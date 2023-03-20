der Morgen
Der Dienstag Morgen
RaBes Morgensendung mit Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit Melissa und Noëlle!

 

Melissa L'Eplattenier
Der Dienstag Morgen

Tracklist 14.3.23

Artist – Track

Mary Lou Williams – Medi I

Michael White – The Blessing Song

Deniece Williams – Free

João Gilberto – Eu Vim Da Bahia

Marisa Monte;Paulinho da Viola – Carinhoso

Eloah – Oxun

Gal Costa – Pontos De Luz

Luiz Gonzaga – Erva Rasteira

Emílio Santiago – La Mulata (Remastered)

Os Originais Do Samba – Tenha Fé, Pois Amanhã um Lindo Dia Vai Nascer

Adoniran Barbosa – Trem das Onze

Brazilian beats brooklyn – Taieiras

Rose Juam – Cabidelo

Gilberto Gil – Marina

Donatella Viggiano – Napule Canta E More (Original Mix)

Camarão – Camarão No Oriente

Dom La Nena – Batuque

Jean Michel Rotin – Lè ou lov

Dizzy Gillespie – Desafinado

Miles Davis – Tutu

Frank Sinatra – Wave [feat. Antônio Carlos Jobim]

The Blackbyrds – Walking In Rhythm

Donovan – Sunshine Superman

Sault – Alcohol

Soukey, ARTBABE – FUCK

So Beast – Screenlight

DJ Rashad – On My Way

Jamiroquai – Deeper Underground

Lenny Kravitz – Straight Cold Player

Mechant Mechant – Hard Homework

Rage Against the Machine – Testify

Cardozo, KEN GOHAN – Puma (feat. Ken Gohan)

Zombierella – Suicide Commando

Tricky feat. Francesca Belmonte – Nicotine Love

Tommy Lobo – Ibuprofen

ROSALÍA – DI MI NOMBRE (Cap.8: Éxtasis)

Mediengruppe Telekommander – Mein Herz

Tracklist 7.3.23

Artist - Track Badskin - Jourama Barney Wilen - La Pendaison Leon Thomas - Balance Of Life (Peace OF Mine) Alice Coltrain - Ohnedaruth Ronnell ... >

Tracklist 21.2.23

Artist - Track Forever Pavot - Babysitter Fazal Prendergast & the High Times Players - Kingston Mall Alton & The New Establishment - She Boom Ahmad Jamal - Swahililand Topic- Espelhos DJ Soup – Don't Be No Foowl De La Soul – Eye Know (7' Version) Goya Gumbani & Kiina – What's the Prize Black Milk – Story and Her Martin Dupont – He Saw the Light Deux – Let's Go ! Nacht Und Nebel – Beats Of Love The Selecter – On My Radio District Five ... >

Tracklist 7.2.23

Space Ghost - 4AM Seljuk Rustum - Densi Bunny Degurutieni - Acme in the Afternoon Andrea Lazlo De Simone - i nostri giorni Pelé - Meu Mundo Uma Bola ... >

Tracklist 31.1.23

The Players – Galaxy Pharoah Sanders – Colors Avalon Emerson – Sandrail Silhouette Shelton Kilby – Poor Wayfaring Stranger Television – Marquee Moon Big Joanie – What Are You Waiting For Surprise Chef – Pash Rash Average White Band – Walk on By Gabriels – Love and Hate in a Different Time Isamar & Compañia – Amor Suave Jura Soundsystem – Love Always Wins Eunique, Dadou – WHAT IT DO Nina Chuba, Chapo102 – Ich hass dich Soukey, Artbabe – MÜÜS ... >

Tracklist 24.1.23

Artist - Track Stevie Wonder – Earth's Creation Lafawndah – You, at the End Les Imprimés – I'll Never Leave Fairuz – Aloula Mary Lou Williams ... >

Tracklist 17.1.23

Artist - Track Nirvana – Where Did You Sleep Last Night Don Cherry – Brown Rice Sarah Webster Fabio – Work It Out The Psychedelic Aliens – We're ... >

Tracklist 10.1.23

Artist - Track Erykah Badu - Giuded Meditation for NTS Radio Arfican Head Charge - Dervish Chant The Pyramids – Lalibela Bennie Maupin, Adam ... >

Tracklist 1312 <3

Body Count – Cop Killer Spiritualized – Cop Shoot Cop... The Wailers – I Shot The Sheriff Junior Murvin – Police & Thieves John Maus - Cop ... >

Tracklist 29.11.22

Artist - Track Ornella Vanoni – L'appuntamento Tycho – Spectre (Bibio Remix) Zero 7 – In The Waiting Line Duncan pryce Kirk – Space Out Craft ... >

Tracklist 1.11.22

Artist - Track Société Étrange – Sur la piste de danse Klein Zage – Feed the Dog Klara Kristin – La nuit n'en finit plus Tim, Mel – I May Not Be ... >