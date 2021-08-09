25 Jahre RaBe
Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit Melissa und Noëlle!

Melissa L'Eplattenier
Noëlle Grossenbacher
Der Dienstag Morgen

Tracklist 03.08.21

Leon Bridges, Keite Young – Like a Ship
Aaron Frazer – You Don’t Wanna Be My Baby
Bobby Oroza – I Got Love
Durand Jones & The Indications – Cruisin to the Park
Common Saints – Idol Eyes
Kraak & Smaak – All I Need
Isaac Birituro & The Rail Abandon – Bill
Q – Take Me Where Your Heart Is
Altin Gün – Goca Dünya
Gaye Su Akyol – İstikrarlı Hayal Hakikattir
Baba Zula/Mad Professor – Bir sana bir de bana
Kalben – Haydi Söyle
Deniz Tekin, CanBey – Olmayacak İşler
Charlotte Day Wilson – Strangers
Charlotte Day Wilson – I Can Only Whisper (feat. BADBADNOTGOOD)
Badbadnotgood, Samuel T. Herring – Time Moves Slow
Red Ribbon – Planet X
TORRES – Thirstier
Loraine James, Eden Samara – Running Like That
Mischgewebe – I Wanna Know You
Anna Erhard – This is It
Femi Luna – Even If I Fight
Velvet Two Stripes – Two to Tango
Little Dragon – Tongue Kissing
Talib Kweli, Hi-Tek – Just Begun (feat. Jay Electronica, J. Cole and Mos Def)
Worlasi, Genius Selection – One Ghana
Steiner & Madlaina – Herz vorus id Wand
Blond – Spinaci
David Arnold – James Bond Theme
LAUREL – Too Far
Nicolas Godin – Another Side (feat. We Are KING) feat. We Are KING
David Arnold – James Bond Theme
Lucky Daye, Yebba – How Much Can My Heart Take
Melodiesinfonie;Fiona Fiasko – Boys Suck
Nick Hakim/Roy Nathanson – Small Things
Monophonics – It’s Only Us
Common Saints – Summer Sun
Smiley, Drake – Over The Top (feat. Drake)
Tom Rosenthal – Miffed
Alice Phoebe Lou – Witches
Oracle Sisters – The Dandelion

Tracklist 27.07.21

Khruangbin – Right Tiawa – Sonhos Cor de Rosa El Michels Affair meets Liam Bailey, El Michels Affair, Liam Bailey – Awkward (Take 2) H.E.R., KAYTRANADA, ... >

Tracklist 6.7.21

Santana – Samba Pa Ti Curtis Mayfield – (Don't Worry) If There Is a Hell Below, We're All Going to Go Isaac Hayes – Walk on By The Temptations – ... >

Tracklist 29.6.21

Artist - Trac Alexandra Savior – Can't Help Myself Clairo – Track 7 Gus Dapperton – Prune, You Talk Funny Joe Beard, Isaac Waddington and ... >

Tracklist 15.6.21

Artist - Trac Black Honey – Disinfect Pete Drake – Forever Four Tet;Madlib – Road Of The Lonely Ones Bongeziwe Mabandla – Ndokulandela Les Filles de Illighadad – Imigradan Gianni Brezzo – Flower Rain Marco Woolf – 22 Orchestra Soledad – Uptight Balimaya Project – Soninka/Patronba feat. Mariam Tounkara Koné Farid Atrache – Ya gameel Al Massrieen – Sah Giancarlo D’ Auria – Follia (Original Mix) TAM feat. Noah Klein – Why You Wanna feat. Noah Klein ... >

Tracklist 08.06.21

Soundwalk Collective, Patti Smith, Anoushka Shankar, Tenzin Choegyal, Charlotte Gainsbourg – Dawn in Rishikesh Cat Power – What The World Needs Now Astrud ... >

Tracklist 01.06.21

Kokoroko – Abusey Junction The Avalanches, Denzel Curry, Tricky, Sampa The Great – Take Care In Your Dreaming _by.ALEXANDER, 070 Shake – ... >

Tracklist 18.5.21

Artist - Track Diese Woche letzte Stunde 90ies Special mit Ay-she von 130 bpm. Sie war bei uns zu Besuch, hat erzählt was es mit ihrer und Bernet Brancas ... >

Tracklist 11.5.21

Lucsa Santtana - Mensagem de Amor Novos Baianos – Mistério do Planeta Mundo Livre S/A – Meu Esquema Gabor Szabo – Somewhere I Belong Cortex – ... >

Playlist 4.5.21

Fleetwood Mac – Everywhere Dimitri Howald – Spiritual Cycle (feat. Tobias Schmid, Jeremy Krüttli, Tom Millar & Michael Gilsenan) Ainslie Wills, Old ... >