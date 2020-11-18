Tracklist 17.11.20

Artist – Track
Sonny & The Sunsets – Too Young To Burn
Marika Hackman – You Never Wash Up After Yourself (Radiohead)
Augenwasser – Dead of Night / Running Away
Silk Rhodes – This Painted World
IDER – You’ve Got Your Whole Life Ahead Of You Baby
Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young – Almost Cut My Hair
Bomba Estereo – El Alma y el Cuerpo
Gemma Castro – Quiero Saber de Ti
Les Cowboys Fringants – Plus rien
Joy Division – She’s Lost Control
The Smiths – Heaven Knows I’m Miserable Now
Helen Schneider – Shadows of the Night
Pussy Riot – Make America Great Again
Charlieshe – Gimme all your money
ANOHNI – It’s All over Now, Baby Blue
Honey Dijon, Hadiya George – Not About You (feat. Hadiya George) [KDA ‚Legacy‘ Remix]
Bonnie Tyler – It’s A Heartache
Antonio Neves – A Pegada Agora É Essa
A Tribe Called Quest – Jazz (We’ve Got)
Podcast von Phenix Freitag Abend
Bild: Albumcover Greetings to Andromeda. Requiem von Nadja Zela auf www.nadjazela.com