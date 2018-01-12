Playlist vom 12.01.18, Radio Sur le Pont

LCD Soundsystem – Hippie Priest Burn-Out

Cuthead – Big Time

Aphex Twin – Syro u473t8+e (Piezoluminescence Mix)

Ikon – She’s In Parties

Tommy Mandel – Pirate

Mr. Fingers – Stars

DJ Rashad – I’m Gone [Hidden Track]

Spanky – Acid Bass

Joe Cleen – Care While It Lasts

Blondie – Rapture (Special Disco Mix)

Anderson .Paak – The Dreamer (feat. Talib Kweli & Timan Family Choir)

Kelis – Milkshake

Jazzkantine – Krankenhaus

Zoo Brazil – Hyper [B-Art]

Moodymann – Don’t You Want My Love (Long Mix)

Funkstörung – I Does It (feat. Senstional)

Stereo Luchs – Ziitreis

EKR – Ayer

Feine Sahne Fischfilet – Zuhause [Must See]

Special C – Bro Hymn

Wire – Outdoor Miner

Dolores Vargas – Gitana Real

J Boogie’s Dubtronic Science – Golden Nectar [Fiiraabebier]

The Stranglers – Golden Brown

The Sound – I Can’t Escape Myself

Television Personalities – Look Back In Anger