Playlist 23.4.19

Track / Artist / Album, Release / Lable, Distributer / Year

Kan Sano / Everybody Loves The Sunshine / 7″ / Razor N Tape / 2013

Shuggie Otis / Aht Uh Mi Hed / Inspiration Information / Epic / 1974

Fern Kinney / Love Me Tonight (Love, Love, Love) / Fern / Malaco Records / 1981

Freddie Scott / ( You) Got What I Need / 7″/ Shout / 1968

LION BABE feat Moe Moks / Rockets / Single / Lion Babe LLC / 2017

Kali Uchis feat Tory Lanez / Ridin Round / Single / Universal / 2015

Empress Of / In Dreams / Single / Terrible Records / 2018

Lianne La Havas / Green & Golds / Blood / Warner / 2015

The Human League / Circus Of Death / Reproduction / Virgine Records / 2079

Baustelle / Baby / L’Amor E La Violencia Vol. 2 / Atlantic / 2018

The Pharcyde / Passing Me By (Roche Remix) / Solos in Stereo / Solos Records / 2005

The Last Poets / When The Revolution Comes / The Last Poets / Douglas / 1970

Gil Scott-Heron / Whitey On The Moon / Small Talk At 125th And Lenox / Flying Dutchman / 1970

Solange / Dreams / When I Get Home / Columbia / 2019

FIBEL / Medikament /Single / Downbeats Records / 2018

Segun Bucknor & his Revolutin / La La La / Nigeria 70 Funky Lagos / Sturt / 2009

Luka Productions / Foret / Single / Sahel Sounds / 2019

Kel Assouf / Alyochan / Black Tenere / Glitterbeats Records / 2019

Muzi, Black Rose / Microwave love / Afrovisions / We The Bundu / 2018

Fat Withe Family / When I leave / Serfs Up / Domino Records / 2019

Inseucre Men / Subaru Nights / Insecure Men / Fat Possum Records / 2018

Carla Del Franco / So Much Better / Single / Kallista Records / 2019

Press Club / When We were Young / Single / Australian Broadcasting Corporation / 2018

Snapped Anckles / I Want My Minutes Back / Come Play The Trees / The Leaf Lable / 2017

Rejjie Snow / Désolé / Dear Annie / BMG / 2018

Frank Ocean / Thinking Of You / channel Orange / The Island Def Jam Records / 2012

CZARFACE, Meyhem Lauren, Rast / Steranko / A Fist Full Of Peril / Silver Age / 2016

Lil Nas X / Old Town Road / Single / Columbia / 2019

Yelawolf / Till It’s Gone / Love Story / Interscope Records / 2015

Lambchop / The New Isn’t So You Anymore / This (is what i wanted to tell you) / City Slang / 2019

LA Priest / A Good Sign / Inji / Domino Recording / 2015

Mildlife / Im Blau / Phase / Reserch Records / 2017

Tall Black Guy, Allysha Joy / Sip Of You / Single / Low Key Source / 2019

Flying Lotus, Kendrick Lamar / Never Catch Me / You’re Dead! / Wrap Records / 2014

Kelsey Lu / Foreign Car / Blood / Columbia / 2019

!!!!Blaque FEAT *NSYNC!!!!! / Bring It All To Me / Blaque / Columbia / 2019

Zara Moussa / Femme objet / Ma Rage / LC009 / 2012

King Gizard & the Lizard Wizard / River / Quaters / PIAS / 2015