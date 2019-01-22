Der Dienstag Morgen

Artist / Track / Album / Lable / Year

The Brothers Of Soul / A Lifetime / 7″ / Boo / 1970

The Delfonics / Walk Right Up To The Sun / Tell Me This Is A Dream / Philly Groove Records / 1972

Robson Jorge & Lincoln Olivetti / Eva / Robson Jorge & Lincoln Olivetti / Som Livre / 1982

Teena Marie / I Need Your Lovin‘ / Irons In the Fire / Motown / 1980

Change / The Glow Of Love / The Glow Of Love / Warner / 1980

D.Lynnwood feat. BodyMove / Gospel Discotheke / Shapes Of Rhytm / 2018

Wand / Self Hypnosis in 3 Days / Golem / In The Red Recordings / 2015

Sharon Van Etten / Comeback Kid / Remind Me Tomorrow / Jagjaguwar / 2019

L’Impératrice / Parfume Thérémine / Odysée / L’Impératrice / 2015

Yangboy$ / Älü / Single / Darksome FKA / 2018

Penny Penny / Dance Khomela / Shak Bundu / Original Release 1994 Shandel Music on Cassette, Reissue on Awesome Tapes From Africa 2013

Christine and The Queens feat. Dâm Funk / Girlfriend (Palms Trax Remix) / Girlfriend /Damn, dis-moi (feat. Dâm-Funk) Remixes / 2018

Hercules and Loveaffair feat. Mashru‘ Leila / Are You Still Certain? /Omnion / BMG / 2017

Bitter Moon / Timeslip / 7″ / Chrysalis / La Suisse Primitive Records / 2018

Easy Browns / Societized / Easy Browns Truckstop Chicken Jam Band / Rubber Band House Records / 2017

Rolling Blackouts Costal Fever / French Press / 12″ / Sub Pop / 2017

Blood Orange / Jewelry / Negro Swan / Domino / 2018

Frank Moka / Nation Time / 2017

Nai Palm / Blackstar / Pyramid Song Breathing Underwater / Music On Vinyl / 2018

Nilüfer Yania / Keep On Calling / Small Crimes / Blue Flowers Music / 2016

Kaiit / Natural Woman / Natural Woman / OG Luv Kush part.2 / Northside Records / 2018

Jakuzi / Süphe / Hata Payi / City Slang / 2019

Mabel Matiz / Pembe / Maya / Zoom / 2018

Jarami / Cold Blooded / Single / RCA Records / 2018

Cocain Piss / Pretty Pissed / 12″ My Cacke / Hypertensions Records / 2018

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes / Crowbar / Single / International Deth Cult /2019

Frittenbude / Insel / Rote Sonne / Audiolith / 2019

Goldroger / Unter Nelken / Avrakadavra / Melting Pot Music / 2016

Syd / Over feat. 6LACK / Fin. / Columbia / 2017

Spotify