Klangbecken
Abortion Coffee - Barely Autumn
Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit Melissa und Noëlle!

Links
Sendungsmachende
Melissa L'Eplattenier
Nächste Sendungen
  • Di, 26.5., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 2.6., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 9.6., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 16.6., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 23.6., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 30.6., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 7.7., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 14.7., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 21.7., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 28.7., 8:00 - 11:00
Sendung

Der Dienstag Morgen

·

Tracklist 19.5.20

Tash Sultana – Pretty Lady

Cotton Jones – I Am The Changer

Rayland Baxter – 2009

Sizarr – I May Have Lied to You

Tweet – Oops (Oh My)

Takuya Kuroda – Everybody Loves The Sunshine

Inkswel, Man Made Mountain – The Master Plan

Natalie Slade – Humidity

Godtet – Enumerating

Taeko Onuki – Kusuri Wo Takusan

Tash Sultana – Big Smoke

Tops – Way to be Loved

Andrew Applepie – Salted Caramel

79.5 – Terrorize My Heart

Africa – Paint It Black

Lokua Kanza – Anata O

Ali Farka Toure – Ai Du

The Polish Ambassador, Nitty Scott – Chill or Be Chilled

712 Gute Laune Mafia – Stracciatella (feat. J-Buttaz, Lawncee & Lil Bruzy)

Sampa the Great – Freedom

Kendrick Lamar – These Walls

Psychic Mirrors – Science Fiction

Genesis Owusu – Don’t Need You

Cleo Sol – Butterfly

Faith Evans – Love Like This

Brandy – The Boy Is Mine

Eve – Let Me Blow Ya Mind

Keiynan Lonsdale – Gay Street Fighter

Rita Indiana – Como un Dragón

Devendra Banhart, Faltydl, Mykki Blanco – You Will Find It

Zeitgeist Freedom Energy Exchange – Mas O Menos

30/70 – Steady Hazin‘

RIMON – Got My Back feat. J.I.D.

Arca – Nonbinary

Khruangbin – So We Won’t Forget

Jordan Rakei,Loyle Carner – Ottolenghi

Shania Twain – That Don’t Impress Me Much

Naomi Lareine – Get It

Playlist

·

Tracklist 12.5.20

GRLS - Lynch Amber Mark - Waiting Kevin Morby Harlem River Alex Siegel & Westerns, Alex Siegel, Westerns – Everything Turns Peter Cat Recording Co. – Remain in Me Peter Kuli, Still Haze – Potion Joy Crookes – Hurts NaDisNa – VoruusHingedrii Joyce Wrice – That's On You The Eddy – Kiss Me In The Morning Züri West – 05:55 Kazy Lambist – Doing Yoga Kalabrese – Kafi Lied (feat. Sarah Palin) alt-J – Left Hand Free Meimuna – Au temps des ... >

·

Tracklist 5.5.20

Artist - Track Babeheaven – Friday Sky Siri Nilsen – Jeg vet Pongo – Kassussa Peter Power – Sun Sun Damba Yseult – Corps Lucio Dalla – ... >

·

Tracklist 28.4.20

Artist / Track SAULT – Masterpiece Love – Everybody’s Gotta Live The Beatles – Come Together Clairo – Bags Baze – I Mire Hut Jungle – ... >

·

Tracklist 21.20.20

Artist / Track John Clark – Picture Shows The Tallest Man on Earth – The Dreamer Busdriver, Milo, Anderson Paak – Worlds to Run (featuring Milo, ... >

·

Tracklist 14.4.20

Artist - Track Son Little – i'm a builder (outtake) Sufjan Stevens – Mystery of Love slenderbodies – senses Tirzah – Holding On K.I.D. – My ... >

·

Tracklist 6.4.20

Artist - Track Molly Burch – To the Boys Joesef – Loverboy Marius Bear – Broken Big Thief – Shark Smile M.I.A. – Borders Mala Rodríguez – ... >

·

Tracklist 31.3.20

Artsist - Track Michael Kiwanuka – Hard To Say Goodbye Nathan Davis – Cecen Kizi Mustafa Ozkent – Dolana Ay Dolana Doug Carn – Suratal Ihklas ... >

·

Tracklist 24.3.20

Artist - Track O Terno – Culpa Nilufer Yanya – Keep On Calling Hata - Isi – Wake Up Spring Y-Bayani and Baby Naa & their Band of Enlightenment ... >

·

Tracklist 10.3.20

Artist - Track Lady Wray – Piece of Me Lee Fields & The Expressions – Honey Dove (Instrumental) Saun & Starr – Sunshine (You're Blowin' My ... >

·

Tracklist 3.3.20

Artist - Track Waak Waak Djungi – Mother, I'm Going Gordon Koang – Asylum Seeker Ozan Ata Canani – Alle Menschen dieser Erde Elektro Hafiz – ... >

·

Tracklist 25.2.20

Artist / Track Art Farmer / Petit Belle Joe Pass / A Time For Us Amy Winehouse / Addicted Saskwatch / Don't Wanna Try Skyfarmer, Skofi / Rosy ... >

·

Tarcklist 18.2.20

Artist - Track Karen Dalton – Something On Your Mind Patti Smith Group – Ain't It Strange Dai Burger – New Everything Khruangbin – Evan Finds the ... >