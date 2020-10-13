Tracklist 12.10.20

Artist - Track girl in red – we fell in love in october Shuggie Otis – Strawberry Letter 23 James Vincent McMorrow, Kenny Beats – I Should Go (with Kenny Beats) WILLOW – Female Energy, Part 2 Janet Jackson, Joni Mitchell, Q-Tip – Got 'Til It's Gone Lauryn Hill – Ex-Factor Macy Gray – Sweet Baby (featuring Erykah Badu) (Album Version) Barbara Mason – Keep Him Alicia Keys – In Common Solange, Lil Wayne – Mad Frankie Stew and Harvey Gunn – Dream Factory ... >