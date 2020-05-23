Tracklist 19.5.20

Tash Sultana – Pretty Lady
Cotton Jones – I Am The Changer
Rayland Baxter – 2009
Sizarr – I May Have Lied to You
Tweet – Oops (Oh My)
Takuya Kuroda – Everybody Loves The Sunshine
Inkswel, Man Made Mountain – The Master Plan
Natalie Slade – Humidity
Godtet – Enumerating
Taeko Onuki – Kusuri Wo Takusan
Tash Sultana – Big Smoke
Tops – Way to be Loved
Andrew Applepie – Salted Caramel
79.5 – Terrorize My Heart
Africa – Paint It Black
Lokua Kanza – Anata O
Ali Farka Toure – Ai Du
The Polish Ambassador, Nitty Scott – Chill or Be Chilled
712 Gute Laune Mafia – Stracciatella (feat. J-Buttaz, Lawncee & Lil Bruzy)
Sampa the Great – Freedom
Kendrick Lamar – These Walls
Psychic Mirrors – Science Fiction
Genesis Owusu – Don’t Need You
Cleo Sol – Butterfly
Faith Evans – Love Like This
Brandy – The Boy Is Mine
Eve – Let Me Blow Ya Mind
Keiynan Lonsdale – Gay Street Fighter
Rita Indiana – Como un Dragón
Devendra Banhart, Faltydl, Mykki Blanco – You Will Find It
Zeitgeist Freedom Energy Exchange – Mas O Menos
30/70 – Steady Hazin‘
RIMON – Got My Back feat. J.I.D.
Arca – Nonbinary
Khruangbin – So We Won’t Forget
Jordan Rakei,Loyle Carner – Ottolenghi
Shania Twain – That Don’t Impress Me Much
Naomi Lareine – Get It