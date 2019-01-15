Der Dienstag Morgen

Artist / Track / Album / Lable / Year

Doris Troy / Just One Look / Just One Look / Atlantic / 1963

Sonny Charles and the Checkmates / Black Pearl / 7″ / A&M Records / 1969

Hortense Ellis / Sombody Help Me / 7″ / Fab / 1967

Ah! Kosmos / June / Beautiful Swamp / Compost Records / 2018

Mildlife / The Gloves Don’t Bite (Mount Liberation’s Re-Edit for the Dancefloor) /Mildlife Remixed / Research Records / 2018

Papoz / Ann Wants To Dance / Ann Wants To Dance / Not On Lable / 2015

L.A. Salami / Generation L. (ost) / The CIty Of Bootmakers / Sunday Best Recordings / 2018

Saint Sister / Madrid / Shape of Silence / Not On Lable pressed by Dublin Vinyl / 2018

Ibeyi / Ghosts / Ibeyi / XL Recordings / 2015

Quinteto Ternura / Baby / Quinteto Ternura / RCA Victor / 1974

Os Orignais do Samba / Tenha Fé, Pois Amanha um Lindo Dia Vai Nascer / Exportacao / RCA Victor / 1971

Opal / Coco Miyaki feat. Sunny Moonshine / Not On Lable / 2018

Dendemann feat. Trettman / Littbarski / da nicht für! / Vertigo Berlin / 2019

Sampology feat Georga Ann Muldrow & Dudley Perkins / Rising Up / Mt. Glourious / Middle Name Records / 2018

Lance Ferguson feat. Kylie Auldist / 2+1 / Raw Material / Warner Music Australia / 2017

Desired / I’m So Alone / Lovestory / Buissnes Casual / 2015

George Clinton / Atomic Dog (Extendet Version) / Atomic Dog / Capitol Records / 1982

Collard / Sofa / Single / 2018

Skinnyblackboy feat. Tightill / Lasertech / Vol. 1 / Erotik Toy Records / 2018

King Pepe / Morn fallt us / Karma:OK / Der gesunde Menschenversand / 2019

J&L Defer / Johnny, Dream / No Map / Defer Records / 2016

Bit Tuner / Immune / A Bit Of Light / -ous / 2015

Withe Lies / Nothing to give / To Lose My Life / Fiction Records / 2009

Pyrit / Bright Eyes / Ufo / Bookmaker Records / 2015

The Scaners / Abduction / The Scaners / Dirty Water Records / 2018

Flogging Molly / The Son Never Shines (On Closed Doors) / Drunken Lullabies / 2002

Angel Du$t / Toxic Boombox / Rock The Fuck On Forever / Pop Wig Records / 2016

Turnstile / Real Thing / Time & Space / Roadrunner Records / 2018

The Chosen Few / Shaft / 7″ / Crystal Records / 1971

Friends Of Distinction / Grazing In The Gras / 7″ & I Really Hope You Do / RCA Victor /1969

Bishop Nehu / Driftin‘ / Elevators: Act 1&2 / Nehruvia LLC / 2018

John Legend, The Roots / Compared To What / Wake Up! / G.O.O.D. Music / 2010

Perel / Alles (Radio Edit) / Hermetica / DFA / 2018

Mary J Blige / Everything (Curtis & Moore Remix) / Dance For Me / MCA Records / 2002

Alexander O’Neal / Never knew love like this / Hearsay / Tabu Records / 1987

Grazin‘ in the gras….can you dig THIS?