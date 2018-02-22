Klangbecken
Radieschen
Die Sendung mit Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund. Jeden zweiten Donnerstagabend zwischen 20.00 Uhr und 22.00 Uhr.

Radieschen

Was Swiss Music Awards entging …

Ein etwas anderes Radieschen, ohne Worte (dafür mit Quote).

  1. The Dead Brothers – Angela
  2. a=f/m – Ashes
  3. All XS – Millenials
  4. Nadine Carina – Crystal Eyes
  5. Odd Beholder – Landscape Escape
  6. East Sister – Cinema
  7. Fiji – No F*****g Cinema
  8. Jessiquoi – The Rebel
  9. Muthoni Drummer Queen – Million Voice
  10. Len Sander – Woman on the Run
  11. Jon Hood – Body Semantics
  12. Annie Goodchild – Green Eyed Monster
  13. Faye B – Any Other Way
  14. Ta’Shan – We Get It
  15. Bennie – Waste My Time
  16. Lea Lu – Nothing Sweeter
  17. Lina Button – Out Of Sight
  18. 11ä – Sturm
  19. Anna & Stoffner – Falsch
  20. La Gale – Qui m’aime me suive
  21. JPTR – Europe
  22. Milena Patagônia – Uf immr widdr
  23. Camilla Sparksss – I’ll teach you to hunt
  24. Ester Poly – La vie en rose
  25. Velvet Two Stripes – Hey Boy
  26. The Chikitas – My Playground
  27. J&L Defer – Hard Fiction Road
  28. Wolfman – Slave to the King
  29. willibald – Electric Kiss
  30. Burning Witches – Black Widow
Playlist vom 25.01.2018

Eine Sendung mit viel neuem Sound aus der Schweiz und auch altbekanntem.

  1. Fai Baba - Find Me A Woman
  2. Lord Kesseli & the Drums - Dear John
  3. Tobias Carshey - Skin
  4. Juan Blanco - 10 Días de Luz
  5. Them Fleurs - Nothing Left
  6. Modern ... >

Playlist vom 30.11.2017

  1. Todesdiko - Kes Morn
  2. Long Tall Jefferson - I've Loved  You More
  3. Them Fleurs - Nothing Left
  4. Them Fleurs - Lie and Wait
  5. Them Fleurs - On the Fly (live!)
  6. Them Fleurs - All I Need
  7. Them Fleurs - Never Mind
  8. One ... >