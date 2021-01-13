Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit Melissa und Noëlle!

Links
Sendungsmachende
Melissa L'Eplattenier
Noëlle Grossenbacher
Nächste Sendungen
  • Di, 19.1., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 26.1., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 2.2., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 9.2., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 16.2., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 23.2., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 2.3., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 9.3., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 16.3., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 23.3., 8:00 - 11:00
Sendung

Der Dienstag Morgen

·

Tracklist & MILENA PATAGÔNIA zu Göldin & Bit Tuner’s UFF

Special ab 10.25 // NACHHÖRUNG EMPFOHLEN!

Artist – Track

Steve Hackett – Spectral Mornings

Tweaks – Puerto Kickstart

Ruf Dug – Le Rayon Vert (Seahawks Vanish into Space Mix)

Vels Trio – Tenderness

Mount Kimbie – SP12 Beat

Little Simz, Cleo Sol – Selfish

Love Inks – Blackeye

WizTheMC, Wolfskind, Bayuk – On My Mind

Sampa the Great – F E M A L E

Nitty Scott – La Diaspora (feat. Zap Mama) feat. Zap Mama

SZA – Drew Barrymore

Erick The Architect, Loyle Carner, FARR – Let It Go

Michael Kiwanuka – One More Night

MF Doom;Badbadnotgood – The Chocolate Conquistadors (From Grand Theft Auto Online: The Cayo Perico Heist)

The Clash – The Magnificent Seven

Café Türk – Haydi Yallah

Todrick Hall – Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels

Alaska Thunderfuck – Your Makeup Is Terrible

Nidia – Capacidades

Dizzy Fae – Altar

Tenderlonious – Lockdown Boogie

Cotonete – Earth Overshoot Day

Arca, ROSALÍA – KLK

Cotonete – Isaac Washington

The Committee – Dance with Me Baby

Ruf Dug, Watson – Down 2 It

Miami Horror, Kimbra – I Look to You (feat. Kimbra) [Franc Moody Remix]

North of Loreto – Amore plastico 

North of Loreto – Taccin de Taims

Autism – Disco Fanatics

Genesis – I Can’t Dance

Le Tigre – Deceptacon

Mona Haydar – Good Body

Züri West – Ggange ohni z’gah

Temps Des Nuits – Les Bouts Du Ciel

Perrine 3000 – Tout ira bien

Milena Patagônia, Göldin & Bit-Tuner – Bring da Ruckus

Göldin & Bit Tuner – Du bisch nöd ällei

Manuel Stahlberger, Göldin & Bit-Tuner – White Dreams

Stefanie Stauffacher – Campari Soda

The Streets feat. Donae’O, Greentea Peng – I Wish You Loved You As Much As You Loved Him

Stereo Total – Supergirl

Playlist 

·

Tracklist 1.12.20

Artist - Track Car Seat Headrest – Weightlifters Long Tall Jefferson – Wild Imagination La Belle Vie – La Vie Est Belle Seinabo Sey, Toulouse – ... >

·

Tracklist 17.11.20

Artist - Track Lea Porcelain – I Am Ok Sonny & The Sunsets – Too Young To Burn Kappa Mountain – Undergrowth Rayland Baxter – 2009 Nadja ... >

·

Tracklist 10.11.2020

Jessie Reyez, Eminem – COFFIN (feat. Eminem) Carole King – I Feel the Earth Move Yseult – Rien à prouver Al Barry, The Cimarons – Morning Sun ... >

·

Tracklist 27.10.2020

Artist - Track Inge Aasted og børn – God morgen sol Charlotte Day Wilson – Mountains Poppy Ajudha – Black Joy. Black Peace. Black Justice. (Mahogany ... >

·

Tracklist 20.10.2020

Artist - Track Weldon Irvine – Morning Sunrise Marcus Belgrave – Space Odyssey Doug Carn – Moon Child Wendell Harrison – Peace of Mind ... >

·

Tracklist 12.10.20

Artist - Track Sun Ra & His Arkestra – Tiny Pyramids Luiz Melodia – Baby Rose Santo & Johnny-Il Meglio – Sugar Song Baby Huey & The ... >

·

Tracklist 6.10.20

Artist - Track Saâda Bonaire – More Women Father's Children – In Shallah Carole King – Bitter With The Sweet The Marlenes – Flat Top Red Pickle ... >

·

Tracklist 29.9.20

  Artist - Track Luzius Schuler – Laub Nina Simone – Who Knows Where the Time Goes (Live) Aretha Franklin – Day Dreaming Gal Costa – ... >

·

Traklist 22.9.20

Artist - Track   The Durutti Column – Requiem Again Fenne Lily – Berlin Lomelda – Kisses Brittany Campbell – Matter Leisure Centre – Sucka  Audrey Powne – Taboo Airto Fogo – Tuesday In Jackson Hareton Salvanini – Nostalgia K.O.G & The Zongo Brigade – Suro Nipa Onipa – Onipa Marcy Luarks – Inspiration Mr Oizo – Positif François de Roubaix – Générique Lotte Kærså & Græsrødderne – Prøv og Gør Ligesom Jeg Miko – Im Garten ... >