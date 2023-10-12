Amplifier
auf Sendung
Radieschen
Die Sendung mit Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund. Jeden zweiten Donnerstagabend zwischen 20.00 Uhr und 22.00 Uhr.

Andrea
Marius le Russe
Bäschtu vom RaBe
Playlist vom 23.10.2023

Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund. Eine Auswahl von Marius le Russe & Bäschtu.

  1. Emilie Zoë – Tiger Songs
  2. Louis Jucker, Le Nouvel Ensemble Contemporain (NEC) – March of the Fallen Scions
  3. Hyperculte – Jamais Trop
  4. Cyril cyril – Sous la mer c’est calme
  5. Billie Bird – La fin du monde
  6. Black Sea Dahu – Not a Man, Not a Woman
  7. The Cavers – Float
  8. Elio Ricco – Soda
  9. Monument – Abyss
  10. Lord Kesseli and the Drums – I Was In Love
  11. Catalyst – The Mirror
  12. WolfWolf – The Falcon
  13. Mord Fuzztang – Jean Fies
  14. Walter Frosch – Forever
  15. Siselabonga – Ngimelele
  16. The Next Movement – Unity
  17. Illeist Collective – A Lifetime Ago
  18. Anna & Stoffner – Sistema Solare
  19. VJ Kafka – Goblin
  20. Tikom – L’arbre du monde
  21. mischgewebe – dizzy / busy
  22. IKAN HYU – window stills
  23. Soft Loft – Rose Colored
  24. Dizzy Davis – Ayia Napa
  25. Sirens Of Lesbos – Run Run Run
  26. Mister Milano – La canzone del sole
  27. Diosmos – A Soul So Cold
Playlist vom 28.09.2023

Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund.

  1. Anouschka Gwen - Me
  2. Segen - Gual Sheytan
  3. Milla Pluton, Marara Kelly - Cupidonx
  4. Bandit Voyage - Je déplace
  5. Andrina Bollinger - Morning Gleam
  6. Soft Loft - Rose Colored
  7. Cori Nora - Fake Flowers
  8. Haubi Songs - Kafi Togo
  9. Black Sea Dahu - Not a Man, Not a Woman
  10. To Athena - Es Näscht
  11. Gina Eté - Lach Du Nur
    12.

Playlist vom 14.09.2023

Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund, viele neue Musik (und auch alte).

  1. Mord Fuzztang - Rigmos (Live-Version)
  2. Pedro Lehmann - Gambler
  3. Mnevis - No Gravity
  4. Evelinn Trouble - Jamais
  5. Glasscats - Wanna Dive
  6. Dirty Sound Magnet - Lonely Bird
  7. The Animen - Mourning Sun
  8. The Rambling Wheels - Stories Upon Your Lips
  9. Ikan Hyu - ꕥ flying V
  10. Mischgewebe - Cornwall
    11.

Radieschen-Playlist vom 17.08.2023

Eine Sendung mit verstärkter Live-Musik von Mord Fuzztang (Psych, Kraut, Garage) ...

  1. Evelinn Trouble - Jamais
  2. Löwenzahnhonig - Sunnestore
  3. Mister Milano - Zecchino d'oro
  4. Mord Fuzztang - Jean Fies
  5. Mord Fuzztang - Seen too much (live im Radieschen!)
  6. Mord Fuzztang - Fools (live im Radieschen!)
  7. Mord Fuzztang - Heavy (live im Radieschen!)
    8.

Radieschen-Playlist 06.07.2023

Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund.

  1. Nówfrago - Zlangsam
  2. Thelios - Running in Place
  3. Honshu Wolves - White Dress
  4. Film 2 - Fünzigtausend Sterne
  5. I Never Took My Ritalin - On My Knees
  6. FlexFab, Ziller Bas - Mugogo!
  7. Lakiko - Testosterone
  8. Paquita Maria - Es isch Zyt
  9. Obliecht - Power Ranger
  10. Nola Kin - Harvey Rushmore & the Octopus
  11.

Radieschen-Playlist vom 22.06.2023

Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund mit der Gästin Aviv von der Sendung Subkutan.

  1. Tashan - This Time
  2. Naima - Strong Woman
  3. Emilie Zoe - Hello Future Me
  4. Deserto Parallax - Puppet Factory
  5. Wolfer - Soulcrusher
  6. Crucchi Gang, Steiner Madlaina - La dolce vita
  7. Black Sea Dahu - My Guitar is too Loud
  8. Birdman Jäggi - Schüfeli & Bäseli
  9.

Radieschen-Playlist vom 08.06.2023

Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund.

  1. Obliecht - Aimée
  2. Anuk Schmelcher - Baby morn chunnts cho regne
  3. Alwa Alibi, Simo Saster - Wach
  4. Taimashoe - Alles Guet
  5. Omni Selassi - Cashew Carry
  6. Baby Volcano - todomeparece RIDÍCULO
  7. Nathalie Froehlich - Gangstaz
  8. Citron Citron - Silence violence
  9. Soft Loft - Summer Sadness
  10. Me and the Magic Horses - It Aint You
  11.

Radieschen-Playlist vom 25.05.2023

Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund.

  1. Kaboo, Baru, Nativ, A Pass - Look Easy
  2. Yoa - Chanson Triste
  3. Carrousel - Le Vertige
  4. Sandor - La Médaille
  5. Crème solaire - Autobahn/Autobahn
  6. Citron Citron - La nuit galope
  7. Milla Pluton - Fatigay
  8. Kadebostany - Like a Dream
  9. One Sentence. Supervisor - Freeze Fight Flight
  10. Harvey Rushmore & the Octpus - Speedmaster
    11.

Radieschen-Playlist vom 11.05.2023

Das Radieschen geht fremd. Kaboo stellt das Album "Longitude 20" vor, ein Album voller Entdeckungen und einer Fusion von Musikschaffenden aus Uganda und aus der Schweiz.

  1. One Sentence. Supervisor - Freeze Fight Flight
  2. Kaboo, Baru, Joshua Baraka, Likkle Bangi - Never Let Me Go
  3. Kaboo, Baru, Nativ, A Pass - Look Easy
  4. Kaboo, Baru, Baze - We Ds Iis Utout
  5.

Radieschen-Playlist 27.04.2023

Radieschen nervt sich nocht nicht,doch ENL (Es nervt langsam ...) ist zu Besuch.

  1. Prix Garanti - Hell and Heaven
  2. ENL - Cis Männer
  3. ENL - Atom (Working Title - Radio-Premiere!)
  4. ENL - Vo ganz töif
  5. ENL - Wurst
  6. ENL - Stärbe
  7. ENL - Schwemmhouz
  8. ENL - Was söu das bedüte
  9. Alwa Alibi - Hüt Nacht
  10. Hatepop, Artbabe - Links
    11.

Playlist vom 30.03.2023

Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund. Unter anderem mit schönen Songs von Musiker:innen, über die wir am diesjährigen M4Music gestolpert sind.

  1. Prix Garanti, Fulmine - Fiasko
  2. Catalyst - King of the Slide
  3. Shah Blah - Great Escape
  4. Kurbash Gash - Steppesong
  5. Blind Butcher - Walking Backwards
  6.