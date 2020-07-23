Playlist vom 23.07.2020

Édition spéciale de l’été! Wir machen Sommerpause und haben für euch eine bunt gemischte Playlist – ohne Worte – zusammengestellt. Wir erinnern uns in diesem Sommer (leider ohne Festivals) wehmütig an die Festivals und Open-Airs der letzten Jahre und versuchten in Ping-Pong-Art (einmal Andrea, einmal Bäschtu) jeweils einen Song eines CH-Acts zu spielen, die uns geblieben sind …

Pyrit – Another Story Crimer – Brotherlove Sandor – Bar de nuit Melissa Kassab – Dog Emilie Zoë – 6 O’clock Black Sea Dahu – My Dear Billie Bird – Perdre la raison Klaus Johann Grobe – Ein guter Tag Wolfman – Heat Los Orioles – Le loup Blind Butcher – Staubsaugerbaby One Sentence. Supervisor – Onomatopoeia (Bonus Track feat. Gahur Ghazi) The Young Gods – Figure sans nom Lord Kesseli & The Drums – Chemical Mother Stahlberger – Über Nacht isch en Sturm cho Rächt Extrem – Mängisch King Pepe – Morn fallt us Panda Lux – Bar Franca Linda Vogel – Relationship Statistics Ikan Hyu – Plastic for Free Jessiquoi – Rebel Len Sander – Another Man Egopusher – Patrol Buvette – In Real Life L’éclair – L’Arrivée au Port de Lagos