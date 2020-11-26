Playlist vom 26.11.2020

Musig us dr Schwyz.
- Mischgewebe – Come Down
- Black Sea Dahu – Rhizome
- Sirens Of Lesbos – Cobra
- Sirens Of Lesbos – How Many Miles
- Long Tall Jefferson – Wild Imagination
- Scalatrax, Amoa – Con’t Wanna Try No More
- Amoa – Back
- Acid Amazonias – Handlebar (Sweat Edit)
- Elvett – Infinite Lives
- Jon Hood – Body Semantics
- Me & The Magic Horses – It Ain’t You
- Juan Blanco – 10 Días de Luz
- Los Orioles – Le Loup
- Magic & Naked – Bring Me The Moon
- Harvey Rushmore & the Octopus – Octopus Ride
- Cyril Cyril – Sous la mer c’est calme
- Puts Marie – Catalan Heat
- Orchestre Tout Puissant de Marcel Duchamp – Blow
- Hyperculte – Temps Mort
- Schnellertollermeier – Riot
- hubris – Dedalus
- E-L-R – Devotee
- The Young Gods – Tear Up the Red Sky