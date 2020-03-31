Tracklist 31.3.20

Artsist – Track
Michael Kiwanuka – Hard To Say Goodbye
Nathan Davis – Cecen Kizi
Mustafa Ozkent – Dolana Ay Dolana
Doug Carn – Suratal Ihklas
Durand Jones & The Indications – You and Me
Liam Bailey – Champion
Rico Nasty – Lightning
S3nsi Molly/Lil Brook – Big Boss
Neneh Cherry – Manchild
Lolo Zouaï – Moi
Shake – Morrow
D’Angelo – Feel Like Makin‘ Love
Y La Bamba – Entre Los Dos
Lido Pimienta – Eso Que Tu Haces
Pauls Jets – Blizzard
Balbina – Kein Ende.
Tops – Colder & Closer
Cosmo Pyke – Great Dane
The Jimi Hendrix Experience – Little Wing
The Carters – SUMMER
King Princess – 1950
Bonaparte – Château Lafite
Cyril Cyril – Sayyara
Shuggie Otis – Strawberry Letter 23
Big Thief – Masterpiece
Züri West – Glück & Glas
Diana Ross – It’s My House
ILOVEMAKONNEN – Tuesday
Jessie Reyez – No Sweat
Babeheaven – November
Karmic – Wisdom Pie
Dennis Lloyd – Leftovers
Stranger Cole – These Eyes
Jonwayne, Zeroh – Afraid of Us
Stormzy – Lessons
Dry Bread – Words to My Song
Helado Negro – Running
Lana Del Rey – Venice Bitch
<iframe src=“https://open.spotify.com/embed/playlist/2A43495np9pvNao47rC9cG“ width=“300″ height=“380″ frameborder=“0″ allowtransparency=“true“ allow=“encrypted-media“></iframe>