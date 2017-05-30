Der Dienstag Morgen
RaBes Morgensendung mit Spielen und Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit Sarah und Nik

Sendung

Der Dienstag Morgen

Mucke zum Glück!

Der Morgen ist kaum vorbei und schon kommt das Recording nachgeflattert. Heute nur mit Sarah daher viel gute Musik, wenig Gliir. Viel Spass beim nachhören 🙂

Hier ausserdem noch die komplette Playlist:

  • Tiger Army – Dark And Lonely Night
  • Lagwagon – Love Story
  • All Them Witches – Guns
  • Here Hare Here – Paperboy
  • Skinny Girl Diet – Silver Spoons
  • Me First And The Gimme Gimmes – Summertime
  • Honningbarna – Fritt Ord, Fritt Fram
  • Talco – Dalla Pallida Miro
  • Die Toten Hosen – Urknall
  • Hathors – Hula Rock
  • Band Of Skulls – Blood
  • Tarek & Terrorgruppe – Schmetterling
  • The Lovers – Real High
  • Tool – The Pot
  • The Sidekicks – Summer Brings You Closer To Satan
  • Pennywise – I Remember
  • Die Goldenen Zitronen – Scheinwerfer & Lautsprecher
  • Trümmer – Wo ist die Euphorie?
  • Kings X – Summerland
  • Western Addiction – Taedium
  • Thurston Moore – Cease Fire
  • The Queers – See You Later Fuckface
  • Knöppel – Super Karate Schniedel
  • Counterfeit – Enough
  • The Jackets – Freak Out
  • Social Distortion – Don’t Drag Me Down
  • Becky Lee and Drunkfoot – Waterfalls
  • The Peacocks – Older Than Punk
  • PUP – Reservoir
  • Yes I’m Very Tired Now – Shining Lights
  • Royal Blood – Lights Out
  • Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – Spread Your Love
  • Ramones – Freak Of Nature
  • Face To Face – Bent But Not Broken
  • Barb Wire Dolls – Darby Crash
  • Mungo Jerry – (In The) Summertime
  • Möped Lads – Motorbrain
  • Tocotronic – Pure Vernunft darf niemals siegen
Silky Smooth Morning

Mir hei itz äs Logo, omg!

Das war ein easypeasy Morgen mit Mucke die Euch hoffentlich silky smooth durch den Morgen begleitet hat. Wer noch mal will oder die Sendung verpasst hat, ... >

DerDienstagMorgen mit Horace

Horace

Horace, die neuen Hardcore Helden aus Bern kamen heute vorbei um ein bisschen über ihre neue EP 'White Noise' zu plaudern. Das Baby wird heute Abend zusammen ... >

DerDienstagMorgen Recording

Snapshot HereHareHere

Yeehaaa das neue und komplette Recording der gestrigen Show ist online und ready zum nachhören. Da waren einige super Tunes dabei und die Jungs von Here Hare ... >

Here Hare Here live im Studio

Snapshot HereHareHere

2/3 von Here Hare Here waren heute da und haben uns mit live Musik beglückt - Hurray! Mehr von ihnen gibts im Recording des Interviews, das morgen in der Früh ... >

Anti Valentine’s Show

Mir hei itz äs Logo, omg!

Das mit der Liebe ist ja schön und gut. Aber manchmal ist sie ein Bitzli eine bitch, right? Für diese Momente und für den ultimativen Anti-Valentines-Groove ... >