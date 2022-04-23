Der Dienstag Morgen
Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit Melissa und Noëlle!

 

Melissa L'Eplattenier
Noëlle Grossenbacher
Tracklist 12.4.22

Kush K – Long Time No See

Tara Clerkin Trio – In Spring

Rosie Lowe – Paris, Texas

Hermanos Gutierrez – Nuevo Mundo

Skinshape – Oracolo

Acidslop – Lament for the Sky

Ruthven – Don’t Keep It to Yourself

Surprise Chef – Velodrome

Allysha Joy/Rara Zulu – Still Dreaming

Mildlife – Automatic

Astral Flex – Apollo (Horatio Luna Remix)

Horatio Luna – Milestones (Miles Davis Tribute)

Dumbo Gets Mad – Makes You Fly

Erobique & Jacques Palminger – Wann strahlst Du?

Bandit Voyage – Moyen-Âge

Dolphin Flight – Les amants II

Gros Oiseau – Plainpalais

Pandour – Turkish 2000

ChâteauGhetto, Roccobelly – Lausanne Bay (feat. Roccobelly)

Poni Hoax – Antibodies

Magnetic Ensemble – Dancing Alone (feat. Jeanne Added)

Sunny & The Sunliners – I Can Remember

Bob & Gene – I Can Be Cool

100% Pure Poison – You Keep Coming Back

Sudan Archives – Home Maker

Melodiesinfonie – Why (feat. Sebastian Roca)

Cousin Kula – McLovin You

Relen Davis – BD (wap dis)

Black Sherif – Kweku the Traveler

Stephonne – The King’s Gambit

Cookiee Kawaii – Vibe (If I Back It Up)

Bali Baby;DAGR – X-Rated

Iblss and Akai Solo – ’94 the Dog Year

Fatamorgana – El Uróboro

Sílvia Pérez Cruz – No Hay Tanto Pan

Y La Bamba – Ojos Del Sol

The Bangles – Complicated Girl

Christiane Rösinger – Joy of Ageing

You’ll Never Walk Alone – Die Toten Hosen

Und hier der Link  zur Playlist.

Tracklist 5.4.22

Lia Ices – Thousand Eyes Len Sander – Moving Into Love Forest Swords – Thor's Stone Patrick Watson feat. La Force – Height of the Feeling Poni Hoax ... >

Tracklist 29.3.22

Artist - Track All Them Witches – The Children of Coyote Woman Sorry – As The Sun Sets Childish Gambino – Me And Your Mama Donnie & Joe ... >

Tracklist 22.3.22

Ethan Gruska, Bon Iver, Justin Vernon – So Unimportant Bonobo, Miguel Atwood-Ferguson – Polyghost José González – El Invento Ethan Gruska, Bon Iver, ... >

Tracklist 1.3.22

Artist - Track Valley Maker – Instrument Barrie – Jenny Janet Jackson – That's The Way Love Goes WILLOW, Jahnavi Harrison – Gajendra Tourist ... >

Tracklist 15.2.22

Artist - Trac Altın Gün – Kara Toprak _BY.ALEXANDER – BLOOM IN PARIS feat. Charles Bukowski Mac Miller – Small Worlds Mac DeMarco – Still ... >

Tracklist 8.2.22

Arlo Parks – Too Good (Unknown Mortal Orchestra Remix NEIL FRANCES, Poolside – I'm In Love with You NEIL FRANCES – Music Sounds Better with You Cosma ... >

Tracklist 1.2.22

Ben Howard – Crowhurst's Meme chuala – good morning world Rosie Lowe – Birdsong Sorry Girls – Waking Up Nalan – Falling 4 You Amilli – Hazy ... >

Tracklist 18.1.22

Artist - Track Novo Amor, Gia Margaret – Lucky for You Madison McFerrin, Photay – Dream Myles Morgan – Ikywc The Still Brothers – Wake Up Eleni Drake – Surf Danielle Ponder,Karate Boogaloo,Danielle Ponder, Karate Boogaloo – Look Around The Pro-Teens – I Flip My Life Every Time I Fly Joesef – Fire Lady Wray – Joy & Pain WOOM – Seigfried / Self Control / White Ferrari Suicide – Dream Baby Dream Michelle Gurevich – Forever Awkward People Under ... >

Tracklist 11.1.22

Artist - Track Mike Oldfield - Crises Jun Miyake, Lisa Papineau - The Here And After The Zenmenn - The Magic Eye The Alan Parsons Project - Eye In ... >

Tracklist 28.12.21

Artist - Track Angel Bat Dawid – Transition East Don Cherry – Universal Mother Laraaji – I Can Only Bliss Out (F'Days) Lonnie Liston Smith – ... >