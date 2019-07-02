Playlist 2.7.19

Artist / Track / Release, Album / Lable, DIstributer / Year

Renaissance / Can You Understand / Ashes Are Burning / Sovereign / 1973

The Yarbirds / For Your Love / Originaly released on US Fashionable Music Vol. 85 / Universal / 1965

The Funk Brothers / Tell Me It’s Just A Rumour Baby – Instrumental Version / A Cellarful Of Motown / Universal / 2002

Martha Reeves & The Vandelllas / It’s Easy To Fall In Love (With A Guy Like You) / A Cellarful Of Motown / Universal / 2002

Chris Clarck / Do I Love You (Indeed I Do) / A Cellarful Of Motown / Universal / 2002

The Originals / Why When Love Is Gone / A Cellarful Of Motown / Universal / 2002

Brief Encounter / We Want To Play / We Want To Play / Music Town Records / 1981

The Gongs Gang /Gimme Your Love / Gimme Your Love / Phoenix 1983

Enzo Conoga / Tropicat / Single / Watja Records / 2019

Ed Longo & The Applied Arts Ensemble / Love On The Line / Other Fantasy / Early Sounds Recordings / 2019

Ian Ewing & Sun BLVD / Riri Thick (Moods Remix) / Sundae Sauuce Presents: Strawberry Dizzle / Sundae Sauce / 2017

Koffee / Burning / Single / Praied Land Recordings Limited/ 2018

Da Break / Give Your Love / Da Break / La Ruche, Le Lable / 2018

Raashan Ahmad / What If / The Push / OM Records / 2008

Kate Tempest / Firestorm / The Book Of Traps And Lessions / Republic Records / 2019

Charlotte Day Wilson / Work / CDW / Selfreleased / 2016

Die Ärzte / Sommer, Palmen, Sonnenschein / Die Ärzte Früher / Hot Action Records / 2005

EAV / Geld Oder Leben / Geld Oder Leben / Emi Music Austria / 1985

Nina Hagen / Tango / Hatschi-Waldera / AMIGA / 1975

Alma da Terra Nosa / Morenina de Ribiera / Alma da Terra Nosa / J.J. Records / 2013

Imarhan / Imarhan / Imarhan (HAHA!) / City Slang / 2016

Pablo Lubadika / Nazali Cool / Okominiokolo / Syllart Records

Gramacks International / Ou Pa Bon / Pu Pa Bon Cauchemard / 3A Production / 1976

Digital Africa / Babalu Aye / Dark Matter / Wonderwheels Recordings / 2019

The Internet Kaytranada / Roll (Burban Funk – Kaytranada Edit) / Columbia / 2018

Duckwrth / Nobody Falls feat. Kiana Lede, Terrace Martin, Medasin / The Falling Man / Republic Records / 2019

Amber Mark / What If / Single / Jasmine Music / 2019

The She-Devils / I Wanna Touch You / The She-Devil Ep / Selfreleased / 2016

Mojo Juju / Nativ Tong feat. Pasefika Victorian Choir / Nativ Tongue / Australian Broadcasting Cooperation / 2018

Soft Grid / Pppy Cnnn / Agency / Antime / 2019

Aldous Harding / Designer / Designer / 4AD ltd / 2016

High Up / Two Weeks / High Up / Team Love Records / 2017

The New Respects / Before The Sun Goes Down / Before The Sun Goes Down / Credential Recordings / 2018

Bon Entendeur feat Janette / L’Amour Joue Ou Violon / Single / Sony France / 2019

Jamila Woods / ZORA / Legacy! Legacy! / Jagjaguwar / 2019

Mikey Everything / Freak Somebody feat. Kahari Kyles Ja Jah Townsed / Phuture Trax / 2019

Dr Sure’s Unusual Practise / The West / It’s Alive / Selfreleased / 2019

Tim Duchanan / Grinnin‘ (W/ Dusk) / Tim Duchanan with Dusk and on his own / Curtch Of Memory / 2018

Boy Harsher / Come Closer Bonaventure Remix / Single / Nude Club / 2019