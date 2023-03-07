Klangbecken
Are We Here? (30 Something) - Orbital
Der Dienstag Morgen
RaBes Morgensendung mit Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit Melissa und Noëlle!

 

Melissa L'Eplattenier
Tracklist 7.3.23

Artist – Track

Badskin – Jourama

Barney Wilen – La Pendaison

Leon Thomas – Balance Of Life (Peace OF Mine)

Alice Coltrain – Ohnedaruth

Ronnell Bright – Doxology

Nina Simone – My Baby Just Cares For Me

The Nurons – Hurry Up Tomorrow

Aretha Franklin – Natural Woman

Michael Boman – Saying It With Music

Kurtis Blow – If I Ruled The World

C-Block – Everythings Good

Jill Scott – Warm Up

Smoke City – Unterwater Love

Snoop Dogg – Sensual Seduction

Lloyd Charmers – I’m Gonna Love You A Little Bit More

Colonel Abrams – I’m Not Gonna Let You

Cheryl Lynn – Encore

Bedouin Burger – Dabkeh

Valentino Vivace – l’equilibrio

Teo Wise – Mondo Televisione

Perdino Sampaio – No Ar … Um Grito De Guerra

Shane – I Belong to The Wind

Housewife – Fuck Around Phase

The Monsters – Honeymoon at Hell

Prix Garantie – Hell And Heaven

Kate NV – meow chat

Summer Pearl – Soul

Eje Eje – Saved From Jazz

El Michels Affaire & Black Thought – Glouriouse Game

Les Mamans Du Congo & Rrobin – Maria

Tofel Santana – Noise

Oasis Boulevard – Splendour

Rare Silk – Storm (Arp Duppy Chip Mix)

Tracklist 21.2.23

Artist - Track Forever Pavot - Babysitter Fazal Prendergast & the High Times Players - Kingston Mall Alton & The New Establishment - She Boom Ahmad Jamal - Swahililand Topic- Espelhos DJ Soup – Don't Be No Foowl De La Soul – Eye Know (7' Version) Goya Gumbani & Kiina – What's the Prize Black Milk – Story and Her Martin Dupont – He Saw the Light Deux – Let's Go ! Nacht Und Nebel – Beats Of Love The Selecter – On My Radio District Five ... >

Tracklist 7.2.23

Space Ghost - 4AM Seljuk Rustum - Densi Bunny Degurutieni - Acme in the Afternoon Andrea Lazlo De Simone - i nostri giorni Pelé - Meu Mundo Uma Bola ... >

Tracklist 31.1.23

The Players – Galaxy Pharoah Sanders – Colors Avalon Emerson – Sandrail Silhouette Shelton Kilby – Poor Wayfaring Stranger Television – Marquee Moon Big Joanie – What Are You Waiting For Surprise Chef – Pash Rash Average White Band – Walk on By Gabriels – Love and Hate in a Different Time Isamar & Compañia – Amor Suave Jura Soundsystem – Love Always Wins Eunique, Dadou – WHAT IT DO Nina Chuba, Chapo102 – Ich hass dich Soukey, Artbabe – MÜÜS ... >

Tracklist 24.1.23

Artist - Track Stevie Wonder – Earth's Creation Lafawndah – You, at the End Les Imprimés – I'll Never Leave Fairuz – Aloula Mary Lou Williams ... >

Tracklist 17.1.23

Artist - Track Nirvana – Where Did You Sleep Last Night Don Cherry – Brown Rice Sarah Webster Fabio – Work It Out The Psychedelic Aliens – We're ... >

Tracklist 10.1.23

Artist - Track Erykah Badu - Giuded Meditation for NTS Radio Arfican Head Charge - Dervish Chant The Pyramids – Lalibela Bennie Maupin, Adam ... >

Tracklist 1312 <3

Body Count – Cop Killer Spiritualized – Cop Shoot Cop... The Wailers – I Shot The Sheriff Junior Murvin – Police & Thieves John Maus - Cop ... >

Tracklist 29.11.22

Artist - Track Ornella Vanoni – L'appuntamento Tycho – Spectre (Bibio Remix) Zero 7 – In The Waiting Line Duncan pryce Kirk – Space Out Craft ... >

Tracklist 1.11.22

Artist - Track Société Étrange – Sur la piste de danse Klein Zage – Feed the Dog Klara Kristin – La nuit n'en finit plus Tim, Mel – I May Not Be ... >

Tracklist 25.10.22

Artist - Track Patricia Wolf – Psychic Sweeping Hantu – Aesthetic Love Theme Dawn Richard and Spencer Zahn/Dawn Richard/Spencer Zahn – Cerulean ... >