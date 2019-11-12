Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit Melissa und Maisch!

Melissa L'Eplattenier
Maisch Gosteli
  • Di, 19.11., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 26.11., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 3.12., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 10.12., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 17.12., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 24.12., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 31.12., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 7.1., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 14.1., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 21.1., 8:00 - 11:00
Der Dienstag Morgen

Tracklist 12.11.19

Zorn / Black Butterfly

Atelje / Everslick

A Vision of Panorama / Floral Rhythm – Original Mix

VHOOR / Balanca

Yta Jourias / Adome Nyueto

Toite Sandja / Mais dis-donc

Al Massrieen / Sah

Maryam Saleh / Nouh Al Hamam

Alsarah & The Nubatones / 3roos Elneel (El Bruho Remix)

Derya Yildirim & Group Simsek / Gurbet

Prins Emanuel / Aquarius

Phony Ppl / Why iii Love The Moon.

J Hus / Must Be

Mina / Moliendo Cafe

Lucio Dalla / E l’amore

Hans Hass / Welche Farbe hat der Wind

Jaques Palminger, Erobique / Wie ein Dieb

Wolfsmond / Fühl dich frei (Basso Maxi Version)

Molly Nielsson / Ugly Girl

The Murder Capital / More Is Less

Penkowski / Sparkling

The Psychotic Monks / A Coherent Appearance

Michelle Gurevic / Poinson in my mind

Die Türen / Ich bin eine Krise

Pauls Jets / 22703

Aretha Franklin / Think

Nina Simone / Save Me

Leela James / Clean Up Woman

Uyarakq, Tarrak / Kalak

Jay Boogie / It Ain’t About You (feat. Rahel)

Zebra Katz / Ima Read

Oumou Sangare / Djoukourou (Auntie Flo Remix)

Omni Selassi / Sylvester Stylonce

Margo Guryan / Why Do I Cry

Tracklist 5.11.19

Artist / Track Nina Simone / Don't Smoke In Bed Cick Corea / Touchstone: Procession,Ceremony, Departure Shirley Bassey / (here Do I Begin) Love ... >

Tracklist 29.10.19

Artist / Track Ronald Sniders / Tukayana Don Cherry / Universal Mother Nina Simone / I Hold No Grudge Amanaz / Sunday Morning Mike Nyoni and Born ... >

Tracklist 22.10.19

Artist -Track Karate Boogaloo – Love, Need and Want You Zeitgeist Freedom Energy Exchange - Powers 2 (the People) (Sunny Side Up Collection) Surprise ... >

Tracklist 15.10.19

Artist - Track Matthew Halsall – It's What We Do Dorthy Ashby – Come Live With Me Makaya McCraven – Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds Rahsaan Roland ... >

Playlist 8.10.19

Artist - Track Godtet – Max Lush Carlos SilentJay, Jace XL – Just Waking Up Jaala – Junior Spirit Fatima – Dang - A COLORS SHOW FKA twigs, ... >

Playlist 17.9.19

Artist - Track The Rias Orchestra – Amram Etienne Vermoessen – Easy Morning Tops – Superstition Future Nai Palm – Have You Ever Been (To ... >

Playlist 10.9.19

Artist / Track / Album, Release / Lable / Year Albrecht La'Brooy / Alex's Lullaby / Healesville / Apollo / 2019 Kruder & Dorfmeister / Black Baby / Dj ... >

Playlist 3.9.19

Artist / Track / Album, Release / Lable / Year Lucio Battisti / Il mio canto libero / Il mio canto libero / Numero Uno / 1972 Eduardo Bennato / l'isola ... >

Playlist 27.8.19

Artist / Track Pip Blom / Tired Pere Ubu / Heart Of Darkness Mike Oldfield / Shadow On The Wall Trettmann / Grauer Beton (g) Haiyti / Kein ... >

Playlist 20.8.19

Artist / Track Pink Floyd / Wish You Were Here The Beatles / Sun King Sergio Mendes & Braseil '66 / The Fool On The Hill Eyde Gormé Trio Los ... >

Playlist 13.8.19

Ibeyi – River Aziza Brahim – Lagi Baba Zula, Brenna Mac Crimmon – Aşıkların Sözü Kalır (feat. Brenna Mac Crimmon) Altin Gün – Yolcu Özdemir ... >