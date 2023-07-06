Radieschen-Playlist 06.07.2023

Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund.
- Nówfrago – Zlangsam
- Thelios – Running in Place
- Honshu Wolves – White Dress
- Film 2 – Fünzigtausend Sterne
- I Never Took My Ritalin – On My Knees
- FlexFab, Ziller Bas – Mugogo!
- Lakiko – Testosterone
- Paquita Maria – Es isch Zyt
- Obliecht – Power Ranger
- Nola Kin – Harvey Rushmore & the Octopus
- Catalyst – Strays
- Velvet Two Stripes – Idaho
- Illeist Collective – I Don’t Mean Nothing to the Sea
- Benedikt Wieland, Tobias Preisig – Places
- Egopusher – Blue Moon
- Ikan Hyu – Run ⊳⊳
- Sirens of Lesbos – Run Run Run
- Matondo – Hey You
- Am Tae – Delete Me
- Black Sea Dahu – My Guitar is too Loud
- Elvett – So Many
- Tikom – Mantra
- WolfWolf, The Tuzemak Orchestra – Birdman (live)
- Mister Milano – Zecchino d’oro