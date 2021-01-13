Tracklist & MILENA PATAGÔNIA zu Göldin & Bit Tuner’s UFF

Special ab 10.25 // NACHHÖRUNG EMPFOHLEN!
Steve Hackett – Spectral Mornings
Tweaks – Puerto Kickstart
Ruf Dug – Le Rayon Vert (Seahawks Vanish into Space Mix)
Vels Trio – Tenderness
Mount Kimbie – SP12 Beat
Little Simz, Cleo Sol – Selfish
Love Inks – Blackeye
WizTheMC, Wolfskind, Bayuk – On My Mind
Sampa the Great – F E M A L E
Nitty Scott – La Diaspora (feat. Zap Mama) feat. Zap Mama
SZA – Drew Barrymore
Erick The Architect, Loyle Carner, FARR – Let It Go
Michael Kiwanuka – One More Night
MF Doom;Badbadnotgood – The Chocolate Conquistadors (From Grand Theft Auto Online: The Cayo Perico Heist)
The Clash – The Magnificent Seven
Café Türk – Haydi Yallah
Todrick Hall – Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels
Alaska Thunderfuck – Your Makeup Is Terrible
Nidia – Capacidades
Dizzy Fae – Altar
Tenderlonious – Lockdown Boogie
Cotonete – Earth Overshoot Day
Arca, ROSALÍA – KLK
Cotonete – Isaac Washington
The Committee – Dance with Me Baby
Ruf Dug, Watson – Down 2 It
Miami Horror, Kimbra – I Look to You (feat. Kimbra) [Franc Moody Remix]
North of Loreto – Amore plastico
North of Loreto – Taccin de Taims
Autism – Disco Fanatics
Genesis – I Can’t Dance
Le Tigre – Deceptacon
Mona Haydar – Good Body
Züri West – Ggange ohni z’gah
Temps Des Nuits – Les Bouts Du Ciel
Perrine 3000 – Tout ira bien
Milena Patagônia, Göldin & Bit-Tuner – Bring da Ruckus
Göldin & Bit Tuner – Du bisch nöd ällei
Manuel Stahlberger, Göldin & Bit-Tuner – White Dreams
Stefanie Stauffacher – Campari Soda
The Streets feat. Donae’O, Greentea Peng – I Wish You Loved You As Much As You Loved Him
Stereo Total – Supergirl