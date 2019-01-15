Der Dienstag Morgen

Klangbecken
Burn with Me (Creange remix) - Whilk & Misky
Melissa L'Eplattenier
Maisch Gosteli
Playlist 15.1.2019

Artist / Track / Album / Lable / Year

Doris Troy / Just One Look / Just One Look / Atlantic / 1963

Sonny Charles and the Checkmates / Black Pearl / 7″ / A&M Records / 1969

Hortense Ellis / Sombody Help Me / 7″ / Fab / 1967

Ah! Kosmos / June / Beautiful Swamp / Compost Records / 2018

Mildlife / The Gloves Don’t Bite (Mount Liberation’s Re-Edit for the Dancefloor) /Mildlife Remixed / Research Records / 2018

Papoz / Ann Wants To Dance / Ann Wants To Dance / Not On Lable / 2015

L.A. Salami / Generation L. (ost) / The CIty Of Bootmakers / Sunday Best Recordings / 2018

Saint Sister / Madrid / Shape of Silence / Not On Lable pressed by Dublin Vinyl / 2018

Ibeyi / Ghosts / Ibeyi / XL Recordings / 2015

Quinteto Ternura / Baby / Quinteto Ternura / RCA Victor / 1974

Os Orignais do Samba / Tenha Fé, Pois Amanha um Lindo Dia Vai Nascer / Exportacao / RCA Victor / 1971

Opal / Coco Miyaki feat. Sunny Moonshine / Not On Lable / 2018

Dendemann feat. Trettman / Littbarski / da nicht für! / Vertigo Berlin / 2019

Sampology feat Georga Ann Muldrow & Dudley Perkins / Rising Up / Mt. Glourious / Middle Name Records / 2018

Lance Ferguson feat. Kylie Auldist / 2+1 / Raw Material / Warner Music Australia / 2017

Desired / I’m So Alone / Lovestory / Buissnes Casual / 2015

George Clinton / Atomic Dog (Extendet Version) / Atomic Dog / Capitol Records / 1982

Collard / Sofa / Single / 2018

Skinnyblackboy feat. Tightill / Lasertech / Vol. 1 / Erotik Toy Records / 2018

King Pepe / Morn fallt us / Karma:OK / Der gesunde Menschenversand / 2019

J&L Defer / Johnny, Dream / No Map / Defer Records / 2016

Bit Tuner / Immune / A Bit Of Light / -ous / 2015

Withe Lies / Nothing to give / To Lose My Life / Fiction Records / 2009

Pyrit / Bright Eyes / Ufo / Bookmaker Records / 2015

The Scaners / Abduction / The Scaners / Dirty Water Records / 2018

Flogging Molly / The Son Never Shines (On Closed Doors) / Drunken Lullabies / 2002

Angel Du$t / Toxic Boombox / Rock The Fuck On Forever / Pop Wig Records / 2016

Turnstile / Real Thing / Time & Space / Roadrunner Records / 2018

The Chosen Few / Shaft / 7″ / Crystal Records / 1971

Friends Of Distinction / Grazing In The Gras / 7″ & I Really Hope You Do / RCA Victor /1969

Bishop Nehu / Driftin‘ / Elevators: Act 1&2 / Nehruvia LLC / 2018

John Legend, The Roots / Compared To What / Wake Up! / G.O.O.D. Music / 2010

Perel / Alles (Radio Edit) / Hermetica / DFA / 2018

Mary J Blige / Everything (Curtis & Moore Remix) / Dance For Me / MCA Records / 2002

Alexander O’Neal / Never knew love like this / Hearsay / Tabu Records / 1987

Grazin‘ in the gras….can you dig THIS?

Most loved tracks ’18

Beste Songs wo 2018 rausgehauen wurden. Maisch gibt Konzept vor, Melissa lässt sich nichts vorschreiben. Ergebnis: die 3. DiMorge Playlist. We love the sounds, ... >

Sarah Out!

Hey folks! Everything comes to an end. Manchmal muss man Dinge loslassen obwohl man sie sehr gerne mag um kopfüber und full force in ein neues Abenteuer zu stürzen. In diesem neuen Abenteuer stehe ich schon knieftef drinn und deshalb begleitet Euch seit Juli die wundergute Melissa durch den Dienstagmorgen. Danke für Euren Support, fürs immer huere fescht Liäbi mache mit mir und meiner Mucke und fürs grundsätzlich grossartig sein. Love you all! Seid lieb zu Melissa - i bi duss! Yours ... >

Heavy Summer Sound

Sommer Musik muss nicht immer leicht und fröhlich sein. Und nicht jeder Sommerhit muss ein lästiger Ohrwurm sein. Manchmal darf es auch etwas schwerer sein. ... >

Rain on a summer day

Im Sommer riecht der Regen anders. Und er fühlt sich auch anders an. Irgendwie leichter. Regnerische Sommertage haben eine eigene Dynamik, ein eigenes Tempo und ... >

Easy Like A Tuesday Morning

Ich weiss nicht genau woran es liegt, dass einige Tage irgendwie lieblicher, weicher und netter sind als andere. Und mit ihnen auch die Menschen. Heute war mal ... >

Geh weg Winter!

Jetzt ist dann aber auch wirklich einmal gut. Mit der Kälte, dem grauen Deckel und den Grippe Viren. Ich möchte bitte wieder weder angehustet werden im ÖV noch ... >