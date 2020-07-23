Playlist vom 23.07.2020

Édition spéciale de l’été! Wir machen Sommerpause und haben für euch eine bunt gemischte Playlist – ohne Worte – zusammengestellt. Wir erinnern uns in diesem Sommer (leider ohne Festivals) wehmütig an die Festivals und Open-Airs der letzten Jahre und versuchten in Ping-Pong-Art (einmal Andrea, einmal Bäschtu) jeweils einen Song eines CH-Acts zu spielen, die uns geblieben sind …
- Pyrit – Another Story
- Crimer – Brotherlove
- Sandor – Bar de nuit
- Melissa Kassab – Dog
- Emilie Zoë – 6 O’clock
- Black Sea Dahu – My Dear
- Billie Bird – Perdre la raison
- Klaus Johann Grobe – Ein guter Tag
- Wolfman – Heat
- Los Orioles – Le loup
- Blind Butcher – Staubsaugerbaby
- One Sentence. Supervisor – Onomatopoeia (Bonus Track feat. Gahur Ghazi)
- The Young Gods – Figure sans nom
- Lord Kesseli & The Drums – Chemical Mother
- Stahlberger – Über Nacht isch en Sturm cho
- Rächt Extrem – Mängisch
- King Pepe – Morn fallt us
- Panda Lux – Bar Franca
- Linda Vogel – Relationship Statistics
- Ikan Hyu – Plastic for Free
- Jessiquoi – Rebel
- Len Sander – Another Man
- Egopusher – Patrol
- Buvette – In Real Life
- L’éclair – L’Arrivée au Port de Lagos