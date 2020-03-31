Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit Melissa und Noëlle!

Melissa L'Eplattenier
Sendung

Der Dienstag Morgen

·

Tracklist 31.3.20

Artsist – Track

Michael Kiwanuka – Hard To Say Goodbye

Nathan Davis – Cecen Kizi

Mustafa Ozkent – Dolana Ay Dolana

Doug Carn – Suratal Ihklas

Durand Jones & The Indications – You and Me

Liam Bailey – Champion

Rico Nasty – Lightning

S3nsi Molly/Lil Brook – Big Boss

Neneh Cherry – Manchild

Lolo Zouaï – Moi

Shake – Morrow

D’Angelo – Feel Like Makin‘ Love

Y La Bamba – Entre Los Dos

Lido Pimienta – Eso Que Tu Haces

Pauls Jets – Blizzard

Balbina – Kein Ende.

Tops – Colder & Closer

Cosmo Pyke – Great Dane

The Jimi Hendrix Experience – Little Wing

The Carters – SUMMER

King Princess – 1950

Bonaparte – Château Lafite

Cyril Cyril – Sayyara

Shuggie Otis – Strawberry Letter 23

Big Thief – Masterpiece

Züri West – Glück & Glas

Diana Ross – It’s My House

ILOVEMAKONNEN – Tuesday

Jessie Reyez – No Sweat

Babeheaven – November

Karmic – Wisdom Pie

Dennis Lloyd – Leftovers

Stranger Cole – These Eyes

Jonwayne, Zeroh – Afraid of Us

Stormzy – Lessons

Dry Bread – Words to My Song

Helado Negro – Running

Lana Del Rey – Venice Bitch

·

Tracklist 24.3.20

·

Tracklist 10.3.20

·

Tracklist 3.3.20

·

Tracklist 25.2.20

·

Tarcklist 18.2.20

·

Tracklist 11.2.20

·

Tracklist 28.1.20

·

Tracklist 14.1.20

·

Tracklist 7.1.20

·

Tracklist 17.12.19

