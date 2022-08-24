The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 24.08.22

Amara Toure – N’Niyo

Celestine Ukwu – Onwunma

Alain Péters – Ti pas, ti pas n’arriver

Del Jones‘ Positive Vibes – Court Is Closed

Art Pepper – Sad, A Little Bit

Arnold McCuller – Nowhere To Run

Martha and the Vandellas – Quicksand

Otis Redding – Respect

Aretha Franklin – Loving You Baby

Willie Bobo – Always There

Ronnie Laws And The Pressure – Always There

Roy Hytower – Song Of Deliverance, Pt. 1 (feat. The Crowd Pleasers)

Grover Washington Jr. – Mister Magic

Deodato – Juanita

Azymuth – Conçede-Me Esta Dança?

Los Golden Boys – Cumbia De La Mariguana

Peyo Torres Y Sus Diablos Del Ritmo – El Lunatico

Aníbal Velásquez y su Conjunto – El Aguacero

Meridian Brothers – Los Golpeadores De La Cumbia

La Femme – Le Jardin

Dreckig – La Mita

Cannibal – No Mercy For Love

Grotto Terrazza – Der Zaubergeselle

Ghetto Kumbé – Eso No Me Falla

Positive Black Soul – DËGG LA

Akua Naru – Joy

Neuzeitliche Bodenbeläge – Am Scheitelpunkt

Pizza Noise Mafia – Noise Mafia

Bufiman – Blow Your Head (Rhythm Trax)

Drexciya – Wavejumper

Harmonious Thelonious – Yusuf

Scorpion Violente – Ray Ov Gold

Andres Hajem – I Feel (Eden Burns Wobble Remix)

Barry de Vorzon & Perry Botkin, Jr. – The Riot (Instrumental)

Ed Bogas – The Riot

Leprechaun – There’s No End To My Love

Stanley Cowell – Travelin‘ Man