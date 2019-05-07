Playlist 7.5.19

Artist / Song / Album, Release / Label / Year

Mark Barott / The Pathways Of Our Lives / Single / International Feel Recordings / 2017

Bia Ferreira / Miss Beleza Universal / Bia Ferreira No Estudio Showlivre (Ao Vivo) / Direto / 2018

Claude Fontaine / Little Siter / Claude Fontaine / Innovative Leisure Records / 2019

Herman CHin Loy / Heavy Duty / Aquarius Dub / (Not On Label) / 2012

La Gale / Un Singe A L’Hiver / La Gale / Vitesse Records / 2012

Ash B. / Realness / Queendom / Queen Beat / 2016

show & Ag / You Know Now / Single / Payday / 1995

Shabazz Palaces / Shine A Light / Quazarz: Born On A Ganster Star / Subpop / 2017

Barrie / Darjeeling / Happy To Be Here / Winspeare Records / 2019

Jaques Palminger, Erobique / Wann strahlst du? / Songs For Joy / Staatsakt / 2009 Original, new release on a sexy / 2019)

Cheryl Lynn / Got To Be Real / Cheryl Lynn / Columbia / 1978

Ester Williams / Last Night Changed It All / Single / Friends & Co / 1980

Evelyne King / Love Come Down / Single / RCA / 1980

Shalamar / Make That Move / Single / Solar / 1980

Eddie C / Hight On Love / Wonderful Dub E.P. / Karat Records / 2010

Kumar Shome / Nymphatic (Horatio Luna Remix) / pre Album Single Release / Khumar Shome & the Punkawallas / 2019

Acid Arab feat. A-Aw / Gul l’Abi / Musique de France / Crammed Discs / 2016

Tofel Santana / Rebel / The Box / (Not On Lable) / 2016

Reykjavikurdatur / Bossy feat. Balcony Boyz / Shrimpcocktail / RVKDRT / 2018

Farai / Space Is A Place / Rebiorth / Big Data Recordings / 2018

Thievery Corporation feat. Raquel Jones / Letter To The Editor / Treasures From The Temple / ESL Music / 2016

Gifted Gab / Don’t Play With Me / Cause & Effect / Crain City Music / 2019

Little Simz feat. Michael Kiwanuka / Flowers / Grey Area / Age 101 Music / 2019

Ivy Sole / Rollercoaster / Overgrown / Vinyl Me, Please / 2019

Injury Reserve / Koruna & Lime / Single / Loma Vista Recordings / 2019

JPEGMAFIA feat Eyas / The Who / Single / IHC 1nfinity EQT Recordings / 2019

Obongjayar / Frens / Single / (Not On Lable) / 2019

Thierra Whack / Unemployed / Single / (Not On Lable) / 2019

Peter kernel /we’re Not Gonna Be The Same Again / Withe Death & Black Heart / On The Camper Records / 2011

30/ 70 / Misrepresented / Elevate / Rhythm Section International / 2017

Peter Korbel / L’Inverno E Passato / Lejos Me Voi De Aqui / Acustic Music Records / 2014

King Pepe / Öpis Schöns Kabutt Mache / Karma Ok / Der Gesunde Menschenversand / 2018

Jaques Palminger, Erobique / Mauerseglerlied / / Songs For Joy / Staatsakt / 2009 Original, new release on a sexy / 2019)

Dave Eleanor / Darling / Amour Fou / BlauBlau Records / 2019

Kenel/Sonne / Quota Arabiqum / BlauBlau Records / 2019

Sneakes / Hongkong To Amsterdam / Hightway Hipnosis / Merge Records / 2019

