Der Dienstag Morgen

Der Morgen ist kaum vorbei und schon kommt das Recording nachgeflattert. Heute nur mit Sarah daher viel gute Musik, wenig Gliir. Viel Spass beim nachhören 🙂
Hier ausserdem noch die komplette Playlist:
- Tiger Army – Dark And Lonely Night
- Lagwagon – Love Story
- All Them Witches – Guns
- Here Hare Here – Paperboy
- Skinny Girl Diet – Silver Spoons
- Me First And The Gimme Gimmes – Summertime
- Honningbarna – Fritt Ord, Fritt Fram
- Talco – Dalla Pallida Miro
- Die Toten Hosen – Urknall
- Hathors – Hula Rock
- Band Of Skulls – Blood
- Tarek & Terrorgruppe – Schmetterling
- The Lovers – Real High
- Tool – The Pot
- The Sidekicks – Summer Brings You Closer To Satan
- Pennywise – I Remember
- Die Goldenen Zitronen – Scheinwerfer & Lautsprecher
- Trümmer – Wo ist die Euphorie?
- Kings X – Summerland
- Western Addiction – Taedium
- Thurston Moore – Cease Fire
- The Queers – See You Later Fuckface
- Knöppel – Super Karate Schniedel
- Counterfeit – Enough
- The Jackets – Freak Out
- Social Distortion – Don’t Drag Me Down
- Becky Lee and Drunkfoot – Waterfalls
- The Peacocks – Older Than Punk
- PUP – Reservoir
- Yes I’m Very Tired Now – Shining Lights
- Royal Blood – Lights Out
- Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – Spread Your Love
- Ramones – Freak Of Nature
- Face To Face – Bent But Not Broken
- Barb Wire Dolls – Darby Crash
- Mungo Jerry – (In The) Summertime
- Möped Lads – Motorbrain
- Tocotronic – Pure Vernunft darf niemals siegen