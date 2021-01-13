Tracklist & MILENA PATAGÔNIA zu Göldin & Bit Tuner’s UFF

Special ab 10.25 // NACHHÖRUNG EMPFOHLEN!

Steve Hackett – Spectral Mornings

Tweaks – Puerto Kickstart

Ruf Dug – Le Rayon Vert (Seahawks Vanish into Space Mix)

Vels Trio – Tenderness

Mount Kimbie – SP12 Beat

Little Simz, Cleo Sol – Selfish

Love Inks – Blackeye

WizTheMC, Wolfskind, Bayuk – On My Mind

Sampa the Great – F E M A L E

Nitty Scott – La Diaspora (feat. Zap Mama) feat. Zap Mama

SZA – Drew Barrymore

Erick The Architect, Loyle Carner, FARR – Let It Go

Michael Kiwanuka – One More Night

MF Doom;Badbadnotgood – The Chocolate Conquistadors (From Grand Theft Auto Online: The Cayo Perico Heist)

The Clash – The Magnificent Seven

Café Türk – Haydi Yallah

Todrick Hall – Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels

Alaska Thunderfuck – Your Makeup Is Terrible

Nidia – Capacidades

Dizzy Fae – Altar

Tenderlonious – Lockdown Boogie

Cotonete – Earth Overshoot Day

Arca, ROSALÍA – KLK

Cotonete – Isaac Washington

The Committee – Dance with Me Baby

Ruf Dug, Watson – Down 2 It

Miami Horror, Kimbra – I Look to You (feat. Kimbra) [Franc Moody Remix]

North of Loreto – Amore plastico

North of Loreto – Taccin de Taims

Autism – Disco Fanatics

Genesis – I Can’t Dance

Le Tigre – Deceptacon

Mona Haydar – Good Body

Züri West – Ggange ohni z’gah

Temps Des Nuits – Les Bouts Du Ciel

Perrine 3000 – Tout ira bien

Milena Patagônia, Göldin & Bit-Tuner – Bring da Ruckus

Göldin & Bit Tuner – Du bisch nöd ällei

Manuel Stahlberger, Göldin & Bit-Tuner – White Dreams

Stefanie Stauffacher – Campari Soda

The Streets feat. Donae’O, Greentea Peng – I Wish You Loved You As Much As You Loved Him

Stereo Total – Supergirl

