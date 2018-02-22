Ein etwas anderes Radieschen, ohne Worte (dafür mit Quote).
- The Dead Brothers – Angela
- a=f/m – Ashes
- All XS – Millenials
- Nadine Carina – Crystal Eyes
- Odd Beholder – Landscape Escape
- East Sister – Cinema
- Fiji – No F*****g Cinema
- Jessiquoi – The Rebel
- Muthoni Drummer Queen – Million Voice
- Len Sander – Woman on the Run
- Jon Hood – Body Semantics
- Annie Goodchild – Green Eyed Monster
- Faye B – Any Other Way
- Ta’Shan – We Get It
- Bennie – Waste My Time
- Lea Lu – Nothing Sweeter
- Lina Button – Out Of Sight
- 11ä – Sturm
- Anna & Stoffner – Falsch
- La Gale – Qui m’aime me suive
- JPTR – Europe
- Milena Patagônia – Uf immr widdr
- Camilla Sparksss – I’ll teach you to hunt
- Ester Poly – La vie en rose
- Velvet Two Stripes – Hey Boy
- The Chikitas – My Playground
- J&L Defer – Hard Fiction Road
- Wolfman – Slave to the King
- willibald – Electric Kiss
- Burning Witches – Black Widow