Playlist 7.5.19

Artist / Song / Album, Release / Label / Year
Mark Barott / The Pathways Of Our Lives / Single / International Feel Recordings / 2017
Bia Ferreira / Miss Beleza Universal / Bia Ferreira No Estudio Showlivre (Ao Vivo) / Direto / 2018
Claude Fontaine / Little Siter / Claude Fontaine / Innovative Leisure Records / 2019
Herman CHin Loy / Heavy Duty / Aquarius Dub / (Not On Label) / 2012
La Gale / Un Singe A L’Hiver / La Gale / Vitesse Records / 2012
Ash B. / Realness / Queendom / Queen Beat / 2016
show & Ag / You Know Now / Single / Payday / 1995
Shabazz Palaces / Shine A Light / Quazarz: Born On A Ganster Star / Subpop / 2017
Barrie / Darjeeling / Happy To Be Here / Winspeare Records / 2019
Jaques Palminger, Erobique / Wann strahlst du? / Songs For Joy / Staatsakt / 2009 Original, new release on a sexy / 2019)
Cheryl Lynn / Got To Be Real / Cheryl Lynn / Columbia / 1978
Ester Williams / Last Night Changed It All / Single / Friends & Co / 1980
Evelyne King / Love Come Down / Single / RCA / 1980
Shalamar / Make That Move / Single / Solar / 1980
Eddie C / Hight On Love / Wonderful Dub E.P. / Karat Records / 2010
Kumar Shome / Nymphatic (Horatio Luna Remix) / pre Album Single Release / Khumar Shome & the Punkawallas / 2019
Acid Arab feat. A-Aw / Gul l’Abi / Musique de France / Crammed Discs / 2016
Tofel Santana / Rebel / The Box / (Not On Lable) / 2016
Reykjavikurdatur / Bossy feat. Balcony Boyz / Shrimpcocktail / RVKDRT / 2018
Farai / Space Is A Place / Rebiorth / Big Data Recordings / 2018
Thievery Corporation feat. Raquel Jones / Letter To The Editor / Treasures From The Temple / ESL Music / 2016
Gifted Gab / Don’t Play With Me / Cause & Effect / Crain City Music / 2019
Little Simz feat. Michael Kiwanuka / Flowers / Grey Area / Age 101 Music / 2019
Ivy Sole / Rollercoaster / Overgrown / Vinyl Me, Please / 2019
Injury Reserve / Koruna & Lime / Single / Loma Vista Recordings / 2019
JPEGMAFIA feat Eyas / The Who / Single / IHC 1nfinity EQT Recordings / 2019
Obongjayar / Frens / Single / (Not On Lable) / 2019
Thierra Whack / Unemployed / Single / (Not On Lable) / 2019
Peter kernel /we’re Not Gonna Be The Same Again / Withe Death & Black Heart / On The Camper Records / 2011
30/ 70 / Misrepresented / Elevate / Rhythm Section International / 2017
Peter Korbel / L’Inverno E Passato / Lejos Me Voi De Aqui / Acustic Music Records / 2014
King Pepe / Öpis Schöns Kabutt Mache / Karma Ok / Der Gesunde Menschenversand / 2018
Jaques Palminger, Erobique / Mauerseglerlied / / Songs For Joy / Staatsakt / 2009 Original, new release on a sexy / 2019)
Dave Eleanor / Darling / Amour Fou / BlauBlau Records / 2019
Kenel/Sonne / Quota Arabiqum / BlauBlau Records / 2019
Sneakes / Hongkong To Amsterdam / Hightway Hipnosis / Merge Records / 2019
Enjoy folks….