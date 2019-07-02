Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit Melissa und Maisch!

Links
Sendungsmachende
Melissa L'Eplattenier
Maisch Gosteli
Nächste Sendungen
  • Di, 9.7., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 16.7., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 23.7., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 30.7., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 6.8., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 13.8., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 20.8., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 27.8., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 3.9., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 10.9., 8:00 - 11:00
Sendung

Der Dienstag Morgen

·

Playlist 2.7.19

Artist / Track / Release, Album / Lable, DIstributer / Year

Renaissance / Can You Understand / Ashes Are Burning / Sovereign / 1973

The Yarbirds / For Your Love / Originaly released on US Fashionable Music Vol. 85 / Universal / 1965

The Funk Brothers / Tell Me It’s Just A Rumour Baby – Instrumental Version / A Cellarful Of Motown / Universal / 2002

Martha Reeves & The Vandelllas / It’s Easy To Fall In Love (With A Guy Like You) / A Cellarful Of Motown / Universal / 2002

Chris Clarck / Do I Love You (Indeed I Do) / A Cellarful Of Motown / Universal / 2002

The Originals / Why When Love Is Gone / A Cellarful Of Motown / Universal / 2002

Brief Encounter / We Want To Play / We Want To Play / Music Town Records / 1981

The Gongs Gang /Gimme Your Love / Gimme Your Love / Phoenix 1983

Enzo Conoga / Tropicat / Single / Watja Records / 2019

Ed Longo & The Applied Arts Ensemble / Love On The Line / Other Fantasy / Early Sounds Recordings / 2019

Ian Ewing & Sun BLVD / Riri Thick (Moods Remix) / Sundae Sauuce Presents: Strawberry Dizzle / Sundae Sauce / 2017

Koffee / Burning / Single / Praied Land Recordings Limited/ 2018

Da Break / Give Your Love / Da Break / La Ruche, Le Lable / 2018

Raashan Ahmad / What If / The Push / OM Records / 2008

Kate Tempest / Firestorm / The Book Of Traps And Lessions / Republic Records / 2019

Charlotte Day Wilson / Work / CDW / Selfreleased / 2016

Die Ärzte / Sommer, Palmen, Sonnenschein / Die Ärzte Früher / Hot Action Records / 2005

EAV / Geld Oder Leben / Geld Oder Leben / Emi Music Austria / 1985

Nina Hagen / Tango / Hatschi-Waldera / AMIGA / 1975

Alma da Terra Nosa / Morenina de Ribiera / Alma da Terra Nosa /  J.J. Records / 2013

Imarhan / Imarhan / Imarhan (HAHA!) / City Slang / 2016

Pablo Lubadika / Nazali Cool / Okominiokolo / Syllart Records

Gramacks International / Ou Pa Bon / Pu Pa Bon Cauchemard / 3A Production / 1976

Digital Africa / Babalu Aye / Dark Matter / Wonderwheels Recordings / 2019

The Internet Kaytranada / Roll (Burban Funk – Kaytranada Edit) / Columbia / 2018

Duckwrth / Nobody Falls feat. Kiana Lede, Terrace Martin, Medasin  / The Falling Man / Republic Records / 2019

Amber Mark / What If / Single / Jasmine Music / 2019

The She-Devils / I Wanna Touch You / The She-Devil Ep / Selfreleased / 2016

Mojo Juju / Nativ Tong feat. Pasefika Victorian Choir / Nativ Tongue / Australian Broadcasting Cooperation / 2018

Soft Grid / Pppy Cnnn / Agency / Antime / 2019

Aldous Harding / Designer / Designer / 4AD ltd / 2016

High Up / Two Weeks / High Up / Team Love Records / 2017

The New Respects / Before The Sun Goes Down / Before The Sun Goes Down / Credential Recordings / 2018

Bon Entendeur feat Janette / L’Amour Joue Ou Violon / Single / Sony France / 2019

Jamila Woods / ZORA / Legacy! Legacy! / Jagjaguwar / 2019

Mikey Everything / Freak Somebody feat. Kahari Kyles Ja Jah Townsed / Phuture Trax / 2019

Dr Sure’s Unusual Practise / The West / It’s Alive / Selfreleased / 2019

Tim Duchanan / Grinnin‘ (W/ Dusk) / Tim Duchanan with Dusk and on his own / Curtch Of Memory / 2018

Boy Harsher / Come Closer Bonaventure Remix / Single / Nude Club / 2019

·

Playlist 18.6.19

Track / Artist / Album, Release / Lable / Year Summer Nights / Lonnie Liston Smith And The Cosmic Echoes / Visions Of A New World / Flying Dutchman / ... >

·

Playlist 28.5.19

Artist / Track / Album, Release / Lable, Distributer / Year Ladi6 / Royal Blue (Sensible J,Silent Jay und Roland Fisher Remix) / Nightmares on Wax - Back To ... >

·

Playlist 7.5.19

Artist / Song / Album, Release / Label / Year Mark Barott / The Pathways Of Our Lives / Single / International Feel Recordings / 2017 Bia Ferreira / Miss ... >

·

Playlist 30.4.19

Artist / Track / Album, Release / Lable / Year Don Cherry / Brown Rice / Brown Rice / EMI / 1975 Sarah Webster Fabio / Boss Soul: 12 Poems / Folksways ... >

·

Playlist 23.4.19

Track / Artist / Album, Release / Lable, Distributer / Year Kan Sano / Everybody Loves The Sunshine / 7" / Razor N Tape / 2013 Shuggie Otis / Aht Uh Mi ... >

·

Playlist 16.4.19

Track / Artist / Album, Release / Lable,Distributer / Year Tedium / Arrangement / Single / ??? Cold Vein / The Pro-Teens / Single / Collage of Knowledge / ... >

·

Playlist 9.4.19

Artist / Track / Album / Lable / Year Vasco Rossi / Splendida Giornata (Eric Duncan Edit) / Anything Goes, Rollover Milano / 2018 Lucio Dalla/ La Signora ... >

·

Playlist 2.4.19

Some old gems....some new releases....some love and warmth...... Artist / Song / Album / Lable, Distributer / Year The O'Jays / Lovetrain / Back Stabbers ... >

·

Playlist 19.3.19

Artist /  Track / Release, Album / Lable, Distributer / Year Saun & Starr / Hot SHot / 7" / Daptone / 2014 Rare Silk / Storm / Original Release ... >

·

Playlist 12.3.19

Artist / Track / Album / Lable / Year Joyce / Me Disseram / Joyce / Phillips / 1968 Ronald Mesquita / Balanca Pena / Ronald Mesquita / Original Release ... >

·

Playlist 5.3.19

Artist / Track / Album / Lable / Year John Holt / Never Never Never / 1000 Volts Of Holt / Trojan Records / 1973 Ernie Smith / Pitta Patta / 7" / Trojan ... >