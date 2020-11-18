Klangbecken
A Love's Stranger - Warhaus
Sendung

Der Dienstag Morgen

·

Tracklist 17.11.20

Artist – Track

Lea Porcelain – I Am Ok

Sonny & The Sunsets – Too Young To Burn

Kappa Mountain – Undergrowth

Rayland Baxter – 2009

Nadja Zela – Andromeda

Ana Roxanne – – – –

Marika Hackman – You Never Wash Up After Yourself (Radiohead)

Augenwasser – Dead of Night / Running Away

Mnevis – Moviestar

Romare – Heaven

Jay Pop – Windschutzscheibe

Odezenne – Au Baccara

Warhaus – Love’s a Stranger

Blue Material – Personal

Soul Supreme – Rich in Soul

Silk Rhodes – This Painted World

SATARII – Perfect Size

Rihanna – Kiss It Better

IDER – You’ve Got Your Whole Life Ahead Of You Baby

Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young – Almost Cut My Hair

Bomba Estereo – El Alma y el Cuerpo

Gemma Castro – Quiero Saber de Ti

Les Cowboys Fringants – Plus rien

Dry Cleaning – Viking Hair

Joy Division – She’s Lost Control

The Cure – Close To Me

The Smiths – Heaven Knows I’m Miserable Now

Helen Schneider – Shadows of the Night

Pussy Riot – Make America Great Again

Charlieshe – Gimme all your money

ANOHNI – Drone Bomb Me

ANOHNI – It’s All over Now, Baby Blue

Mavi Phoenix – Boys Toys

ARCA – Brokeup

Honey Dijon, Hadiya George – Not About You (feat. Hadiya George) [KDA ‚Legacy‘ Remix]

Msoke – Whos That Girl

Bonnie Tyler – It’s A Heartache

Thundercat – Friend Zone

Liam Bailey – Fight

Antonio Neves – A Pegada Agora É Essa

Blundetto – Bingi

JPEGMAFIA – LAST DANCE!

A Tribe Called Quest – Jazz (We’ve Got)

·

