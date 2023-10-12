Playlist vom 23.10.2023

Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund. Eine Auswahl von Marius le Russe & Bäschtu.
- Emilie Zoë – Tiger Songs
- Louis Jucker, Le Nouvel Ensemble Contemporain (NEC) – March of the Fallen Scions
- Hyperculte – Jamais Trop
- Cyril cyril – Sous la mer c’est calme
- Billie Bird – La fin du monde
- Black Sea Dahu – Not a Man, Not a Woman
- The Cavers – Float
- Elio Ricco – Soda
- Monument – Abyss
- Lord Kesseli and the Drums – I Was In Love
- Catalyst – The Mirror
- WolfWolf – The Falcon
- Mord Fuzztang – Jean Fies
- Walter Frosch – Forever
- Siselabonga – Ngimelele
- The Next Movement – Unity
- Illeist Collective – A Lifetime Ago
- Anna & Stoffner – Sistema Solare
- VJ Kafka – Goblin
- Tikom – L’arbre du monde
- mischgewebe – dizzy / busy
- IKAN HYU – window stills
- Soft Loft – Rose Colored
- Dizzy Davis – Ayia Napa
- Sirens Of Lesbos – Run Run Run
- Mister Milano – La canzone del sole
- Diosmos – A Soul So Cold