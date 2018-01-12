Playlist vom 12.01.18, Radio Sur le Pont
LCD Soundsystem – Hippie Priest Burn-Out
Cuthead – Big Time
Aphex Twin – Syro u473t8+e (Piezoluminescence Mix)
Ikon – She’s In Parties
Tommy Mandel – Pirate
Mr. Fingers – Stars
DJ Rashad – I’m Gone [Hidden Track]
Spanky – Acid Bass
Joe Cleen – Care While It Lasts
Blondie – Rapture (Special Disco Mix)
Anderson .Paak – The Dreamer (feat. Talib Kweli & Timan Family Choir)
Kelis – Milkshake
Jazzkantine – Krankenhaus
Zoo Brazil – Hyper [B-Art]
Moodymann – Don’t You Want My Love (Long Mix)
Funkstörung – I Does It (feat. Senstional)
Stereo Luchs – Ziitreis
EKR – Ayer
Feine Sahne Fischfilet – Zuhause [Must See]
Special C – Bro Hymn
Wire – Outdoor Miner
Dolores Vargas – Gitana Real
J Boogie’s Dubtronic Science – Golden Nectar [Fiiraabebier]
The Stranglers – Golden Brown
The Sound – I Can’t Escape Myself
Television Personalities – Look Back In Anger