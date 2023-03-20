Tracklist 14.3.23

Artist – Track
Mary Lou Williams – Medi I
Michael White – The Blessing Song
Deniece Williams – Free
João Gilberto – Eu Vim Da Bahia
Marisa Monte;Paulinho da Viola – Carinhoso
Eloah – Oxun
Gal Costa – Pontos De Luz
Luiz Gonzaga – Erva Rasteira
Emílio Santiago – La Mulata (Remastered)
Os Originais Do Samba – Tenha Fé, Pois Amanhã um Lindo Dia Vai Nascer
Adoniran Barbosa – Trem das Onze
Brazilian beats brooklyn – Taieiras
Rose Juam – Cabidelo
Gilberto Gil – Marina
Donatella Viggiano – Napule Canta E More (Original Mix)
Camarão – Camarão No Oriente
Dom La Nena – Batuque
Jean Michel Rotin – Lè ou lov
Dizzy Gillespie – Desafinado
Miles Davis – Tutu
Frank Sinatra – Wave [feat. Antônio Carlos Jobim]
The Blackbyrds – Walking In Rhythm
Donovan – Sunshine Superman
Sault – Alcohol
Soukey, ARTBABE – FUCK
So Beast – Screenlight
DJ Rashad – On My Way
Jamiroquai – Deeper Underground
Lenny Kravitz – Straight Cold Player
Mechant Mechant – Hard Homework
Rage Against the Machine – Testify
Cardozo, KEN GOHAN – Puma (feat. Ken Gohan)
Zombierella – Suicide Commando
Tricky feat. Francesca Belmonte – Nicotine Love
Tommy Lobo – Ibuprofen
ROSALÍA – DI MI NOMBRE (Cap.8: Éxtasis)
Mediengruppe Telekommander – Mein Herz