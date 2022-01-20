Playlist vom 20.01.2022

Viel frische Schweizer Musik zum neuen Jahr und ein Blick nach Solothurn zu tollen Musikvideos aus der Schweiz.
- DAIF – ficked eu alli
- Batbait – Quiet Island
- Preamp Disaster – Above the Bloodline
- Leech – Melide
- Gaspard – Le Sucre
- Dolphin Flight – Magnétisme
- Matthias Gusset – When We Depart
- Audio Dope – Signs of Ambition
- East Sister – Circled Eye
- Anouchka Gwen – 1am Thoughts
- Lonesome Station – Midnight Run
- Organ Mug – Intoned in the Distance
- Long Tall Jefferson – (I’m in Love with an) Astronaut
- Joya Marleen – Driver
- Kadebostany – Take me to the Moon
- Yannick Trachsel – Versamento Girata
- Carvel‘ – Cannot Not Dance
- Le roi Lézard – Run
- Mischgewebe – Come Down
- Martin XVII – Lumière
- Dino Brandão – Bouncy Castle
- Evelinn Trouble – Just Wanna Vibe
- Estelle Zamme – Claude
- VO – TipTop
- Jules X – Dr DJ isch
- Emilie Zoë – Tiger Song