catalan Heat
  18. Orchestre Tout Puissant de Marcel Duchamp – Blow
  19. Hyperculte – Temps Mort
  20. Schnellertollermeier – Riot
  21. hubris – Dedalus
  22. E-L-R – Devotee
  23. The Young Gods – Tear Up the Red Sky
·

Playlist vom 12.11.2020

  1. Mischgewebe - I Wanna Know You
  2. Odd Beholder - Coins
  3. Wolfman - No Time For This
  4. Len Sander - Woman On The Run
  5. Namaka - Butterflies
  6. Egopusher - Blue Moon
  7. Jerry Spoon - Healing Roots
  8. Gaia - Howl
  9. Grandbrothers - Bloodflow
  10. Panda Lux - Bar Franca
  11. Penta-Tonic - Leuchten
  12. Klaus Johann Grobe - Discogedanken
  13. Manuel Stahlberger - Mengmol hät sie ... >

·

Playlist vom 29.10.2020

Eine Sendung mit mischgewebe zu Besuch ...

  1. The Next Movement - Sub Bass
  2. Katzenheim - Weisse Hunde
  3. Panda Lux - Karambolage
  4. Zayk - Kurt
  5. Mischgewebe - I Wanna Know You
  6. Mischgewebe - Violet (live im Radieschen)
  7. Mischgewebe - Come Down (live im Radieschen)
  8. Mischgewebe - Cornwall (live im Radieschen)
  9. Pyrit - ... >

·

Radieschen-Playlist vom 01.10.2020

  1. Lord Kesseli and the Drums - Robert My Robot
  2. Kurbash Gash - Susurrus
  3. Dagobert - Ich bin zu jung
  4. Frank Powers - Hochwasser
  5. Ellas - Running
  6. Kejnu - Time To Go
  7. Pierre Omer & the Nightcruisers - Who's That Guy
  8. Leoni Leoni - Easyjet
  9. Verveine - Fugitive Vision
  10. Willibald - Andromeda
  11. Kush K - Forever Only
  12. Mount Kōya - Slow
  13. Félicien LiA - ... >

·

Playlist vom 03.09.2020

Musig us dr Schwyz.

  1. Anna Aaron - The Year's People
  2. Quiet Island - Natural
  3. Melissa Kassab - Tougher Than the Rest
  4. Eclecta - No Other Mother
  5. Odd Beholder - Loneliness
  6. Egopusher - Elenor
  7. Jerry Spoon - The Sun
  8. JPTR - Polyamorythm
  9. Big Zis - 4xLovey
  10. Pascl Gamboni - Arva La Mar
  11. Anna Erhard - Shorcut
  12. Tunica Dartos - Porch
  13. Schnelletollermeier - ... >

·

Radieschen-Playlist vom 20.08.2020

Ein musikalisches Ping-Pong zwischen Marius Le Russe und Bäschtu. Schweizer Musik hin, Schweizer Musik her.

  1. Ping: Panda Lux - Freunde Sein
  2. Pong: Long Tall Jefferson - Good Dreamer
  3. Ping: Leoni Leoni - Langsam müed
  4. Pong (Smash): Ester Poly - Slutwalk
  5. Ping (zurückgesmasht): Ottomottor - Der Mann mit der Gitarre
  6. Pong: One Sentence. Supervisor - Oh! What An Empire
  7. Ping (Zeitlupen-Schlag): Lord Kesseli & The Drums ... >

·

Playlist vom 06.08.2020

Viele Neuigkeiten und gute Musik aus der Schweizer Musiklandschaft und viele altbekannte Songs, diesmal wieder live nach der Playlist-Sommerpause.

  1. The Company of Men - Tings That Don't Have A Name
  2. The Opposite - Boys Don't Restrain
  3. Panda Lux - Freunde Sein
  4. Al Pride - If You Go Down
  5. neil.9 - Exit
  6. Pyrit - Another Story
  7. Yaya - Murderer
  8. Eaglewow - Call Me Sunshine
  9. The Clive - Washed ... >

·

Playlist vom 23.07.2020

Édition spéciale de l'été! Wir machen Sommerpause und haben für euch eine bunt gemischte Playlist - ohne Worte - zusammengestellt. Wir erinnern uns in diesem Sommer (leider ohne Festivals) wehmütig an die Festivals und Open-Airs der letzten Jahre und  versuchten in Ping-Pong-Art (einmal Andrea, einmal Bäschtu) jeweils einen Song eines CH-Acts zu spielen, die uns geblieben sind ...

  1. Pyrit - Another Story
  2. Crimer - Brotherlove
  3. Sandor - Bar de nuit
    4. ... >

·

Playlist vom 09.07.2020

Édition spéciale de l'été! Wir machen Sommerpause und haben für euch eine bunt gemischte Playlist - ohne Worte - zusammengestellt. Der Radieschen-Macher Bäschtu präsentiert in der ersten Stunde Frauen und die Radieschen-Macherin präsentiert in der zweiten Stunde Männer aus ihrem persönlichen Fundus. Sie beschränken sich dabei nicht nur auf Musik aus der Schweiz ...

  1. Hundreds - Flume (Bon Iver Cover)
  2. Lola Marsh - She's A Rainbow
  3. Dana and the Wolf - Lie ... >