Playlist 2.7.19

Artist / Track / Release, Album / Lable, DIstributer / Year
Renaissance / Can You Understand / Ashes Are Burning / Sovereign / 1973
The Yarbirds / For Your Love / Originaly released on US Fashionable Music Vol. 85 / Universal / 1965
The Funk Brothers / Tell Me It’s Just A Rumour Baby – Instrumental Version / A Cellarful Of Motown / Universal / 2002
Martha Reeves & The Vandelllas / It’s Easy To Fall In Love (With A Guy Like You) / A Cellarful Of Motown / Universal / 2002
Chris Clarck / Do I Love You (Indeed I Do) / A Cellarful Of Motown / Universal / 2002
The Originals / Why When Love Is Gone / A Cellarful Of Motown / Universal / 2002
Brief Encounter / We Want To Play / We Want To Play / Music Town Records / 1981
The Gongs Gang /Gimme Your Love / Gimme Your Love / Phoenix 1983
Enzo Conoga / Tropicat / Single / Watja Records / 2019
Ed Longo & The Applied Arts Ensemble / Love On The Line / Other Fantasy / Early Sounds Recordings / 2019
Ian Ewing & Sun BLVD / Riri Thick (Moods Remix) / Sundae Sauuce Presents: Strawberry Dizzle / Sundae Sauce / 2017
Koffee / Burning / Single / Praied Land Recordings Limited/ 2018
Da Break / Give Your Love / Da Break / La Ruche, Le Lable / 2018
Raashan Ahmad / What If / The Push / OM Records / 2008
Kate Tempest / Firestorm / The Book Of Traps And Lessions / Republic Records / 2019
Charlotte Day Wilson / Work / CDW / Selfreleased / 2016
Die Ärzte / Sommer, Palmen, Sonnenschein / Die Ärzte Früher / Hot Action Records / 2005
EAV / Geld Oder Leben / Geld Oder Leben / Emi Music Austria / 1985
Nina Hagen / Tango / Hatschi-Waldera / AMIGA / 1975
Alma da Terra Nosa / Morenina de Ribiera / Alma da Terra Nosa / J.J. Records / 2013
Imarhan / Imarhan / Imarhan (HAHA!) / City Slang / 2016
Pablo Lubadika / Nazali Cool / Okominiokolo / Syllart Records
Gramacks International / Ou Pa Bon / Pu Pa Bon Cauchemard / 3A Production / 1976
Digital Africa / Babalu Aye / Dark Matter / Wonderwheels Recordings / 2019
The Internet Kaytranada / Roll (Burban Funk – Kaytranada Edit) / Columbia / 2018
Duckwrth / Nobody Falls feat. Kiana Lede, Terrace Martin, Medasin / The Falling Man / Republic Records / 2019
Amber Mark / What If / Single / Jasmine Music / 2019
The She-Devils / I Wanna Touch You / The She-Devil Ep / Selfreleased / 2016
Mojo Juju / Nativ Tong feat. Pasefika Victorian Choir / Nativ Tongue / Australian Broadcasting Cooperation / 2018
Soft Grid / Pppy Cnnn / Agency / Antime / 2019
Aldous Harding / Designer / Designer / 4AD ltd / 2016
High Up / Two Weeks / High Up / Team Love Records / 2017
The New Respects / Before The Sun Goes Down / Before The Sun Goes Down / Credential Recordings / 2018
Bon Entendeur feat Janette / L’Amour Joue Ou Violon / Single / Sony France / 2019
Jamila Woods / ZORA / Legacy! Legacy! / Jagjaguwar / 2019
Mikey Everything / Freak Somebody feat. Kahari Kyles Ja Jah Townsed / Phuture Trax / 2019
Dr Sure’s Unusual Practise / The West / It’s Alive / Selfreleased / 2019
Tim Duchanan / Grinnin‘ (W/ Dusk) / Tim Duchanan with Dusk and on his own / Curtch Of Memory / 2018
Boy Harsher / Come Closer Bonaventure Remix / Single / Nude Club / 2019