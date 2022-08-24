The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 24.08.22
Amara Toure – N’Niyo
Celestine Ukwu – Onwunma
Alain Péters – Ti pas, ti pas n’arriver
Del Jones‘ Positive Vibes – Court Is Closed
Art Pepper – Sad, A Little Bit
Arnold McCuller – Nowhere To Run
Martha and the Vandellas – Quicksand
Otis Redding – Respect
Aretha Franklin – Loving You Baby
Willie Bobo – Always There
Ronnie Laws And The Pressure – Always There
Roy Hytower – Song Of Deliverance, Pt. 1 (feat. The Crowd Pleasers)
Grover Washington Jr. – Mister Magic
Deodato – Juanita
Azymuth – Conçede-Me Esta Dança?
Los Golden Boys – Cumbia De La Mariguana
Peyo Torres Y Sus Diablos Del Ritmo – El Lunatico
Aníbal Velásquez y su Conjunto – El Aguacero
Meridian Brothers – Los Golpeadores De La Cumbia
La Femme – Le Jardin
Dreckig – La Mita
Cannibal – No Mercy For Love
Grotto Terrazza – Der Zaubergeselle
Ghetto Kumbé – Eso No Me Falla
Positive Black Soul – DËGG LA
Akua Naru – Joy
Neuzeitliche Bodenbeläge – Am Scheitelpunkt
Pizza Noise Mafia – Noise Mafia
Bufiman – Blow Your Head (Rhythm Trax)
Drexciya – Wavejumper
Harmonious Thelonious – Yusuf
Scorpion Violente – Ray Ov Gold
Andres Hajem – I Feel (Eden Burns Wobble Remix)
Barry de Vorzon & Perry Botkin, Jr. – The Riot (Instrumental)
Ed Bogas – The Riot
Leprechaun – There’s No End To My Love
Stanley Cowell – Travelin‘ Man