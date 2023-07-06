Klangbecken
Stuck In The Middle - Greentea Peng
Radieschen
Die Sendung mit Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund. Jeden zweiten Donnerstagabend zwischen 20.00 Uhr und 22.00 Uhr.

Sendungsmachende
Andrea
Marius le Russe
Bäschtu vom RaBe
Nächste Sendungen
  • Do, 17.8., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 14.9., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 28.9., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 12.10., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 26.10., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 9.11., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 23.11., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 7.12., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 21.12., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 4.1., 20:00 - 22:00
Radieschen

Radieschen-Playlist 06.07.2023

Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund.

  1. Nówfrago – Zlangsam
  2. Thelios – Running in Place
  3. Honshu Wolves – White Dress
  4. Film 2 – Fünzigtausend Sterne
  5. I Never Took My Ritalin – On My Knees
  6. FlexFab, Ziller Bas – Mugogo!
  7. Lakiko – Testosterone
  8. Paquita Maria – Es isch Zyt
  9. Obliecht – Power Ranger
  10. Nola Kin – Harvey Rushmore & the Octopus
  11. Catalyst – Strays
  12. Velvet Two Stripes – Idaho
  13. Illeist Collective – I Don’t Mean Nothing to the Sea
  14. Benedikt Wieland, Tobias Preisig – Places
  15. Egopusher – Blue Moon
  16. Ikan Hyu – Run ⊳⊳
  17. Sirens of Lesbos – Run Run Run
  18. Matondo – Hey You
  19. Am Tae – Delete Me
  20. Black Sea Dahu – My Guitar is too Loud
  21. Elvett – So Many
  22. Tikom – Mantra
  23. WolfWolf, The Tuzemak Orchestra – Birdman (live)
  24. Mister Milano – Zecchino d’oro
Radieschen-Playlist vom 22.06.2023

Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund mit der Gästin Aviv von der Sendung Subkutan.

  1. Tashan - This Time
  2. Naima - Strong Woman
  3. Emilie Zoe - Hello Future Me
  4. Deserto Parallax - Puppet Factory
  5. Wolfer - Soulcrusher
  6. Crucchi Gang, Steiner Madlaina - La dolce vita
  7. Black Sea Dahu - My Guitar is too Loud
  8. Birdman Jäggi - Schüfeli & Bäseli
  9. I ... >

Radieschen-Playlist vom 08.06.2023

Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund.

  1. Obliecht - Aimée
  2. Anuk Schmelcher - Baby morn chunnts cho regne
  3. Alwa Alibi, Simo Saster - Wach
  4. Taimashoe - Alles Guet
  5. Omni Selassi - Cashew Carry
  6. Baby Volcano - todomeparece RIDÍCULO
  7. Nathalie Froehlich - Gangstaz
  8. Citron Citron - Silence violence
  9. Soft Loft - Summer Sadness
  10. Me and the Magic Horses - It Aint You
  11. Odd ... >

Radieschen-Playlist vom 25.05.2023

Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund.

  1. Kaboo, Baru, Nativ, A Pass - Look Easy
  2. Yoa - Chanson Triste
  3. Carrousel - Le Vertige
  4. Sandor - La Médaille
  5. Crème solaire - Autobahn/Autobahn
  6. Citron Citron - La nuit galope
  7. Milla Pluton - Fatigay
  8. Kadebostany - Like a Dream
  9. One Sentence. Supervisor - Freeze Fight Flight
  10. Harvey Rushmore & the Octpus - Speedmaster
    11. ... >

Radieschen-Playlist vom 11.05.2023

Das Radieschen geht fremd. Kaboo stellt das Album "Longitude 20" vor, ein Album voller Entdeckungen und einer Fusion von Musikschaffenden aus Uganda und aus der Schweiz.

  1. One Sentence. Supervisor - Freeze Fight Flight
  2. Kaboo, Baru, Joshua Baraka, Likkle Bangi - Never Let Me Go
  3. Kaboo, Baru, Nativ, A Pass - Look Easy
  4. Kaboo, Baru, Baze - We Ds Iis Utout
  5. Kaboo, Baru, Taidai - Longitude 20

Radieschen-Playlist 27.04.2023

Radieschen nervt sich nocht nicht,doch ENL (Es nervt langsam ...) ist zu Besuch.

  1. Prix Garanti - Hell and Heaven
  2. ENL - Cis Männer
  3. ENL - Atom (Working Title - Radio-Premiere!)
  4. ENL - Vo ganz töif
  5. ENL - Wurst
  6. ENL - Stärbe
  7. ENL - Schwemmhouz
  8. ENL - Was söu das bedüte
  9. Alwa Alibi - Hüt Nacht
  10. Hatepop, Artbabe - Links
    11. ... >

Playlist vom 30.03.2023

Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund. Unter anderem mit schönen Songs von Musiker:innen, über die wir am diesjährigen M4Music gestolpert sind.

  1. Prix Garanti, Fulmine - Fiasko
  2. Catalyst - King of the Slide
  3. Shah Blah - Great Escape
  4. Kurbash Gash - Steppesong
  5. Blind Butcher - Walking Backwards
  6. Harvey Rushmore & the Octopus - Harvey Rushmore & the Octopus

Radieschen-Playlist 16.02.2023

Musig usem meh oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund.

  1. Emilie Zoé - My Shadow on the Wall
  2. Emilie Zoé - Hello Future Me
  3. Leoni Leoni - Easyjet
  4. Mnevis - Moviestar
  5. Me and the Magic Horses - It Aint You
  6. Bangolo Buty - Horses
  7. Alois - Checkmate
  8. Barrio Coltte - Souris Chérie
  9. Duck Duck Grey Duck - Mexico
  10. Bandit Voyage - Moyen-Âge
  11. Crème solaire - Autobahn
  12. Solange la ... >

Radieschen-Playlist 19.01.2023

Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund.

  1. Audio Dope - True Love
  2. Alois - After Life
  3. Mnevis - The Kids in Town
  4. Haubi Songs - Phase
  5. Guy Mandon - Kokosfett
  6. Panda Lux - Blumen
  7. Penta-Tonic - Auf und davon
  8. Oy - How Many
  9. Dagobert - Warum wieso weshalb
  10. Klaus Johann Grobe -Downtown
  11. Gina Été - Uszit
  12. Anna Erhard - Picnic at the Seaside
    13. ... >

Radieschen-Playlist vom 06.01.2023

Musig usem meh oder weniger Schwyzer Untergrund. Mundart, halt, ömu am Afang.

  1. Uristier - Gummiboot
  2. Moder und Sauerland - Nid Ufwache
  3. Stahlberger & Bit-Tuner - Dureringe
  4. Dachs - Und S'Gegeteil Vo Dir
  5. ENL - Was söu das bedüte
  6. Prix Garanti - Auti Chind
  7. Tommy Vercetti & Manillio - Für aui Kids
  8. Birman Jäggi - Rouchä
  9. King Pepe & The Queens - To Hell with Ewigkeit
  10. Paquita ... >

Radieschen-Playlist vom 22.12.2022

Eine Sendung mit Schweizer (mehr oder weniger) Duos, die inspirieren. Ha.

  1. Me + Marie - You don't know
  2. Catalyst - Jolene
  3. The Weyers - Julia
  4. WolfWolf - Klaus
  5. Disco Doom - Mt. Surreal
  6. Elio Ricca - Mozart
  7. The E's
  8. Mistress - Early November
  9. Ester Poly - Wet
  10. Steiner & Madlaina - Denk was du willst
  11. Alwa Alibi - auti Chischte
  12. ENL - Cis Männer
    13. ... >