25 Jahre RaBe
Klangbecken
bad grades - Kids With Buns
Radieschen
Über die Sendung

Die Sendung mit Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund. Jeden zweiten Donnerstagabend zwischen 20.00 Uhr und 22.00 Uhr.

Links
Sendungsmachende
Andrea
Marius le Russe
Bäschtu vom RaBe
Nächste Sendungen
  • Do, 3.2., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 17.2., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 3.3., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 17.3., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 31.3., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 14.4., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 28.4., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 12.5., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 26.5., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 9.6., 20:00 - 22:00
Sendungsportrait
Sendung

Radieschen

·

Playlist vom 20.01.2022

Viel frische Schweizer Musik zum neuen Jahr und ein Blick nach Solothurn zu tollen Musikvideos aus der Schweiz.

  1. DAIF – ficked eu alli
  2. Batbait – Quiet Island
  3. Preamp Disaster – Above the Bloodline
  4. Leech – Melide
  5. Gaspard – Le Sucre
  6. Dolphin Flight – Magnétisme
  7. Matthias Gusset – When We Depart
  8. Audio Dope – Signs of Ambition
  9. East Sister – Circled Eye
  10. Anouchka Gwen – 1am Thoughts
  11. Lonesome Station – Midnight Run
  12. Organ Mug – Intoned in the Distance
  13. Long Tall Jefferson – (I’m in Love with an) Astronaut
  14. Joya Marleen – Driver
  15. Kadebostany – Take me to the Moon
  16. Yannick Trachsel – Versamento Girata
  17. Carvel‘ – Cannot Not Dance
  18. Le roi Lézard – Run
  19. Mischgewebe – Come Down
  20. Martin XVII – Lumière
  21. Dino Brandão – Bouncy Castle
  22. Evelinn Trouble – Just Wanna Vibe
  23. Estelle Zamme – Claude
  24. VO – TipTop
  25. Jules X – Dr DJ isch
  26. Emilie Zoë – Tiger Song
·

Playlist vom 23.12.2021

Ein Rückblick auf das Jahr 2021. Es waren ungefähr 20 Radieschen-Sendungen. Das ergibt ein Rückblick-Song pro Sendung. Wuala.

  1. Dachs - Chüelschrank
  2. Scratches - Beautiful
  3. Tompaul - Diamond Dust
  4. Lapcat - Light Giants
  5. Ellas - Different Pace
  6. Black Sea Dahu - Guinevere
  7. Datun Daze - Walk of Shame
  8. Mischgewebe - Come Down
  9. Barrio Colette - Façon Façon
  10. Deserto Parallax - Japanese ... >

·

Playlist vom 09.12.2021

Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund. Heute mit Mario Batkovic.

  1. Deserto Parallax - Japanese Eyes
  2. The Dead Brothers - Les Papillons Noirs
  3. Mario Batkovic - Sanatio
  4. Mario Batkovic - Chorea Duplex
  5. Mario Batkovic - Repertio
  6. Mario Batkovic - Surrogatum
  7. Mario Batkovic - Primordium finale
  8. Mario Batkovic - Quis est ... >

·

Playlist vom 25.11.2021

Musik aus der Schweiz. Mehr oder weniger aus dem Untergrund.

  1. Evelinn Trouble - Higher Love
  2. Anna Erhard - One Minute of Silence
  3. Gina Éte - Mauern
  4. Swatka City - Mammoth
  5. Abu - One Day
  6. Death by Chocolate - Different
  7. Mehltau - Wo Gehn Wir
  8. Panda Lux - Blumen
  9. Katzenheim - Bevor wir untergehen
  10. Al Pride - Sweat Soaked
  11. Black Sea Dahu - Transience (Acoustic)
    12. ... >

·

Radieschen-Playlist vom 11.11.2021

Wir spielen tolle Musik aus der Schweiz und Evelinn Trouble ist zu Gast.

  1. Catalyst - Chruch on a Beach
  2. The Birthday Girls - Fire Up
  3. Lia Sells Fish - Breathe Easy
  4. Mnevis - Move
  5. Evelinn Trouble - Unfamiliear Things
  6. Evelinn Trouble - Roadkill
  7. Evelinn Trouble - Who I Am And What I Want
  8. Evelinn Trouble - Truly Vain
    9. ... >

·

Playlist vom 28.10.2021

Musig us dr Schwyz (Oder Schwitz? Oder Schwiits? Oder Schliifts?). Melancholie gäge Herbstblues.

  1. Gina Été - Lach Du Nur
  2. Wolfman - No Time For This
  3. Crimer - Church
  4. Evelinn Trouble - Who I Am And What I Want
  5. Pyrit - Take Me Out
  6. Casanora - Who Are You
  7. Biandapid - Prelude
  8. NATE, la fousoleil - Fiumriss
  9. KT Gorique - Outta Road
  10. La Nefera - Cuerpo y Alma
  11. Catalyst - Church ... >

·

Radieschen-Playlist vom 14.10.2021

  1. Kate Birch - You
  2. Gina Été - Trauma
  3. Gina Été - For Elsa
  4. Gina Été - All or Nothing
  5. To Athena - Angscht
  6. Gina Été - D'Wahl (live)
  7. Evelinn Trouble - Higher Love
  8. Dino Brandão - Bouncy Castle
  9. LEILA  - Gun to My Head
  10. Skiclub Toggenburg Remix - Young Love
  11. Jerry Spoon - Helm Jamil
  12. Oxidix - Shamanu
  13. Mnevis - Gravity
  14. Alois - Light the ... >

·

Playlist 30.09.2021

Ping - Pong. Entweder noch einmal ein toller Song von der gleichen Band oder etwas, das passt.

  1. Saitün - Street Credibility
  2. Harvey Rushmore & the Octopus - Octopus Ride
  3. Lapcat - Light Giants
  4. Lapcat - Lavender
  5. Catalyst - Spacecraft
  6. Catalyst - Oh Girl
  7. /A\ - Grain Sand and Mud
  8. Emilie Zoé - Tiger Song
  9. Meimuna - Où vont les tempêtes?
  10. Paquita Maria - Océan
  11. Mnevis - ... >

·

Playlist vom 16.09.2021 – ABC der Schweizer Musik

Ein ABC der Schweizer Musik. Divers.

  1. Admiral James T. - I'm A Gonna Be Ready
  2. Black Sea Dahu - Glue
  3. Concrete Jane - The Lover
  4. Elio Ricca - Another Way To Get High
  5. Fiji - No F*****g Cinema
  6. Gina Éte - Glas Wii
  7. Heidi Happy - Eis, ohni Zucker
  8. Irina Mossi - Love of a Woman
  9. JJ & Palin - Morning
  10. Kassette - Big Sur
  11. Long Tall Jefferson - Angela (Dj Real Madrid ... >

·

Playlist vom 02.09.2021

Die Jubiläumssendung vom Radieschen. Mit Specials von früher. Und einer Gästin. Und vieler neuer Schweizer Musik.

  1. Concrete Jane - The Lover
  2. Evelinn Trouble - Just Wanna Vibe
  3. Saalschutz - 1! 2! Yeah! Yeah! Yeah!
  4. The Strivers - Under Your Heels
  5. Favez - Closet Astronaut
  6. Catalyst - Curch on a Beach
  7. Velvet Two Stripes - Two to Tango
  8. Rooftop Sailors - Fuckyou
  9. Underschool Element - ... >