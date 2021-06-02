25 Jahre RaBe
Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit Melissa und Noëlle!

Melissa L'Eplattenier
Noëlle Grossenbacher
Der Dienstag Morgen

Tracklist 01.06.21

 

Kokoroko – Abusey Junction

The Avalanches, Denzel Curry, Tricky, Sampa The Great – Take Care In Your Dreaming

  _by.ALEXANDER, 070 Shake – TRUMPETS

 Farhot – Yak Sher

Joy Crookes – Yah / Element (Medley)

Tora – Call Your Name

Rasharn Powell – Warm in These Blue Jeans

Aretha Franklin – Day Dreaming

Dionne Warwick – (They Long To Be) Close To You

Betty Wright – I’ll Love You Forever Heart and Soul

Luca Carboni – Fragole Buone Buone

Seu Jorge – Everybody Loves The Sunshine

Letherette – Woop Baby

Payfone – Last Night in Sant Celoni

Keinemusik – H

Tigermilch – Versprechen

Cassiano – Onda

Vanessa da Mata – O Que Sera?

Lü – Got Me to Say

Magistrado – És Tudo

Naomi Lareine – SAVE YOU

Omni Selassi – Chashew Carry

Film 2 – Europa

Patti Smith – People Have the Power

Shungudzo – It’s a good day (to fight the system)

CHAI, Ric Wilson – Maybe Chocolate Chips (feat. Ric Wilson)

Tommy Genesis – peppermint

Asiahn – OMW

NAYANA IZ – Breaking Point

The Zombies – Time of the Season

Big Brother & The Holding Company, Janis Joplin – Flower In the Sun

Jimi Hendrix – Third Stone From The Sun

M’du – O Ksalayo Siya Jola

Y’akoto – I Agree

Dej Loaf, Big Sean, DeJ Loaf feat. Big Sean – Back Up

Mola/Haiyti – Schnee Im Sommer

 

Uuuuund der neue Track von MC ANNA

 

Tracklist 18.5.21

Tracklist 11.5.21

Playlist 4.5.21

Tracklist 13.4.21

Tracklist 30.03.21

Tracklist 6.4.21

Tracklist 23.3.21

Tracklist 16.3.21

Tracklist 2.3.21

