The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Über die Sendung

Mainstream für die alternative Radiohörerschaft haben sich die drei Musikenthusiasten Ruedi, Beni und Urs auf die Fahne geschrieben und Ziel ist nichts geringeres, als mit ihrer Sendung den perfekten Einstieg ins Wochenende zu gewähren. Musik aus den verschiedensten Genres und Epochen, von Evergreen bis Newcomer Track, alles ist dabei, Hauptsache seelenvoll.

Gegliedert wird das Ganze durch vier Rubriken, welche von interessanten Anekdoten zu Bands (Hidden Track) über Neuheiten der Popkultur (Bart) sowie herausragenden Musikvideos (Must-See) bis hin zu Perlen der Feierabend-Unterhaltung (Fyrabebier) führen. Der Rote Faden bilden dabei die Räuberpistolen der drei Moderatoren, die durch ihre sonstigen Verstrickungen als Veranstalter, Barkeeper und DJ’s, einiges aus dem städtischen Untergrund zu berichten wissen.

„Radio Sur le Pont“ steht für Hörgenuss und Savoir Vivre, tune in!

Playlist vom 24.08.22

Amara Toure – N’Niyo
Celestine Ukwu – Onwunma
Alain Péters – Ti pas, ti pas n’arriver
Del Jones‘ Positive Vibes – Court Is Closed
Art Pepper – Sad, A Little Bit
Arnold McCuller – Nowhere To Run
Martha and the Vandellas – Quicksand
Otis Redding – Respect
Aretha Franklin – Loving You Baby
Willie Bobo – Always There
Ronnie Laws And The Pressure – Always There
Roy Hytower – Song Of Deliverance, Pt. 1 (feat. The Crowd Pleasers)
Grover Washington Jr. – Mister Magic
Deodato – Juanita
Azymuth – Conçede-Me Esta Dança?
Los Golden Boys – Cumbia De La Mariguana
Peyo Torres Y Sus Diablos Del Ritmo – El Lunatico
Aníbal Velásquez y su Conjunto – El Aguacero
Meridian Brothers – Los Golpeadores De La Cumbia
La Femme – Le Jardin
Dreckig – La Mita
Cannibal – No Mercy For Love
Grotto Terrazza – Der Zaubergeselle
Ghetto Kumbé – Eso No Me Falla
Positive Black Soul – DËGG LA
Akua Naru – Joy
Neuzeitliche Bodenbeläge – Am Scheitelpunkt
Pizza Noise Mafia – Noise Mafia
Bufiman – Blow Your Head (Rhythm Trax)
Drexciya – Wavejumper
Harmonious Thelonious – Yusuf
Scorpion Violente – Ray Ov Gold
Andres Hajem – I Feel (Eden Burns Wobble Remix)
Barry de Vorzon & Perry Botkin, Jr. – The Riot (Instrumental)
Ed Bogas – The Riot
Leprechaun – There’s No End To My Love
Stanley Cowell – Travelin‘ Man

